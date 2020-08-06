Yellow Cake Recipes

Get 5-star recipes for classic yellow cakes, from basic sheet cakes to Bundt cakes, coffee cakes to Boston cream pies.

Staff Picks

Grandma's Moist Cake

251
This very moist yellow cake recipe comes from my boyfriend's grandmother. We usually serve it with chocolate buttermilk icing.
By Patricia Taylor

Yellow Clooney Cake

55
I call it the Clooney cake because it is oh so super moist. It is the best yellow cake recipe since the dawn of time. I really hope you like it!
By alicia101584

Scottley's Basic Yellow Cake

232
Very simple, but delicious cake. Can be used with most any kind of frosting.
By Scottley

Gluten-Free Yellow Cake

245
Basic and easy, and very versatile. Layer with white or chocolate frosting, strawberries and whipped cream, etc. Make sure your baking powder is gluten-free.
By Amy

Butter Cake

307
This cake is practical and can be for many uses. You can also add fruit in it if you wish.
By Carol

Happy Birthday Cake

236
This is one of my mother's cake recipes for a birthday. I love this recipe and it tastes great.
By Carol

Nana's Old Fashioned Jelly Cake

15
This is a moist yellow cake with a jelly spread over the top while warm. It is so moist, it will melt in your mouth! Use your favorite flavor of jelly.
By JAYJOSE

Thirty Minute Yellow Cake

132
This is a good substitute for a boxed yellow cake mix in recipes calling for a yellow cake as a base.
By Lori
Inspiration and Ideas

More Yellow Cake Recipes

Irish Tea Cake

217
This is a simple butter cake that is great with tea or coffee. Easy to make, pretty and very delicious.
By Cindy

Oma's Rhubarb Cake

656
Oma always makes this for her grand kids after she picks through her garden. Probably not good for the thighs but Oma's cooking is always good for the taste buds.
By Food girl

David's Yellow Cake

1696
After trying different cake recipes that I thought were too dry, I decided to try making up one of my own.
By JDSIMON

Chiffon Cake

92
This is a favorite for children's birthday parties. Serve with fruit or decorate with Butter Cream Frosting.
By Carol

Easy Vanilla Cake

6
This vanilla cake is like, the best cake I have ever made. It's not too bland, and it's not too sweet. This is great for all occasions and easy to do in your spare time.
By Sapphire Bang

Lemon Cupcakes

559
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
By friedbluetomato

Kentucky Butter Cake

1236
This rich Bundt cake is moistened with a luscious vanilla butter sauce while it's still warm.
By Suzanne Stull

Tandy Cake

140
Baked in a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan, Tandy Cake is a yellow cake with a layer of peanut butter and a hard chocolate glaze. This recipe takes a couple of hours to make but it's worth it! It tastes so good!
By Rebecca Harrison

Homemade Vanilla Cake

30
Very moist and dense homemade vanilla cake.
By Ann McGavin Stout

Lamingtons

71
Lamingtons are little sponge cakes coated in chocolate and grated coconut. A traditional Australian treat that appeals to most. Any firm type of plain cake can be used: butter cake, pound cake, Madeira cake or genoise sponge. Note: desiccated coconut is a slightly dried shredded coconut--not sweetened.
By bme

Cake Mixes from Scratch and Variations

763
A convenient substitute for commercial mixes. Quick, easy, and yummy. Best of all, YOU control the ingredients!
By Janet

Real Strawberry Cupcakes

177
Most strawberry cake recipes ask you to use artificially flavored gelatin. This one uses only uses fresh ingredients. Also makes a great cake!
By drewface

The Best Homemade Cupcakes

2
After trying and tweaking multiple recipes, I've created one that works beautifully. These are super moist, delicious homemade cupcakes. Top with your favorite frosting and enjoy! Our children devour these, even without icing!
By OzGal

Pineapple Pound Cake

38
A pound cake made with pineapple and glazed with pineapple sauce. Unlike most cakes, you will not preheat the oven on this one.
By Evelyn Ivy

Boston Cream Pie I

89
A rich creamy dessert also known as Boston Cream Cake. It is a wonderful combination of yellow cake, custard and chocolate glaze.
By Nancy D.

Beat and Bake Orange Cake

324
This quick orange cake is delicious without the frosting. I sometimes just sprinkle icing sugar on the top. This recipe can be used to make two 8-inch cake layers or a 9x5-inch loaf. If making a loaf cake, bake for 60 minutes.
By menling

Boston Cream Pie II

195
Yellow cake filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing--yummy!
By JBS BOX

Lemon Cupcake with Blackberry Buttercream

303
A simple from-scratch lemon cupcake has blackberry buttercream frosting. This cupcake is a refreshing hit! Garnish each cupcake with a blackberry or a pinch of lemon zest.
By Megan C A

Simple Scratch Cake

14
A simple cake from scratch.
By mcrpunk
