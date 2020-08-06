Cod Recipes

This delicious healthy dish common to North Africa, particularly Morocco, is one of my favorites when entertaining guests. The wonderful spices blended with fresh vegetables and fish is a crowd pleaser. The fish is marinated in a chermoula sauce to soak up all the wonderful spices prior to cooking. This dish is prepared in a traditional method in a ceramic tagine, but can be prepared in a heavy lidded pot. This dish as it cooks emits some of the most wonderful smells throughout the house. Serve with couscous or rice and crusty bread to mop up all the wonderful sauce!
A classic seafood stew with a little bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab meat; seasoned with oregano, thyme and basil. Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
The fishermen of Bodega Bay, California shared this favorite, quick and easy recipe with my sister during a Fish Festival. It is one of the best chowders I've had, and my kids love it too! We top with bacon bits and a few shakes of hot sauce for a little spice. Enjoy!
A popular Jamaican appetizer. Just stamp them out in the kitchen, take some for the road and go! Saltcod can be prepared the day before for a quicker cook time. These are also good served with a spicy dipping sauce.
Virtually every beer-battered fish recipe looks crispy coming out of the fryer, and some even stay crispy for a few minutes, but then the inevitable sogginess sets in. Well, with this simple formula, and a few easy tricks, you can achieve a fried fish where the last bite is as crisp as the first. The keys are keeping your batter really cold and patting your fish really dry. Serve over a bed of salt 'n vinegar chips with tartar sauce and lemon.
This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.
A delicious fish soup that's low in fat! Having grown up on the Texas/Mexico border, I like foods spicy, but you can adjust the seasonings to taste. I also splash in a drop of hot pepper sauce in each bowl.