Staff Picks Glasser's Greek Marlin
Marlin steaks with a tomato and basil topping, cooked in a garlic butter sauce. This fish is terrific served with Greek olives and feta cheese.
By Jim Glasser
Simply Swordfish
Swordfish is, in my opinion, 'the food of the gods.' This quick and simple recipe serves to complement it's natural flavor. Also good served with a bearnaise sauce.
By JANNIEP Baked Mango-Ginger Swordfish
This is so simple to make, and gives you the flavor of the Caribbean islands when enjoyed in the dead of winter!
Grilled Swordfish
A quick and simple swordfish recipe perfect for any night of the week.
Easy Blackened Swordfish
This white fish is coated in a tasty seasoning blend and quickly blackened at high temperature to seal in the juices.
Swordfish a la Siciliana
Sweet raisins, sour olives and piquant capers conspire to make this a memorable main dish.
By Dan Grilled Swordfish with Rosemary
A simple white wine marinade makes this grilled swordfish special. Rosemary is used in both the marinade and a lemon and olive oil sauce that is drizzled over the fish when served.
By CARLOSA Citrus Swordfish With Citrus Salsa
A delicious fish with a summery flavor! Preparation Time: 25 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb Ginger Swordfish
This marinade is absolutely delicious on swordfish steaks. Try it out and enjoy!
By Jessie Inspiration and Ideas 10 Grilled Swordfish Recipes To Make This Summer
Fire up the grill and get inspired with these 10 grilled swordfish recipes.
Baked Swordfish in a White Wine Sauce
This quick and easy, 4-ingredient baked swordfish recipe uses shallots, bell pepper, and white wine to create a decadent sauce that perfectly complements the fish.
Grilled Stuffed Swordfish Grilled Stuffed Swordfish
This wonderful dish is truly an impression maker. It is easy to prepare and is guaranteed to get rave reviews! Great with wild and long grain rice or garlic mashed potatoes!
A quick and simple swordfish recipe perfect for any night of the week.
Easy Blackened Swordfish
This white fish is coated in a tasty seasoning blend and quickly blackened at high temperature to seal in the juices.
Simply Swordfish
Swordfish is, in my opinion, 'the food of the gods.' This quick and simple recipe serves to complement it's natural flavor. Also good served with a bearnaise sauce.
By JANNIEP Swordfish a la Siciliana
Sweet raisins, sour olives and piquant capers conspire to make this a memorable main dish.
By Dan Grilled Swordfish with Rosemary
A simple white wine marinade makes this grilled swordfish special. Rosemary is used in both the marinade and a lemon and olive oil sauce that is drizzled over the fish when served.
By CARLOSA Glasser's Greek Marlin
Marlin steaks with a tomato and basil topping, cooked in a garlic butter sauce. This fish is terrific served with Greek olives and feta cheese.
By Jim Glasser Citrus Swordfish With Citrus Salsa
A delicious fish with a summery flavor! Preparation Time: 25 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb
Ginger Swordfish
This marinade is absolutely delicious on swordfish steaks. Try it out and enjoy!
By Jessie Baked Swordfish in a White Wine Sauce
This quick and easy, 4-ingredient baked swordfish recipe uses shallots, bell pepper, and white wine to create a decadent sauce that perfectly complements the fish.
Orange Glazed Swordfish
Tangy and delicious! Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb Swordfish Calabrian-Style
This is a typical dish of southern Italy. Swordfish is marinated in a lemon and oil mixture, then fried and cooked with fava (broad) beans and white wine.
By Salvatore Grilled Stuffed Swordfish
This wonderful dish is truly an impression maker. It is easy to prepare and is guaranteed to get rave reviews! Great with wild and long grain rice or garlic mashed potatoes!
Grilled Swordfish Steaks with Cucumber Sauce
This wonderful, tangy sauce really compliments the flavor of grilled swordfish steaks. Serve with the cucumber sauce, and the combination of flavors are wonderful. This is my favorite way to have swordfish. You may add some diced hot peppers or spices if you would prefer some heat. Enjoy!
Lemon Thyme Swordfish with Asparagus
The creamy lemon and thyme sauce accents the flavor of the swordfish. If desired, garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of thyme.
By dakota kelly Psarosoupa (Greek Seafood Soup)
My take on this classic Greek seafood soup. Typically made with a lighter, flakier fish, I went with the heartier swordfish, as well as a few other minor additions. Serve with rustic bread.
Grilled Seafood Kabobs
These seafood kabobs are great on the grill, but taste just as good broiled, which makes this a year-round meal! Serve with rice pilaf or grilled sweet potatoes!
Grilled Swordfish Salad
This is a Caribbean island version of sweet and sour, and a very nice dish for a hot summer night. The contrasting flavors of the salad and the fish go off like fireworks in your mouth.
