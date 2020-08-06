My family eats lots of seafood, and salmon is one of our favorites. This is a quick and delicious recipe that will have a meal prepared in minutes! If you like heat, you may add red crushed peppers or a dash of cayenne!
I like red snapper for this, but any white, flaky fish will work. By the way, many Veracruz-style fish recipes call for pickled jalapenos, but I think there's plenty of acidity in this from the lime and tomatoes, so I like the fresh pepper a little more.
Cajun catfish served up with just the right touch of spices and flavor. This entree is perfect for a quick, excellent way to taste the unique flavor of catfish mixed with the traditional method of down south cooking, just without all the fat. Serve on top of white rice.
I made this while camping. It was a break at camp when nobody was there, so I picked up some worms at the trading post and went off to fish down at the lake. I caught 12 bass with the help of my dad, who came down there after he played guitar at the trading post. It was 7:00 when I brought them all back to camp and thought to eat them since everyone already ate dinner while I was gone. So I fried them up in some crushed chips leftover from lunch. Yum, yum, yum.
I typically do not like fish. However, I love this one! It is light-tasting, and, in my opinion, does not have that 'fishy taste.' I serve this fish with English peas or green beans and wild rice or rice pilaf.
This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
You can use yellow, white, or red miso paste for the soup, depending on your preference. You will also need dashi, which is made of dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish), and can be purchased in granules or powder form in conveniently-sized jars.
This is a standard raw tuna (poke) salad served in most Hawaiian homes. Although unconventional, it is sure to please the more adventurous seafood lovers. Be sure to use fresh tuna for the very best flavor, although fresh frozen tuna will produce acceptable results.