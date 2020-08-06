Shellfish Recipes

We've combed the beach for the best shellfish recipes home cooks have to offer - find 2,450+ ways to cook shrimp, scallops, lobster, clams, crawfish, octopus, mussels, and more.

Staff Picks

Honey Walnut Shrimp

557
A Hong Kong–style fried shrimp recipe features crispy, mochiko-battered shrimp tossed in a creamy honey-mayonnaise sauce and topped with homemade candied walnuts.
By Celia

Chef John's Crab Cakes

525
These are what crab cakes are supposed to be like. They are basically a fried lump of crabmeat, held together with a minimum of filler. Delicious!
By Chef John

Maine Lobster Lasagna

105
I made up this recipe because my hubby wanted to try a lasagna made with lobster meat. I combine tender steamed Maine lobster chunks in between pasta, jarred or homemade Alfredo Sauce and fresh spinach and ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Serve with a tossed garden salad and oven toasted garlic bread.
By Shelak

Fra Diavolo Sauce With Pasta

705
This sauce includes shrimp and scallops, best served with linguine pasta.
By MARBALET

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

155
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Katrina Berry

Calamari

206
This is a delicious, very easy, quick but moderately expensive recipe. Everyone I've ever fixed it for absolutely loves it!
By bluebayou

Deb's Scallops Florentine

350
Mouthwatering scallops and spinach, topped off with a rich Parmesan cheese sauce, baked until bubbly and delicious!
By PONYGIRL64

Thai Steamed Mussels

200
Delicious and easy spicy Thai steamed mussels that can be finished in just thirty minutes.
By MURINMOON

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

19
Coconut shrimp come out great in the air fryer, and are served with a simple spicy honey-lime dip.
By SUSUMILLER

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

1057
With a slow cooked roux and gumbo file powder flavoring the shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage, this gumbo is an authentic creole meal.
By Mddoccook

Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake

52
Want a super satisfying, quick and easy dinner? Then this buttery garlic shrimp pasta bake is definitely a family pleasing meal idea that you should try!
By Ed N Angela Latimer

My Best Clam Chowder

2340
A delicious, traditional, cream based chowder, this recipe calls for the standard chowder ingredients: onion, celery, potatoes, diced carrots, clams, and cream. A little red wine vinegar is added before serving for extra flavor.
By PIONEERGIRL
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Best Shrimp Dinner Recipes
Take a peek at Chef John's favorite shrimp recipes! 
Super Scallops for Two
8 super scallop recipes, scaled for two, will impress on a special occasion, or any weeknight.
Crab is King
7 Crazy-Good New England Clam Chowder Recipes
5 Grilled Lobster Recipes to Try This Summer
10 Mussel Recipes That Make Impressive Weeknight Meals
Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls
727

With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.

More Shellfish Recipes

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

1524
Authentic, bold, and delicious Thai flavors make this soup irresistible! This is the best Thai coconut soup I've had. You won't be disappointed with this one! Serve over steamed rice.
By Jessica

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1165
Well-rounded seafood and pasta dish. Good with any pasta; angel hair is less filling.
By JustJen

Broiled Lobster Tails

463
This is a quick and tasty way to make DELICIOUS broiled lobster tails...YUM! Keep an eye on them while they're in the oven so they don't burn.
By SKYGRETCH

Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

258
A delicious bisque made with shrimp and crab meat. A garnish of chopped green onions is always a delicious addition to this bisque.
By Katrina Berry

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

582
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Old Charleston Style Shrimp and Grits

1047
Great recipe for shrimp and grits.
By berskine

Crab Rangoon

217
This is said to be the closest to the rangoon served at a certain Asian food chain. The rangoon can also be deep-fried instead of baked.
By Carol Belle

Simple Garlic Shrimp

1477
If you like shrimp and LOVE garlic, I hope you give this fast and delicious recipe a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Lobster Thermidor

43
This stunning lobster dish is surprisingly simple to make. Lobster shells are stuffed with cooked lobster in a creamy white wine sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden.
By EXCELUK

Cioppino

849
A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Katrina Berry

Garlic Shrimp Scampi Bake

5
I started with Kimber's Shrimp Scampi Bake recipe I found on this site. After reading all the fantastic reviews, I made several changes which really makes it different enough to submit it separately. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
By harleygirl58

Tangy Lemon-Garlic Shrimp

4
This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.
By stephenhbossin

Healthier Slow Cooker Gumbo

12
Packed with veggies, this healthier slow cooker gumbo is easy to throw together before a party so you have plenty of time with your guests.
By luv2golfandcook

New England Clam Chowder I

717
Hot and hearty recipe that will warm you up on cold winter days.
By Debbie2

10 Impressive Lobster Dishes for Two

Celebrate any occasion with these wow-worthy lobster recipes for two.
By Hayley Sugg

Easy Paella

600
An easy to make paella using chorizo, chicken, and shrimp.
By mls

Frozen Shrimp in the Air Fryer

1
You can easily cook frozen shrimp in your air fryer. No need to defrost in advance and you will have a great appetizer or topping for pasta in minutes.
By Bibi

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

204
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée

232
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
By Bonnie Lang Turnage-Mortgage O
