Catfish Recipes

Something new to do with catfish besides deep frying it! A yummy blend of tomatoes and italian seasonings make this a mild fish dish. Great if you don't care for that sometimes overpowering catfish taste. For a stronger fish flavor, try making the sauce separately and serving over grilled catfish!
Discovered this recipe while I was a consultant to one of the long time landmark New Orleans restaurants 20 years ago. It's still my all-time favorite catfish recipe and I have closely guarded the recipe till now. I hope others will enjoy it as much as I have.
This is a recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His family adopted me (friendly) many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
This is a recipe that I came up with one night after finding some red snapper in the freezer. It can also be done with catfish, flounder, perch, or pretty much any white fish. Remember that the thinner the fillet, the shorter the cook time.
Cajun catfish served up with just the right touch of spices and flavor. This entree is perfect for a quick, excellent way to taste the unique flavor of catfish mixed with the traditional method of down south cooking, just without all the fat. Serve on top of white rice.
Quick and easy blackened catfish recipe. I like to serve this over a Cajun flavored spicy white rice. Although the rice is optional, the slightly spicy Cajun flavor of the rice brings out the taste of the catfish.
When I was living in South Carolina, catfish stew was a popular dish. This is a delicious spicy, tomato-based stew with bacon and potatoes and onions and spices. It is very simple to make and so good to eat. My husband and I would keep the pot on the stove all day and take multiple trips into the kitchen for refills. I hope you enjoy!
A fast, tasty, spicy fried fish recipe which can be adjusted to suit the cook's (or diner's) preference. I call it Cajun Compromise because the spice level is the result of a compromise between my wife and I. It can be served with tartar sauce for the timid, or hot sauce for the not-so-timid. Great for appetizers or a main dish.
This from-scratch gumbo takes a little bit of time, but is well worth the effort! No bouillon, chopped tomatoes, chicken, sausage, or bacon here! Impress your Cajun friends with this wonderful gumbo. Serve over white rice with a side of French bread. Enjoy!
A deliciously light and flavorful dish full of sweet lemon flavor that is grounded by the savory flavor of garlic and herb seasonings. Perfect for a hot summer night when you want something delicious but light!