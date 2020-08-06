Trout Recipes

Baked trout. Grilled trout. Pan-fried trout. Find the very best trout recipes for any preparation.

Pecan-Crusted Trout

Freshwater trout coated in a delicious crunchy pecan coating. Serve this with a savory brandy or lemon-butter sauce.
By Devin

Pan Fried Whole Trout

There couldn't be a better way to prepare freshly caught wild brook trout. Serve with a side of creamy mashed potatoes and steamed Swiss chard.
By Lola

Poor Man's Beer Batter Fish

This is a SUPER EASY AND FAST not to mention CHEAP and NO MESS way to make a beer batter for your fresh fish while camping. Using only beer, your freshly caught fish, some oil for your skillet, and shake and pour buttermilk pancake mix containers found in your local supermarket. Great for camping!
By PSYCHOSKITCHIN

Oven Roasted Trout with Lemon Dill Stuffing

Nothing beats fresh fish, especially when it is filled with a fresh dill and lemon bread stuffing. The fresh flavors of this dish will leave your mouth begging for more.
By Jacqueline

Fish in Foil

Trout wrapped in foil and baked with jalapenos, garlic salt, and lemon juice.
By Denyse

Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout

Baked whole fresh trout seasoned with dill and thyme is a quick and easy meal that looks like a dish from a fancy restaurant. Serve with rice and vegetables.

Blackened Fish

This recipe calls for trout, but catfish or red snapper would be equally good. Be sure to have a well-ventilated kitchen!
By SUSANHOR

How to Cook Trout

This recipe is so simple, it doesn't even have a name. I just call it Trout. This is such an easy weeknight seafood dinner. It's a really nice way to cook fish, especially if you're new at cooking fish.
By Chef John

Whole Grilled Trout

Whole trout stuffed with herbs and flavorings, then grilled directly on grates, produces flavorful, flaky, tender fish with tasty crispy skin.
By Trina Cosgrave

Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard

This is really yummy - not overpoweringly mustardy! And, after all, any recipe that begins with white wine has to be good! It's not oily or buttery or anything. I've made it with salmon, and it's equally tasty.
By Nora

Ashlei's Smoked Trout Dip

I always have the trout dip at one of my favorite restaurants. I have finally figured out the recipe (or at least my delicious version.) Serve with crusty baguette chips, pita chips, bagel chips, etc.
By ashlei

Trout Amandine

A classic and delicious way to prepare trout.
By Allrecipes Member
Smoked Steelhead Trout (Salmon)
Grilled Steelhead Trout
Foil Barbecued Trout with Wine
A quick, easy and delicious way to cook trout.

Smoked Steelhead Trout (Salmon)

Steelhead trout, also know as freshwater salmon, smoked to perfection with garlic and rosemary flavors. After the overnight marinade and the brine soak, it is all just watching as it smokes.
By SHADOWS1

Grilled Steelhead Trout

Just came up with this recipe this weekend. It's pretty basic but delicious.
By TanFloridian

Foil Barbecued Trout with Wine

A quick, easy and delicious way to cook trout.
By MICHELLE0011

Barbequed Steelhead Trout

A steelhead is really just a rainbow trout that has been to either one of the Great Lakes or to the ocean for most of its life and has returned to it's birthplace to spawn. This is a twisted way to serve steelhead or any other trout or salmon. It may sound odd, but this is a delicious dish.
By zeppelin68

Poor Man's Beer Batter Fish

This is a SUPER EASY AND FAST not to mention CHEAP and NO MESS way to make a beer batter for your fresh fish while camping. Using only beer, your freshly caught fish, some oil for your skillet, and shake and pour buttermilk pancake mix containers found in your local supermarket. Great for camping!
By PSYCHOSKITCHIN

Speckled Trout in Capers and White Wine

Speckled trout baked in a white wine-capers sauce. This recipe will work with trout, grouper, or any solid white fish. So easy and delicious. Serve with corn, mixed vegetables, or glazed carrots and broccoli.
By Ceil Kohl

Asian Rainbow Trout

This delicious, simple recipe that I put together after asking various people what to do with rainbow trout! The soy sauce can be adjusted to taste. My family loves this with steamed rice and snow peas.
By KerriJ

Baked Trout Fillets

Easy and delicious trout fillets!
By acsdeb

Rainbow Trout with Yogurt Sauce

Tender and mild trout with a tangy yogurt sauce. Serve with crusty bread and lemon potatoes. If you can, use freshly caught trout.
By Lola

Oven Roasted Trout with Lemon Dill Stuffing

Nothing beats fresh fish, especially when it is filled with a fresh dill and lemon bread stuffing. The fresh flavors of this dish will leave your mouth begging for more.
By Jacqueline

Honey Steelhead Trout

Yummy honey baked salmon. Sooo good!
By IWishUWell

Campfire Trout

My dad taught me how to prepare the trout we caught fresh on camping trips when I was a kid. I always loved the buttery flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture!
By snugglepunkin

Trout Patties

Came up with this recipe because I have 2 avid fishermen in my home and plenty of trout to cook. Also have a recipe for an easy homemade cocktail sauce, which goes well with the patties, but it's optional.
By tiediedgirl

Steelhead Trout Sheet Pan Dinner

This sheet pan dinner is a breeze to make and is so flavorful! Use your own preferred mixture of vegetables.
By thedailygourmet
