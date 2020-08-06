Shrimp Recipes

Find hundreds of tasty ways to cook shrimp, including pasta and shrimp, grilled shrimp, and shrimp scampi, with tips and reviews from home cooks like you.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1134
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are destined to be the hit of any barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Coconut Shrimp I

1995
These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut beer batter before frying. For dipping sauce, I use orange marmalade, mustard and horseradish mixed to taste.
By LINDAV10

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1265
Well-rounded seafood and pasta dish. Good with any pasta; angel hair is less filling.
By JustJen

Honey Walnut Shrimp

576
Hong Kong Style Chinese recipe! Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts
By Celia

Creamy Pesto Shrimp

1417
One of our family's favorites, it's also great when made with crab meat instead of the shrimp.

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Tacos

8
The shrimp marinade and the sauce make the dish!
By Robin Wells

Shrimp Chow Mein

This is so good! I felt like I had ordered takeout! The flavors were all spot-on with the slightly crunchy vegetables and the sauce was light, but just enough to coat the noodles, veggies, and shrimp.
By Pam Lolley

Tasty Shrimp Tempura and Sake Dipping Sauce

2
Delicious tempura shrimp made just like it is at our favorite restaurant. The dipping sauce is a wonderful complement to the mild taste of the shrimp.
By Marcy McClure Mock

Date Night Shrimp Francese over Angel Hair Pasta

This elegant dinner comes together in less than 30 minutes, and is a fabulous dinner to serve for date night at home, or for a dinner party, and even if you're doing dinner solo it's still an awesome meal to enjoy - just adjust the ingredient quantities.
By thedailygourmet

Garlic Shrimp and Asparagus Risotto

20
Takes a second to prep but so worth it in the end.
By Joshua F

Shrimp Salsa

140
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
By witchywoman
Dave's Low Country Boil

523
A one-pot feast of seafood, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Summery and fun!
By Lisa

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

22
My wife and I went to that popular Italian-American restaurant chain for dinner recently, and I had their shrimp and chicken carbonara. It was absolutely delicious and I thought, 'What the heck, I'll try making this at home.' I found a few recipes online, but none grabbed me. After studying several recipes, I came up with this recipe on my own. It's fairly simple to make, and my wife said it was better than the original.
By Kitchen Commander

Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake

69
Want a super satisfying, quick and easy dinner? Then this buttery garlic shrimp pasta bake is definitely a family pleasing meal idea that you should try!
By Ed N Angela Latimer

Shrimp Alfredo Broccoli Bake

20
This recipe gives Alfredo a seafood twist with all the simplicity of a quick casserole!
By DBatesBakery

Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

185
A truly authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors.
By Mexican Sweetheart

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Crunchy Fried Shrimp

133
Delicious fried shrimp coated with panko bread crumbs for extra crunch.
Sponsored By Kikkoman

Dynamite Rice

3
If you like Dynamite sushi rolls, try this version over rice.
By Chef John

Cioppino

853
A classic seafood stew with a little bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab meat; seasoned with oregano, thyme and basil. Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Allrecipes Member

Creamy Shrimp Scampi with Half-and-Half

44
Dinner doesn't have to take forever--prove it with this fast and delicious shrimp scampi recipe.
By thedailygourmet

Garlic Shrimp Linguine

938
A dazzlingly simple and delicious recipe. This is an elegant dish to serve drop-in dinner guests.
By STACEYO

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

110
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
By Allrecipes

Potstickers (Chinese Dumplings)

91
An authentic potsticker recipe using ground beef and ground shrimp instead of the usual pork filling. You can fill the whole package of gyoza wrappers and have filling left over for next time around.
By Ayeen

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

334
Shrimp are seasoned and coated with crispy panko crumbs to make the easiest, tastiest deep-fried shrimp ever!
By ait0shi

Szechwan Shrimp

3252
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By FOODGU1

Whole Shrimp Potstickers

There's nothing wrong with the traditional method of making potsticker filling with ground or finely chopped meat, but something wonderful happened when I experimented with whole shrimp. A minimal approach to seasoning the filling enhances the flavor, while allowing the shrimp to be the stars of the show. And my favorite thing about potstickers is the contrast between one browned, crispy side and one softer, chewier, steamed side, which is how I cooked these, although you can crisp both sides if preferred. I just recommend you pick these up and eat them with your hands so you can enjoy every bit of the juicy, delicious filling.

Shrimp Scampi

1176
A simple but elegant shrimp dish. Combine it with garlic bread and a salad for a delicious dinner.
By RNCOGGINS

Pinakbet

24
Pinkabet is a one-pot vegetable dish with pork and prawn from the Philippines.
By lola

Shrimp and Broccoli Stir-Fry

1
This colorful shrimp and broccoli stir-fry tastes great over rice.
By Bibi

Chef John's Shrimp Etouffee

502
Enjoy well-spiced shrimp in delicious gravy with this classic New Orleans shrimp etouffee.

Shrimp Fried Rice II

529
The real shrimp fried rice, restaurant style. This is how I used to cook fried rice when my father still owned a restaurant.
By OKBAT
