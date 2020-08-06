Halibut Recipes

Grilled halibut. Halibut supreme. Halibut tacos. Halibut steaks. Find dozens of recipes for this tasty, versatile white fish.

Staff Picks

Pan Fried Halibut Steak with Light Green Sauce

202
A delightful and rich halibut recipe with a memorable herbed white wine cream sauce.
By Charter Guy

Halibut with Rice Wine

162
This is a great way to prepare halibut, cod, sea bass, or salmon. Serve it with couscous or rice.
By Kathryn Mazierski
Halibut Weaver

122
A wonderful halibut and cheese dish.
By Mere Hurley

Baked Halibut Sitka

129
Moist and delicious halibut is baked in a creamy topping with green onions and dill. This is the perfect recipe for dinner parties. Everybody loves this dish!
By jalexandropoulos

Dynamite Halibut

50
I created this recipe because my family just loves the dynamite dishes served in sushi restaurants. It's a hit for all ages! This would even be great on top of chicken breasts! Serve atop of sushi rice and a side of steamed broccoli. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
By Cari

Pan Fried Halibut

29
This recipe takes an often boring fish and turns it into something you'd be pleased to get at a restaurant.
By ellenmoriah

Halibut Soft Tacos

14
Yummy! I love fish tacos! Very good! If I find a cheaper white fish, I will substitute it for the halibut.
By Libbie Remmel

Halibut Cheeks with Ginger-Orange Sauce

46
Halibut cheeks are really delicious and super-easy to cook. Here they are pan-seared and served with a zingy orange sauce with Asian seasonings. Great with asparagus and jasmine rice for a light and tasty Spring dinner.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Heavenly Halibut

1054
Rich, cheesy topping goes perfectly with mild flavored halibut.
By chellebelle

Grilled Fish Steaks

528
My husband is not much of a fish lover but when I made this recipe with halibut he very much enjoyed it. It's very simple.
By Sadie

Capers and Halibut

493
This is a very easy seared halibut with a buttery wine and caper sauce! It takes hardly any time at all to make, but it is sure to leave a lasting impression.
By Barbara Tantrum

Indian Fish Curry

234
A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
By Mantu
Inspiration and Ideas

The Best White Fish Recipes (Also, What's White Fish?)
Baked Halibut with Crispy Panko
52
This fish will just melt in your mouth! I like to serve over a quinoa-kale salad. Also, please don't use regular bread crumbs as they are too dense.
Light and Crispy Fried Halibut
33
Herb Crusted Halibut
69
Lemony Steamed Fish
163

Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.

Grilled Halibut

93
This is delicious, and I have made it many times since. We have used many types of fish as well as halibut, which I prefer.
By braniffb13

Seafood Bake for Two

81
A quick, easy and delicious way to make a romantic seafood dinner!
By MICHELLE0011

Halibut Fish Tacos

5
Grilled fish tacos.
By kmacs22

Steamed Fish with Ginger

108
If you like fish or even anything about Chinese food you'll love this recipe.
By lenochka

Tuscan Fish Stew

54
I spent a few days in Florence about 30 years ago, and while I don't remember much, I do recall my surprise at how delicious the Tuscan fish stew was. What I found so interesting was how herbs like oregano, sage, and rosemary, which I'd only associated with meat, were also used with seafood. Also, FYI just in case any old-school Tuscans are coming over: I hear that for this to qualify as an official Italian fish stew you need use at least 5 different types of seafood, which is both insane and adorable. Serve with crusty bread.
By Chef John

Baked Halibut Steaks

492
An Italian-style vegetable and feta cheese topping is the perfect enhancement to delicious baked halibut.
By dakota kelly

Slow-Cooker Fish Chowder

50
A great, hearty fish chowder that's lower in fat. Perfect for a winter's day. This recipe is very versatile. I use low-sodium, homemade stock and I find there's enough salt from the bacon that no more is needed. You can change up the seafood, the vegetables, and the seasonings. I find seafood chowder difficult to reheat (a no-no at work!) so I would make this when I have company coming who can finish it in 1 or 2 days.
By KathrynG

Barbeque Halibut Steaks

614
A simple recipe for barbecued halibut. Soy sauce and brown sugar add a special zip that is uncommonly delicious.
By Duane Glende

Fresh Herbed Halibut

138
This recipe is awesome for fresh halibut - fresh herbs, lemon and dill spice the fish without overpowering the taste while remaining healthy and satisfying!
By Lorenzo

Dijon Crusted Halibut

260
Delightful baked halibut breaded with a spicy mixture of Dijon mustard, horseradish, fresh Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs.
By CHRISTYJ

Hearty Halibut Chowder

166
I got this recipe when I lived in Anchorage, Alaska. It's made from Alaskan halibut. The shredded carrots and Cheddar cheese in this chowder make it distinctive.
By Bert's Cream Puff

Easy Pan-Fried Fish Fillet

3
This is a very easy method to make any type of fish fillets. Choose mild-flavored fish - flounder, halibut, cod, catfish, or tilapia are great candidates.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Halibut with Cilantro Garlic Butter

262
Delicious! My husband absolutely loves this recipe! Fish is simply seasoned with lime juice, then served with a cilantro lime garlic sauce. Serve over a bed of greens with a nice loaf of bread for a complete meal.
By SerenaBloom

