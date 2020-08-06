Shrimp Recipes

This elegant dinner comes together in less than 30 minutes, and is a fabulous dinner to serve for date night at home, or for a dinner party, and even if you're doing dinner solo it's still an awesome meal to enjoy - just adjust the ingredient quantities.
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
A classic seafood stew with a little bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab meat; seasoned with oregano, thyme and basil. Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
There's nothing wrong with the traditional method of making potsticker filling with ground or finely chopped meat, but something wonderful happened when I experimented with whole shrimp. A minimal approach to seasoning the filling enhances the flavor, while allowing the shrimp to be the stars of the show. And my favorite thing about potstickers is the contrast between one browned, crispy side and one softer, chewier, steamed side, which is how I cooked these, although you can crisp both sides if preferred. I just recommend you pick these up and eat them with your hands so you can enjoy every bit of the juicy, delicious filling.