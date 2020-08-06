Snapper Recipes

Find top rated red snapper recipes - try blackened redfish, grilled snapper, and pan-seared snapper. Snapper is also delicious in fish stews and chowders.

Baked Snapper with Chilies, Ginger and Basil

18
Almost any whole fish can be cooked with this method, but snapper or sea bass are particularly good with the Thai flavors. If you can find it, try fresh galangal in place of the ginger, the flavor is unique.
By Chili Spice

Veracruz-Style Red Snapper

252
I like red snapper for this, but any white, flaky fish will work. By the way, many Veracruz-style fish recipes call for pickled jalapenos, but I think there's plenty of acidity in this from the lime and tomatoes, so I like the fresh pepper a little more.
By Chef John

Grilled Stuffed Red Snapper

34
You can either stuff the fish with the seafood filling or simplify this recipe for yourself by spooning the stuffing on top of each fish fillet.
By MARBALET

Baked Snapper with Mandarin Oranges, Cashews and Ginger

26
Snapper is baked with a deliciously spicy orange and ginger sauce then served with a garnish of chopped cashews and green onion.
By MICHELLE0011

Baked Whole Red Snapper

Red snapper is a mild and lean fish with a firm texture. The aromatics combined with the Cajun spices will have your taste buds dancing!
By CookingWithShelia

Red Snapper with Garlic-Lemon-Dill Butter

Red snapper is covered with a delicious garlic-lemon-dill butter and quickly baked in the oven--a perfect weekday recipe for 2 with little effort.
By canesmojo

Grilled Red Snapper

The mild flavor of red snapper combined with fresh herbs, citrus, and blackened seasoning cooked to perfection on a charcoal grill will have you coming back for more!
By CookingWithShelia

The Best White Fish Recipes (Also, What's White Fish?)

By Carl Hanson

Baked Red Snapper with Shrimp and Mushrooms

Red snapper, shrimp, and mushrooms bake in a savory cream sauce for a company-worthy dish that is sure to earn rave reviews.
By RFalgout

Cajun Style Blackened Snapper

242
Fillets of red snapper are coated with a mixture of pepper and herbs, then cooked at high heat until the coating blackens. Spicy and delicious!
By Sandra

Jamaican Fried Snapper

18
We cooked this traditional 'escovitch' dish of fried fish with my grandmother the night before church, so we could serve it after the service the next day at a large communal meal.
By Chef Robert

Pan Seared Red Snapper

260
This is great for a gourmet taste on a tight schedule. Also, my husband, who isn't a fish fan, requests this recipe! Drizzle sauce over fish, and serve with vegetables.
By OCTOBERK8
Florns' Chinese Steamed Fish
36
"We loved it. I used two Roma tomatoes, a pack of shiitake mushrooms, and tilapia in a rice cooker. We steamed it for 25 minutes. Will definitely make again!" – angie
16 Most Popular Side Dishes to Serve With Fish
Fish tends to be light and mild. So a fresh, flavorful dish on the side is always welcome.
Cajun Blackened Redfish
77
Pan-Fried Blackened Red Snapper
4
Sinigang na Isda sa Miso (Fish Stew with Miso)
1

This is a popular Filipino soup dish usually eaten for lunch with rice. Several variations of this soup dish abound in the Philippines. However, I suggest that the green chiles should never be excluded.

Sponsored By Panasonic

