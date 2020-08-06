Shrimp Recipes

Whole Shrimp Potstickers

There's nothing wrong with the traditional method of making potsticker filling with ground or finely chopped meat, but something wonderful happened when I experimented with whole shrimp. A minimal approach to seasoning the filling enhances the flavor, while allowing the shrimp to be the stars of the show. And my favorite thing about potstickers is the contrast between one browned, crispy side and one softer, chewier, steamed side, which is how I cooked these, although you can crisp both sides if preferred. I just recommend you pick these up and eat them with your hands so you can enjoy every bit of the juicy, delicious filling.