Toffee Recipes

You'll want to try making English toffee, seafoam candy, homemade almond roca, matzoh candy, or super-simple  saltine toffee. These recipes make great snacks and gifts.

Staff Picks

Easy Toffee

109
Very easy and yummy toffee made with saltine crackers. You'll love it! Serves a crowd.
By Kim Utsinger

Cab Shop Seafoam

3
Light brown and airy candy dipped in rich chocolate.
By Lisa Marie Hardin

Saltine Toffee Cookies

1535
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

1330
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Melt In Your Mouth Toffee

252
This is the easiest, best toffee I have ever made. Everyone who tries it wants the recipe.
By Ruth Denton

Terrific Toffee Bars

35
These shortbread bars are really easy and have a great toffee taste!
By Hannah Bushong

English Toffee

This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.
By nora

Hazelnut Toffee Crunch

14
This buttery toffee is SO easy and quick! The chocolate combined with the hazelnuts is incredibly yummy!!
By LBUTTON

Almond Roca

This is a family recipe that we make each year for the holidays. It is my absolute favorite!
By Stephanie

Matzoh Candy

Salty and sweet with a crunch! Easily substitute different types of chocolate and/or peanut butter. Nuts are a great addition.
By CC Bombet

Caramel Graham Crackers

A simple but delicious treat. Using both butter and margarine is important.
By Haresj

Amazing Passover Chocolate Toffee Matzo

19
This traditional Passover treat is absolutely delicious and easy to make! A tasty twist on chocolate-covered matzo! You can make this before a seder and store in the freezer, or use this recipe to finish off any extra matzos in the house. This is a simple recipe that everyone loves--especially kids!
By BabkaGal
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

English Toffee
"Phenomenal. I assumed it would be more difficult to make than fudge or pralines, but it was even easier! I cooked it to 310 degrees, and it was perfect." – Kenlie Tiggemen
Easy Cashew Sea Salt Toffee
"I've never made toffee in the microwave, so I was a little skeptical that this could be that good. It is THAT good! And it just doesn't get much easier." – JAMJMine
Cinder Toffee
2
A Beginner's Guide to Candymaking
Our Best Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes

More Toffee Recipes

Saltine Toffee Cookies

1535
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

1330
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Honeycomb Toffee

21
This very fun and simple-to-make candy goes by many names; cinder toffee, sponge candy, and my personal favorite, 'hokey pokey,' but no matter what you call it, this eye-catching confection is a proven crowd pleaser. Thousands of bubbles, trapped in the cooling sugar syrup, give this the most interesting melt-in-your-mouth texture. As long as you're very careful and heat the syrup up to the correct temp, there's not a lot that can go wrong.
By Chef John

Melt In Your Mouth Toffee

252
This is the easiest, best toffee I have ever made. Everyone who tries it wants the recipe.
By Ruth Denton

English Toffee

214
This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.

Beijinho de Coco (Coconut Little Kiss)

26
Condensed milk cooked with butter and coconut flakes, formed into little candy balls makes this a favorite Brazilian recipe especially at birthday parties. Kids (and adults) love it!
By BR Cook

Amazing Passover Chocolate Toffee Matzo

19
This traditional Passover treat is absolutely delicious and easy to make! A tasty twist on chocolate-covered matzo! You can make this before a seder and store in the freezer, or use this recipe to finish off any extra matzos in the house. This is a simple recipe that everyone loves--especially kids!
By BabkaGal

Terrific Toffee Bars

35
These shortbread bars are really easy and have a great toffee taste!
By Hannah Bushong

Matzoh Candy

8
Salty and sweet with a crunch! Easily substitute different types of chocolate and/or peanut butter. Nuts are a great addition.

Easy Toffee

109
Very easy and yummy toffee made with saltine crackers. You'll love it! Serves a crowd.
By Kim Utsinger

Sri Lankan Milk Toffee

2
My husband is from Sri Lanka and he grew up enjoying this fudge-type candy on very special occasions. With a little help from a few of his aunts, I came up with this version.
By Darlene Weerasooriya

Caramel Graham Crackers

15
A simple but delicious treat. Using both butter and margarine is important.

Almond Roca

9
This is a family recipe that we make each year for the holidays. It is my absolute favorite!

Hazelnut Toffee Crunch

14
This buttery toffee is SO easy and quick! The chocolate combined with the hazelnuts is incredibly yummy!!
By LBUTTON

Easy Cashew Sea Salt Toffee

42
Ready in minutes, this toffee takes all the guesswork out of candy making, and is by far the most requested holiday treat I make. My family won't let me in the door without a few batches in tow. Makes a great gift wrapped up in a holiday tin!
By Diamond Crystal Salt
Sponsored By Diamond Crystal

Butter Pecan Fudge

3
A smooth and deliciously-flavored fudge. You could also use walnuts instead of pecans. A co-worker shared this wonderful recipe with me and the entire office loved it!
By Carla H

Knack

3
A Swedish type of Christmas candy you can do at home, but nothing says that you can't make these in the summer. Tastes like toffee.
By Alexandra Bengtsson

Wonderful Toffee Bars

This is a easy recipe, but better than that, they taste wonderful! Everyone that tastes them always wants the recipe. Try them once and you'll be hooked!
By Dyanne Gurchek
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com