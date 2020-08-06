Cod Recipes

Cod's a favorite for fish tacos, fish and chips, seafood stews, and soups. It's the most versatile fish around, and these 5-star recipes show you why.

Spanish Cod

184
A delicious fish dish with a pungent tomato sauce with green olives and marinated vegetables. Throw some jumbo shrimp in with the fish for an even more delicious and impressive meal.
By LUNDEGAARD1

West Coast Cod and Shrimp

72
If you crave seafood, try this!
By Lynseey

Grilled Cod

187
Firm white cod fillets are seasoned with Cajun spice mix and lemon pepper before being grilled over hot coals. A lemon-butter sauce is basted onto the fish as it cooks.
By Jenny Crocker

Oven-Baked Cod with Bread Crumbs

31
This recipe for baked cod is one of the easiest ones I know. Cod fillets are covered with a delicious herbed bread crumb crust and baked in the oven. Serve with rice.
By Aeroz

Baked Cod in Foil

16
Cod is combined with bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil, wrapped in foil, and then baked in the oven for a quick, delicious low-carb dish for weeknights.
By Natasha Titanov

Mexican Mango and White Fish Ceviche

4
Fresh and delicious, this Mexican ceviche will add punch to your next party. An easy no-cook, make-ahead starter or nibble. Serve with tortilla chips, avocado, lime wedges, and salt to garnish.
By gem

Moroccan Fish Tagine

10
This delicious healthy dish common to North Africa, particularly Morocco, is one of my favorites when entertaining guests. The wonderful spices blended with fresh vegetables and fish is a crowd pleaser. The fish is marinated in a chermoula sauce to soak up all the wonderful spices prior to cooking. This dish is prepared in a traditional method in a ceramic tagine, but can be prepared in a heavy lidded pot. This dish as it cooks emits some of the most wonderful smells throughout the house. Serve with couscous or rice and crusty bread to mop up all the wonderful sauce!
By winechef

Beth's Baked Fish

14
A very quick, easy, and flavorful dish to prepare when you are short on time. Use your favorite white fish.
By Beth Boyd

Classic Fish and Chips

332
Good tasting, simple recipe for New England's favorite dish fish and chips. Serve with malt vinegar, lemon, or tartar sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Ten Baked Cod

1028
Lemon juice, wine, and crackers coat this easy baked cod.
By Pam
Cioppino

852
A classic seafood stew with a little bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab meat; seasoned with oregano, thyme and basil. Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Allrecipes Member

Beer Batter Fish Made Great

773
This is a great beer batter fish recipe, and is very easy to do. We often fish all day with friends, and then cook the fish afterwards out on deck. Yummy and great!
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

The Best White Fish Recipes (Also, What's White Fish?)
7 Air Fryer Cod Recipes
Here you'll find 7 air fryer cod recipes like classic fish and chips, breaded fish sticks, and even ideas for dressing up frozen, pre-breaded cod with a little help from the air fryer. 
Fish Tacos
2811
Cornmeal Coating
84
Fish Chowder
639
Crispy Fried Fish
148

Whip up a regular beer batter, and add a final spicy dry dredge to create a truly crispy dish.

Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Cod

187
Firm white cod fillets are seasoned with Cajun spice mix and lemon pepper before being grilled over hot coals. A lemon-butter sauce is basted onto the fish as it cooks.
By Jenny Crocker

Fish Tacos

2811
Beer battered cod are the star of these fresh and tasty fish tacos, served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and a zesty white sauce.
By BREESE823

Cornmeal Coating

84
This is a basic coating for fried fish. You can substitute any type of fish you like.
By SABRYSON

Fish Chowder

639
The fishermen of Bodega Bay, California shared this favorite, quick and easy recipe with my sister during a Fish Festival. It is one of the best chowders I've had, and my kids love it too! We top with bacon bits and a few shakes of hot sauce for a little spice. Enjoy!
By AMYTHE

Crispy Fried Fish

148
Whip up a regular beer batter, and add a final spicy dry dredge to create a truly crispy dish.
By EHIEBERT

Baked Cod in Foil

16
Cod is combined with bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil, wrapped in foil, and then baked in the oven for a quick, delicious low-carb dish for weeknights.
By Natasha Titanov

Jamaican Saltfish Fritters (Stamp and Go)

35
A popular Jamaican appetizer. Just stamp them out in the kitchen, take some for the road and go! Saltcod can be prepared the day before for a quicker cook time. These are also good served with a spicy dipping sauce.
By Monique C

Crispy Beer Batter Fish & Chips

41
Virtually every beer-battered fish recipe looks crispy coming out of the fryer, and some even stay crispy for a few minutes, but then the inevitable sogginess sets in. Well, with this simple formula, and a few easy tricks, you can achieve a fried fish where the last bite is as crisp as the first. The keys are keeping your batter really cold and patting your fish really dry. Serve over a bed of salt 'n vinegar chips with tartar sauce and lemon.
By Chef John

Seafood Cioppino

199
This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.
By DeeDee Henderson

Cod Fish Cakes

202
Delicious fish cakes made with cod, potatoes, onion, butter, and parsley! You can substitute salmon for cod if you would rather make salmon cakes.
By DRAGON11

Fisherman's Pie

18
It's almost like a shepherd's pie but with fish and spinach. Great dish for a cold gloomy day. It's Irish comfort food at its best.
By Michelle Berger

Creamy Parmesan Sauce for Fish

132
Quick and easy and incredible flavorful. One of our all time favorite go-to recipes. Sauce goes well on any type of seafood!
By tina

Oven-Baked Cod with Bread Crumbs

31
This recipe for baked cod is one of the easiest ones I know. Cod fillets are covered with a delicious herbed bread crumb crust and baked in the oven. Serve with rice.
By Aeroz

Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

42
This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Cape Malay Pickled Fish

8
This recipe is a traditional Easter time classic in Cape Town, South Africa. It is served mainly with hot cross buns or freshly baked bread.
By NITSCKIE

Air Fryer Cod

1
This air-fried cod couldn't get any easier! It starts with frozen cod fillets dipped in an egg wash and ranch-seasoned panko and the result is a piping hot cod fillet that's both crispy and flaky!
By thedailygourmet

Spicy Fish Soup

191
A delicious fish soup that's low in fat! Having grown up on the Texas/Mexico border, I like foods spicy, but you can adjust the seasonings to taste. I also splash in a drop of hot pepper sauce in each bowl.
By CHEFETTE

Beer Batter for Fish

194
Basic beer batter, good for almost any white fleshed fish.
By Wilma Scott

Chef John's Fisherman's Pie

104
My Fisherman's Pie gives you flaky cod mingled with spinach in a garlic and lemon-scented sauce underneath a browned crust of creamy, buttery potatoes on top. It really does taste fantastic.
By Chef John

Mexican Baked Fish

1020
Make this Mexican baked fish as hot or mild as you like. Serve with rice, black beans, warm tortillas and margaritas for a festive meal!
By CHRISTYJ
Sponsored By MyPlate
