Snapper Recipes

Almost any whole fish can be cooked with this method, but snapper or sea bass are particularly good with the Thai flavors. If you can find it, try fresh galangal in place of the ginger, the flavor is unique.
I like red snapper for this, but any white, flaky fish will work. By the way, many Veracruz-style fish recipes call for pickled jalapenos, but I think there's plenty of acidity in this from the lime and tomatoes, so I like the fresh pepper a little more.
This is a popular Filipino soup dish usually eaten for lunch with rice. Several variations of this soup dish abound in the Philippines. However, I suggest that the green chiles should never be excluded.
This is a recipe that I came up with one night after finding some red snapper in the freezer. It can also be done with catfish, flounder, perch, or pretty much any white fish. Remember that the thinner the fillet, the shorter the cook time.
Easy and delicious way to impress your family and guests with a recipe that's almost too simple! The fillets are covered with cooked shrimp and a simple white sauce. Grated Parmesan cheese is sprinkled over the top of this baked dish. Grouper, snapper, and catfish are all good choices for this recipe.
This recipe comes from the beautiful island of Bermuda. A wonderful blend of seafood and spices creates a meal in itself! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread and Sherry Pepper Sauce to sprinkle on top.
Brodetto, a fish stew with a tomato base, is a specialty of the Marche region of Italy. There are several recipes for brodetto, even within the Marche. This recipe belongs to the province of Ancona. To make this recipe, I chose fish available in the southern United States.
A tangy, easy recipe for almost any firm-fleshed fish fillets: red snapper, sea bass, grouper. Adaptable for sole, flounder, tilapia, and other thin fillets by adjusting cooking time. Serve with white rice or couscous, and a salad or steamed broccoli.
My mother-in-law took great pains to prepare Gefilte Fish for Passover and Rosh Hashanah. The best legacy she left was to teach her sons how to do it and in turn they would teach their wives and then the next generation. This has been passed down and today it is still appreciated as the Mintz Family Gefilte Fish.
A simple mixture of parsley, oregano, garlic, and lemon zest brings the flavors of the Mediterranean to fresh whole red snapper. Easy enough for a weeknight meal, yet elegant enough for company! This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO.
If you don't cook fish often, or don't like fish, this broiled red snapper recipe may be just what the doctor ordered. Normally we don't want to cover up the delicate flavors of the seafood, but in this case, we have no choice. It's not like you can't tell you're eating fish, but close enough.