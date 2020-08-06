Swordfish Recipes

Baked, grilled, stuffed and more, we've got the swordfish recipes you're looking for.

Staff Picks

Glasser's Greek Marlin

75
Marlin steaks with a tomato and basil topping, cooked in a garlic butter sauce. This fish is terrific served with Greek olives and feta cheese.
By Jim Glasser

Mediterranean Stuffed Swordfish

58
This swordfish steak stuffed with spinach and feta cheese can be grilled or broiled.
By Valerie

Simply Swordfish

89
Swordfish is, in my opinion, 'the food of the gods.' This quick and simple recipe serves to complement it's natural flavor. Also good served with a bearnaise sauce.
By JANNIEP

Baked Mango-Ginger Swordfish

24
This is so simple to make, and gives you the flavor of the Caribbean islands when enjoyed in the dead of winter!
By LINDA W

Grilled Swordfish

64
A quick and simple swordfish recipe perfect for any night of the week.
By BKATBSC

Grilled Marinated Swordfish

298
White wine, lemon juice, and soy sauce flavor this marinade for swordfish steaks cooked out on the grill.
By MIKE T 007

Easy Blackened Swordfish

This white fish is coated in a tasty seasoning blend and quickly blackened at high temperature to seal in the juices.
By bobthebaker

Swordfish a la Siciliana

170
Sweet raisins, sour olives and piquant capers conspire to make this a memorable main dish.
By Dan

Grilled Swordfish with Rosemary

188
A simple white wine marinade makes this grilled swordfish special. Rosemary is used in both the marinade and a lemon and olive oil sauce that is drizzled over the fish when served.
By CARLOSA

Citrus Swordfish With Citrus Salsa

107
A delicious fish with a summery flavor! Preparation Time: 25 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Doreen's Asian-Inspired Swordfish Steaks

21
This is a delicious, easy way to grill fish....another family favorite! An Asian-style marinade goes perfectly with swordfish.
By DOREENB

Ginger Swordfish

18
This marinade is absolutely delicious on swordfish steaks. Try it out and enjoy!
By Jessie
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Grilled Swordfish Recipes To Make This Summer
Fire up the grill and get inspired with these 10 grilled swordfish recipes. 
Baked Swordfish in a White Wine Sauce
This quick and easy, 4-ingredient baked swordfish recipe uses shallots, bell pepper, and white wine to create a decadent sauce that perfectly complements the fish.
Orange Glazed Swordfish
20
Swordfish Calabrian-Style
25
Grilled Stuffed Swordfish
60

This wonderful dish is truly an impression maker. It is easy to prepare and is guaranteed to get rave reviews! Great with wild and long grain rice or garlic mashed potatoes!

More Swordfish Recipes

Grilled Swordfish Steaks with Cucumber Sauce

15
This wonderful, tangy sauce really compliments the flavor of grilled swordfish steaks. Serve with the cucumber sauce, and the combination of flavors are wonderful. This is my favorite way to have swordfish. You may add some diced hot peppers or spices if you would prefer some heat. Enjoy!
By Cat Lady Cyndi

Lemon Thyme Swordfish with Asparagus

14
The creamy lemon and thyme sauce accents the flavor of the swordfish. If desired, garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of thyme.
By dakota kelly

Grilled Swordfish Steaks with Cilantro-Lime Butter

1
Quick and easy grilled swordfish with a tasty butter sauce.
By Michellea Southern David

Psarosoupa (Greek Seafood Soup)

My take on this classic Greek seafood soup. Typically made with a lighter, flakier fish, I went with the heartier swordfish, as well as a few other minor additions. Serve with rustic bread.
By Brian Genest

Grilled Seafood Kabobs

These seafood kabobs are great on the grill, but taste just as good broiled, which makes this a year-round meal! Serve with rice pilaf or grilled sweet potatoes!
By KMOMMYZ

Grilled Swordfish Salad

2
This is a Caribbean island version of sweet and sour, and a very nice dish for a hot summer night. The contrasting flavors of the salad and the fish go off like fireworks in your mouth.
By paul r

Grilled Swordfish and Pineapple Kebabs

Exotic and sweet grilled swordfish kebabs.
By MICHELLE0011

Herb-Marinated Grilled Swordfish

A citrus marinade made with both fresh and dried herbs add delicious flavor to this easy grilled swordfish recipe.
By Social Butterfly D
