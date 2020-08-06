Yellow Cake Recipes

Staff Picks Grandma's Moist Cake
This very moist yellow cake recipe comes from my boyfriend's grandmother. We usually serve it with chocolate buttermilk icing.
Yellow Clooney Cake
I call it the Clooney cake because it is oh so super moist. It is the best yellow cake recipe since the dawn of time. I really hope you like it!
Gluten-Free Yellow Cake
Basic and easy, and very versatile. Layer with white or chocolate frosting, strawberries and whipped cream, etc. Make sure your baking powder is gluten-free.
Butter Cake
This cake is practical and can be for many uses. You can also add fruit in it if you wish.
Happy Birthday Cake
This is one of my mother's cake recipes for a birthday. I love this recipe and it tastes great.
Nana's Old Fashioned Jelly Cake
This is a moist yellow cake with a jelly spread over the top while warm. It is so moist, it will melt in your mouth! Use your favorite flavor of jelly.
By JAYJOSE Thirty Minute Yellow Cake
This is a good substitute for a boxed yellow cake mix in recipes calling for a yellow cake as a base.
What makes it a yellow cake? It's the egg yolks. This tender butter cake is a birthday classic.
David's Yellow Cake
"THIS. WAS. PERFECTION. If anybody says it was dry they did not bake it right or mix it right." – kurlyy1
Very simple cake, anyone can make it. You may substitute butter or margarine for half of the shortening if you desire.
Irish Tea Cake
This is a simple butter cake that is great with tea or coffee. Easy to make, pretty and very delicious.
Oma's Rhubarb Cake
Oma always makes this for her grand kids after she picks through her garden. Probably not good for the thighs but Oma's cooking is always good for the taste buds.
By JDSIMON Chiffon Cake
This is a favorite for children's birthday parties. Serve with fruit or decorate with Butter Cream Frosting.
Easy Vanilla Cake
This vanilla cake is like, the best cake I have ever made. It's not too bland, and it's not too sweet. This is great for all occasions and easy to do in your spare time.
Lemon Cupcakes
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
Kentucky Butter Cake
This rich Bundt cake is moistened with a luscious vanilla butter sauce while it's still warm.
Tandy Cake
Baked in a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan, Tandy Cake is a yellow cake with a layer of peanut butter and a hard chocolate glaze. This recipe takes a couple of hours to make but it's worth it! It tastes so good!
Lamingtons
Lamingtons are little sponge cakes coated in chocolate and grated coconut. A traditional Australian treat that appeals to most. Any firm type of plain cake can be used: butter cake, pound cake, Madeira cake or genoise sponge. Note: desiccated coconut is a slightly dried shredded coconut--not sweetened.
Real Strawberry Cupcakes
Most strawberry cake recipes ask you to use artificially flavored gelatin. This one uses only uses fresh ingredients. Also makes a great cake!
The Best Homemade Cupcakes
After trying and tweaking multiple recipes, I've created one that works beautifully. These are super moist, delicious homemade cupcakes. Top with your favorite frosting and enjoy! Our children devour these, even without icing!
Pineapple Pound Cake
A pound cake made with pineapple and glazed with pineapple sauce. Unlike most cakes, you will not preheat the oven on this one.
By JAYJOSE Boston Cream Pie I
A rich creamy dessert also known as Boston Cream Cake. It is a wonderful combination of yellow cake, custard and chocolate glaze.
Beat and Bake Orange Cake
This quick orange cake is delicious without the frosting. I sometimes just sprinkle icing sugar on the top. This recipe can be used to make two 8-inch cake layers or a 9x5-inch loaf. If making a loaf cake, bake for 60 minutes.
Boston Cream Pie II
Yellow cake filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing--yummy!
By JBS BOX Lemon Cupcake with Blackberry Buttercream
A simple from-scratch lemon cupcake has blackberry buttercream frosting. This cupcake is a refreshing hit! Garnish each cupcake with a blackberry or a pinch of lemon zest.
