Tilapia Recipes

With more than 180 tilapia recipes, from zesty lemon to almond-crusted, you'll find a quick and healthy option for grilled or baked tilapia that everyone will love.

Community Picks

Easy Baked Tilapia

1241
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful.
By F_Gory

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Lemon Garlic Tilapia

2313
This is a delicious and healthy recipe that takes no time at all to make. You can bake it or even grill it. Tastes great either way!
By Eireann
Sponsored By MyPlate

24 Best Recipes to Make with a Freezer Full of Tilapia

Tilapia is a versatile, mild-tasting, and neutral-flavored white fish, so marinades, sauces, and dressings really shine. Try these top-rated ways to fix it.

Baked Parmesan Tilapia

313
A quick and yummy way to prepare crispy tilapia the whole family will love, without frying. I get asked to make this several times a week by everyone in my family, especially the kids!
By Mike

Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce

1157
Baked tilapia seasoned with Cajun and citrus served with a creamy sauce of fresh dill and lemon.
By KHUDSON3

Easy Tilapia with Wine and Tomatoes

585
This is a super quick, super easy recipe that is sure to please. Tilapia fillets are easy to cook on the grill in a foil bag.
By chowsito

Tilapia with Creamy Sauce

207
This dish is quick, easy, and even better, it's healthy! Served on a bed of rice with the sauce arranged artistically around the plate, it looks absolutely stunning.
By SUGAKISES

Air Fryer Tilapia Milanese for Two

Crispy lemon flavored tilapia made easy in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Quick Fish Tacos

229
This simple yet scrumptious recipe has a nice kick and is a house favorite. Delicious!
By Hugh Pastoriza
Sponsored By MyPlate

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

959
Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Crunchy Oven Fried Tilapia

488
This fish tastes so close to being fried without all the fat and calories!
By MADISONLIBERTY
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

24 Best Recipes to Make with Tilapia
Tilapia is a versatile, mild-tasting, and neutral-flavored white fish, so marinades, sauces, and dressings really shine. Try these top-rated ways to fix it.
Almond-Crusted Tilapia
508
"This recipe is awesome. Easy to make and turns out great each time. Tilapia is such a good-tasting fish and the almonds and cheese make it even better." – sql4fun
The Best White Fish Recipes (Also, What's White Fish?)
Spanish Moroccan Fish
145
16 Most Popular Side Dishes to Serve With Fish

More Tilapia Recipes

Pan-Seared Tilapia

756
Learn how to cook tilapia with this easy, 15-minute skillet recipe.
By AppleChef

Easy Baked Tilapia

1229
Just 35 minutes and six simple ingredients are all you need for this top-rated, flavorful baked tilapia recipe.

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets

741
This recipe is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds! Works well in low-carb diets.
By France C

Air Fryer Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Pepper

2
Although this fish is low carb and light, you won't be sacrificing flavor. Using fresh lemon pepper really kicks up the flavor of mild tilapia.
By lutzflcat

Broiled Tilapia Parmesan

10174
Flavorful recipe for this farm raised fish that is easy and done in minutes! The fish is broiled with a creamy cheese coating for an impressive flavor and texture.
By Phoebe

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Tex-Mex Fish Tacos

1
Full of spicy, zesty, Tex-Mex flavor, these grilled fish tacos come with a creamy chipotle spread that's as easy as it is delicious.
By Mountain Girl

Deep-Fried Tilapia

1
In Wisconsin, the "Friday Fish Fry" is a time-honored tradition. This deep-fried tilapia is my family's way of bringing it home.
By jennalenna

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

949
Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!

Pan Seared Lemon Tilapia with Parmesan Pasta

214
Citrusy tilapia, served with a cheesy but light pasta.
By vo0do0

Crispy Breaded Tilapia

3
This breaded tilapia provides a quick and tasty meal that my family loves!
By Indy Chef

Grilled Tilapia with Smoked Paprika

46
This is such a great quick and healthy recipe. My whole family loves it. Enjoy with your favorite salad.
By Yanira

Panko-Crusted Tilapia

Enjoy this easy and delicious breaded tilapia dish with brown rice and mango salsa. Would also be great for fish tacos!
By EAMJM

Ceviche Peruano

26
This ceviche is the best you will ever have. It is from Peru and I love making it every time I have friends and family over.
By Ana O

Tilapia Foil Packets

Simple and delicious! The foil keeps the fish moist and the seasoning on the fish where it belongs!
By Reg927

Tilapia Scampi

324
My husband and I love shrimp scampi. Since tilapia is usually cheaper than shrimp at the store, I concocted this easy recipe to enjoy the flavor of scampi at the price of tilapia!
By JasnsWif

Fish Tacos Ultimo

223
After many attempts and many combinations of ingredients these fish tacos are ULTIMO!
By rev'd up chef

Old Bay® Tilapia with Broccoli

8
With tilapia fillets and broccoli in your freezer, and a little Old Bay® seasoning in your spice rack, you can serve this delicious dinner to your family in no time at all.
By Claire M

Tilapia Burger Patties

These are easy to make tilapia burger patties. Can double the batch to make ahead and freeze. You can serve them as open-faced fish burgers, or a protein main with a fresh, crispy tossed salad.
By Allsmiles

Baked Tilapia in Garlic and Olive Oil

213
Baked tilapia, marinated in garlic and olive oil. If you prefer to grill, get your grill hot and put the fish on aluminum foil; grill until desired doneness is reached.
By Stephen Carroll

Crunchy Oven Fried Tilapia

487
This fish tastes so close to being fried without all the fat and calories!

Brazilian Fish Stew

399
This super easy but hearty dish is full of flavor and absolutely delicious! It's a simplified version of a common Brazilian dish that I remember from my childhood and it's become a favorite even among my kids and I, even though we don't like fish! This can be made easily on the stovetop or in the slow cooker for a no-fail convenience meal. Use salmon in place of tilapia for a stronger fish flavor. Serve with hot rice or warm tortillas.
By BellevueMama

Blackened Tilapia

495
Tilapia fillets are rubbed with a mix of secret spices, then pan fried and served on white bread with a squeeze of lemon juice.
By Six Pack To Go

Air Fryer Fish Sticks

7
Homemade fish sticks that are perfectly crisp on the outside, tender and flaky on the inside. This was my first attempt at making them in an air fryer, and the results were quite impressive. Dip in tarter or cocktail sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com