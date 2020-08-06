Fish Recipes

Fish is healthy and easy to bake, grill, or fry. Find hundreds of fish recipes for tilapia, cod, salmon, tuna, and more.

Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce

Baked tilapia seasoned with Cajun and citrus served with a creamy sauce of fresh dill and lemon.
By KHUDSON3

Grilled Salmon

My family eats lots of seafood, and salmon is one of our favorites. This is a quick and delicious recipe that will have a meal prepared in minutes! If you like heat, you may add red crushed peppers or a dash of cayenne!
By Nanasnthakchen

Veracruz-Style Red Snapper

I like red snapper for this, but any white, flaky fish will work. By the way, many Veracruz-style fish recipes call for pickled jalapenos, but I think there's plenty of acidity in this from the lime and tomatoes, so I like the fresh pepper a little more.
By Chef John

Blackened Tuna

It may seem simple, but it's my favorite way to have tuna. Seared fish steaks are a Cajun tradition.
By Allrecipes Member
Barlow's Blackened Catfish

Cajun catfish served up with just the right touch of spices and flavor. This entree is perfect for a quick, excellent way to taste the unique flavor of catfish mixed with the traditional method of down south cooking, just without all the fat. Serve on top of white rice.
By INDIANABARLOW

Capers and Halibut

This is a very easy seared halibut with a buttery wine and caper sauce! It takes hardly any time at all to make, but it is sure to leave a lasting impression.
By Barbara Tantrum

Quick Fish Tacos

This simple yet scrumptious recipe has a nice kick and is a house favorite. Delicious!
By Hugh Pastoriza
Spanish Moroccan Fish

This Moroccan recipe was passed down for generations in my family. We usually serve it on the Sabbath night and holidays. It is a favorite! This dish may be served hot or cold according to taste.
By Hanna R

Indian Fish Curry

A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
By Mantu

Fried Bass

I made this while camping. It was a break at camp when nobody was there, so I picked up some worms at the trading post and went off to fish down at the lake. I caught 12 bass with the help of my dad, who came down there after he played guitar at the trading post. It was 7:00 when I brought them all back to camp and thought to eat them since everyone already ate dinner while I was gone. So I fried them up in some crushed chips leftover from lunch. Yum, yum, yum.
By Mr Greekagojun

Yogurt-Marinated Salmon Fillets (Dahi Machhali Masaledar)

Indian-style salmon that tastes great served over basmati rice, but anything you choose will work.
By jpmcminn

Seasoned Swai Fish Fillet

I typically do not like fish. However, I love this one! It is light-tasting, and, in my opinion, does not have that 'fishy taste.' I serve this fish with English peas or green beans and wild rice or rice pilaf.
By Allie
Easy Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce
Mild, versatile, and so easy to make. Even picky eaters get hooked.
Quick Salmon Dinners
Salmon makes dinner feel like a special occasion. Get people-pleasing recipes.
24 Recipes That Start with Canned Tuna
5-Star Fish Taco and Sauce Recipes with Top Taco Tips
How To Make Fish and Chips

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME

The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

111
This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
By Britt Brouwer

Miso Soup

You can use yellow, white, or red miso paste for the soup, depending on your preference. You will also need dashi, which is made of dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish), and can be purchased in granules or powder form in conveniently-sized jars.
By Allrecipes Member
Old Bay® Tilapia with Broccoli

With tilapia fillets and broccoli in your freezer, and a little Old Bay® seasoning in your spice rack, you can serve this delicious dinner to your family in no time at all.
By Claire M

Salmon Patties I

These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By deleteduser

Best Tuna Casserole

Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD

Campbell's® Tuna Noodle Casserole

441
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup flavors a creamy sauce that is mixed with tuna, egg noodles and peas, topped with a crunchy bread crumb topping and baked to perfection.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Perfect Ten Baked Cod

Cod is coated with lemon juice, cracker crumbs, and wine before baking for just 20 minutes for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
By Pam
Marinated Tuna Steak

Tuna steaks are a perfect candidate for grilling, and a sweet, tangy marinade keeps them moist and flavorful.
By LINKYJ

Maple Salmon

Easy baked salmon, thanks to a simple marinade starring maple syrup and soy sauce.
By STARFLOWER

Pan-Seared Tilapia

This pan-seared tilapia dish is a delicious and easy way to prepare seafood! Great for a quick weeknight meal accompanied with fresh veggies.
By AppleChef

Air-Fried Bang Bang Salmon

Easy, fast, and tasty! These tender, air-fried salmon fillets are full of subtly sweet and spicy flavor. Serve with rice and a green vegetable for the perfect healthy dinner.
By NicoleMcmom

Unbelievable Fish Batter

All you need for this fish batter is flour, salt, baking powder, milk, and water. Your result will be thinly-coated, crispy, and delicious.
By MargeBC

Easy Tuna Patties

Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze

This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
By Tamara

Easy Baked Tilapia

Just 35 minutes and six simple ingredients are all you need for this top-rated, flavorful baked tilapia recipe.
By F_Gory

Simple Broiled Haddock

Haddock fillets are simply seasoned with onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in this great-for-busy-days dinner.
By Nicole Burdett

Grilled Salmon I

A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets.
By tinamenina

Classic Fish and Chips

Good tasting, simple recipe for New England's favorite dish fish and chips. Serve with malt vinegar, lemon, or tartar sauce.
By deleteduser

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets

This recipe is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds! Works well in low-carb diets.
By France C

Southern Fried Catfish

Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.
By Mama Smith

Ahi Poke Basic

This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.
By deleteduser

Baked Flounder with Panko and Parmesan

Golden brown bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese make a terrific crust for this simple baked flounder.
By N8TE

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!
By deleteduser
