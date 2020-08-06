Salmon Recipes

This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
Classic combos are classic because the flavors go well together! Dill, cucumber, and smoked fish are combined with a bit of lemon to perk things up. Small pieces of smoked trout would be a good substitute for the salmon in this pretty, easy, no-cook hors d'oeuvre. Cucumber cups can be assembled and kept chilled in an airtight container 1 day ahead of time.
Of all the recipes I make, this one is my husband's favorite for salmon. It's made with panko, or Japanese bread crumbs, which are very light and crunchy, mixed with Parmesan cheese. It's baked in the oven until the panko is nice and toasted.
I live in Alaska and have 3 sons that love to fish. I have had to come up with some pretty creative ways to prepare salmon, this is by far my family and friends favorite way to eat fresh salmon. I soak an untreated cedar plank in water and bourbon while they are out fishing for the day and fix the barbeque sauce so that's it is ready to get grilling.....
This is an easy, no-mess, no-cleanup recipe that tastes delicious! If I don't feel like scrubbing a lot of pans after dinner, I just throw this in the oven next to some rice and vegetables, or just throw it over some lettuce and tomatoes for a nice salad, and my husband thinks I was cooking for hours! People will think you put a ton of effort into this fancy entree.