Salmon Recipes

Easy baked and grilled salmon recipes. See tasty seasoning and marinade ideas for salmon fillets, with tips and reviews from home cooks.

Salmon Patties I

These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Sue

Maple Salmon

This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER

Citrus Baked Fish

25
Salmon works best in this citrus-flavored dish.
By Country Boy

Our Top 20 Salmon Recipes

Salmon is so versatile. It's an equally terrific dish for quick weeknight meals and impressive dinner parties alike.
By Carl Hanson

Grilled Salmon I

5471
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.
By tinamenina

Alaska Salmon Bake with Pecan Crunch Coating

Baked salmon makes an excellent main course!
By Ann

Lemon Dill Salmon with Garlic, White Wine, and Butter Sauce

34
I had a craving for fresh fish and dill, so I played around and came up with this. Its been rated one of my greatest hits! Great with rice or potatoes and steamed green beans.
By Countess

Cucumber Cups with Dill Cream and Smoked Salmon

38
Classic combos are classic because the flavors go well together! Dill, cucumber, and smoked fish are combined with a bit of lemon to perk things up. Small pieces of smoked trout would be a good substitute for the salmon in this pretty, easy, no-cook hors d'oeuvre. Cucumber cups can be assembled and kept chilled in an airtight container 1 day ahead of time.
By RuthE

Pan Seared Salmon I

256
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
By Noreen421

Panko Parmesan Salmon

26
Of all the recipes I make, this one is my husband's favorite for salmon. It's made with panko, or Japanese bread crumbs, which are very light and crunchy, mixed with Parmesan cheese. It's baked in the oven until the panko is nice and toasted.
By Dianne

Lemon-Pepper Salmon

197
Simple, tasty and fast! Salmon is sauteed with all ingredients at once, and served over couscous. Great with a spinach salad.
By AMAGICITY

Pepper-Honey Cedar Plank Salmon

227
I live in Alaska and have 3 sons that love to fish. I have had to come up with some pretty creative ways to prepare salmon, this is by far my family and friends favorite way to eat fresh salmon. I soak an untreated cedar plank in water and bourbon while they are out fishing for the day and fix the barbeque sauce so that's it is ready to get grilling.....
By JMCCURTAIN
More Salmon Recipes

Salmon Patties I

743
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Sue

Maple Salmon

5590
Easy baked salmon, thanks to a simple marinade starring maple syrup and soy sauce.
By STARFLOWER

Air-Fried Bang Bang Salmon

3
Easy, fast, and tasty! These tender, air-fried salmon fillets are full of subtly sweet and spicy flavor. Serve with rice and a green vegetable for the perfect healthy dinner.
By NicoleMcmom

Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze

977
This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
By Tamara

Pan-Fried Wild Salmon

61
This is a simple way to prepare tasty wild salmon!
By Peter

Easy 5-Ingredient Roasted Salmon

Moist and tender salmon with a slightly sweet and salty crust—it's the perfect bite! This recipe is easy and a nice choice to serve for guests who aren't used to eating salmon.
By NicoleMcmom

Best Salmon Bake

38
Fresh salmon fillets topped with red tomatoes and chopped green onions is the perfect quick, easy, and delicious dinner for two!
By MAGGIE1205

Chef John's Fresh Salmon Cakes

277
Chef John's recipe for salmon cakes uses fresh wild salmon for a delicious meal any night of the week.
By Chef John

Super Simple Salmon

603
This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.
By Angela

Salmon Cakes III

120
This recipe is an old family favorite that we enjoy from time to time. It's hearty, flavorful and great alternative to hamburgers! Substitute cubed cooked potatoes for the bread, if you like.
By Donna

Scrumptious Salmon Cakes

471
Salmon cakes can be served as sandwiches or without the bread as a main course. This recipe for homemade patties uses canned salmon.
By Judiebug

Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

1488
Delicious baked salmon coated with Dijon-style mustard and seasoned bread crumbs, and topped with butter.
By CHRISTYJ
Blackened Salmon Fillets

1136
Fire up succulent salmon with an exciting blend of Cajun-style spices!
By JEFF CALKINS

Baked Dijon Salmon

3603
This is a wonderful way to prepare fresh salmon fillets in the oven. Be sure to make extra, your family will be begging for more!
By Esmee Williams

The Best Smoked Salmon Spread

148
Smoked salmon beaten into cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings makes a delicious spread you'll be sure to enjoy.
By Jay

Salmon Chowder

824
I don't like fish, but I LOVE this soup!
By KENULIA

Baked Salmon II

3257
This is a great recipe for beginners! This was my first time making fish and it was a hit. Even my 9 year old daughter who wouldn't dream of eating fish EVER had half of my portion!
By LADYBLADE

Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets

1581
A glaze featuring balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, white wine and Dijon mustard makes baked salmon fillets extraordinary.
By ISYBEL

Baked Salmon in Foil

28
A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.
By barbara

Easy, No-Mess Baked Salmon

6
This is an easy, no-mess, no-cleanup recipe that tastes delicious! If I don't feel like scrubbing a lot of pans after dinner, I just throw this in the oven next to some rice and vegetables, or just throw it over some lettuce and tomatoes for a nice salad, and my husband thinks I was cooking for hours! People will think you put a ton of effort into this fancy entree.
By N. Adams

Cedar Planked Salmon

798
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Easy Bake Fish

313
Easy recipe for people who spent so much on the fish they couldn't buy the sauce!
By MOMMY_OUV_2
