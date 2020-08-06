Trout Recipes

This is a SUPER EASY AND FAST not to mention CHEAP and NO MESS way to make a beer batter for your fresh fish while camping. Using only beer, your freshly caught fish, some oil for your skillet, and shake and pour buttermilk pancake mix containers found in your local supermarket. Great for camping!
This recipe is so simple, it doesn't even have a name. I just call it Trout. This is such an easy weeknight seafood dinner. It's a really nice way to cook fish, especially if you're new at cooking fish.
This is really yummy - not overpoweringly mustardy! And, after all, any recipe that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.
A steelhead is really just a rainbow trout that has been to either one of the Great Lakes or to the ocean for most of its life and has returned to it's birthplace to spawn. This is a twisted way to serve steelhead or any other trout or salmon. It may sound odd, but this is a delicious dish.
Speckled trout baked in a white wine-capers sauce. This recipe will work with trout, grouper, or any solid white fish. So easy and delicious. Serve with corn, mixed vegetables, or glazed carrots and broccoli.
This delicious, simple recipe that I put together after asking various people what to do with rainbow trout! The soy sauce can be adjusted to taste. My family loves this with steamed rice and snow peas.
Came up with this recipe because I have 2 avid fishermen in my home and plenty of trout to cook. Also have a recipe for an easy homemade cocktail sauce, which goes well with the patties, but it's optional.