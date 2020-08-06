Catfish Recipes

From traditional southern fried catfish to healthy baked catfish dishes, you'll love our top rated recipes.

Staff Picks

Carrie's Catfish Larue

28
Something new to do with catfish besides deep frying it! A yummy blend of tomatoes and italian seasonings make this a mild fish dish. Great if you don't care for that sometimes overpowering catfish taste. For a stronger fish flavor, try making the sauce separately and serving over grilled catfish!
By Carrie Causey

Catfish Creole

66
This dish tastes just like the authentic version except it's lower in calories and fat and is a quick recipe to make.
By dakota kelly

Catfish Saint James

46
Easy and delicious baked catfish. The key is to marinate the filets overnight.
By DEBNJAMES

Cajun Catfish Supreme

142
I entered this recipe in a large neighborhood Cajun party contest, and won first prize. It is an unusual, but delicious way of preparing catfish.
By Lu

Will's Spicy New Orleans Catfish Fries

57
Discovered this recipe while I was a consultant to one of the long time landmark New Orleans restaurants 20 years ago. It's still my all-time favorite catfish recipe and I have closely guarded the recipe till now. I hope others will enjoy it as much as I have.
By WILL321

Catfish Etouffee

20
This will settle that Cajun craving. My husband asks for this repeatedly. He never gets tired of it!!
By Melissa

Southern Fried Catfish

125
Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.
By Mama Smith

Lemon Pepper Catfish

75
This is the best way to cook catfish. If you love fish, you will just love this recipe.
By Hallie Guilfoyle

Cajun Blackened Catfish

56
This is a recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His family adopted me (friendly) many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
By Paul Schultz

Fried Catfish Nuggets

18
Chunks of golden brown, crispy catfish! Serve with ketchup or tartar sauce.
By rachel

Air Fryer Catfish Nuggets

3
Crispy fried catfish without the guilt of deep frying. Serve with tartar or cocktail sauce for dipping.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Oven-Fried Catfish

324
This recipe is a great alternative to pan-fried catfish. A combination of cornmeal and a variety of spices gives this recipe a savory kick in less than 30 minutes.
By Mrs Hermes
Inspiration and Ideas

Pan-Fried Blackened Red Snapper
4
This is a recipe that I came up with one night after finding some red snapper in the freezer. It can also be done with catfish, flounder, perch, or pretty much any white fish. Remember that the thinner the fillet, the shorter the cook time.
Barlow's Blackened Catfish
505
Cajun catfish served up with just the right touch of spices and flavor. This entree is perfect for a quick, excellent way to taste the unique flavor of catfish mixed with the traditional method of down south cooking, just without all the fat. Serve on top of white rice.
Blackened Catfish and Spicy Rice
35
Southern-Style Oven-Fried Catfish
77

I have served this to many a friend from the South, and it is always a winner! Serve with coleslaw and oven-baked french fries, and you'll have a healthy, tasty meal!

More Catfish Recipes

Pan-Fried Blackened Red Snapper

4
This is a recipe that I came up with one night after finding some red snapper in the freezer. It can also be done with catfish, flounder, perch, or pretty much any white fish. Remember that the thinner the fillet, the shorter the cook time.
By toddmaloney

Barlow's Blackened Catfish

505
Cajun catfish served up with just the right touch of spices and flavor. This entree is perfect for a quick, excellent way to taste the unique flavor of catfish mixed with the traditional method of down south cooking, just without all the fat. Serve on top of white rice.
By INDIANABARLOW

Blackened Catfish and Spicy Rice

35
Quick and easy blackened catfish recipe. I like to serve this over a Cajun flavored spicy white rice. Although the rice is optional, the slightly spicy Cajun flavor of the rice brings out the taste of the catfish.
By Eric Lubow

Pan Fried Catfish Filets

75
Lightly fried and very flavorful. Sure to please all. Serve with lemon wedges and homemade tartar sauce.
By EHOLT

Air Fryer Blackened Catfish Fillets

Air-fried catfish fillets that have a spicy blackened exterior and a tender and flaky interior.
By Soup Loving Nicole

South Carolina Catfish Stew

When I was living in South Carolina, catfish stew was a popular dish. This is a delicious spicy, tomato-based stew with bacon and potatoes and onions and spices. It is very simple to make and so good to eat. My husband and I would keep the pot on the stove all day and take multiple trips into the kitchen for refills. I hope you enjoy!
By Kitten

Herb Baked Catfish

46
Catfish covered in a variety of herbs and butter sauce.
By jordanw

Cajun Compromise Catfish

50
A fast, tasty, spicy fried fish recipe which can be adjusted to suit the cook's (or diner's) preference. I call it Cajun Compromise because the spice level is the result of a compromise between my wife and I. It can be served with tartar sauce for the timid, or hot sauce for the not-so-timid. Great for appetizers or a main dish.
By NOCKO

Catfish Po Boy

10
Crispy fried catfish is piled into hoagie rolls and topped with tangy coleslaw for this authentic Po Boy sandwich.
By Allrecipes

Catfish Cakes

243
If you like Maryland Crab Cakes you'll love these. Plus, catfish is cheaper than crabmeat.
By Bobbie Kaye

Roux-Based Authentic Seafood Gumbo with Okra

16
This from-scratch gumbo takes a little bit of time, but is well worth the effort! No bouillon, chopped tomatoes, chicken, sausage, or bacon here! Impress your Cajun friends with this wonderful gumbo. Serve over white rice with a side of French bread. Enjoy!
By KRANEY

Grilled Lemon Pepper Catfish

15
A deliciously light and flavorful dish full of sweet lemon flavor that is grounded by the savory flavor of garlic and herb seasonings. Perfect for a hot summer night when you want something delicious but light!
By Elizabeth Ann Steele

Caramel Coated Catfish

19
Catfish cooked Vietnamese style, coated in a caramel fish sauce.
By Everett

Seared Catfish Creole

37
A fast and easy but tasty and delicious catfish preparation with bite. You can vary the recipe by adding a layer of honey or using honey mustard. Also great with tuna!
By GIRLYGRRL6

Quick Catfish Fillets

15
A quick, easy, and flavourful family dinner recipe using catfish filets. This dish is particularly delicious served with a citrus and banana salsa.
By ITALYLOVER
