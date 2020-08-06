White Cake Recipes

This is a cake recipe by my beloved Great Grandmother! She was a master in her time. She grew up during the depression and made up lots of recipes cooking for her large family. This cake is wonderful! I serve it with frosting or whip cream and berries. Enjoy!
This is an easy yogurt cake that uses the yogurt container to measure all of the ingredients. It's ready in under an hour and the perfect not-too-sweet snack or breakfast treat. It's known in France as "Gâteau au Yaourt" and is typically the first cake that French children learn how to make. My son attends a French school and has made this with his classmates.
These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!
Although real Chinese dinners usually end with a piece of fruit, Western influence has caused a few changes. This cake uses Chinese techniques to make a French inspired, and extremely moist, sponge cake.
Smash cakes have become one of the latest raves for a toddler's birthday. The cake should be small enough for the child to sit behind it and have his/her picture taken while they "smash" and "devour" the cake.
This white cake is baked in a lamb mold for Easter and can be decorated to look like a little lamb. If desired, spices can be added just before adding the egg whites. Some good choices are anise, nutmeg or cinnamon.
Celebrate Canada Day with a flag cake! Vanilla sheet cake with a whipped cream cheese frosting, decorated with strawberries to make the Canada Flag. This will feed a crowd! Serve with extra sliced strawberries if desired.
The cake layers are made with white chocolate and whipped cream and flavored with almond extract. The frosting is a white chocolate buttercream. For an exquisite change of pace, substitute raspberry wine cooler for the water in the frosting.
This layered naked cake is filled with mascarpone cream and fresh berries for a glamorous result, perfect for special occasions like birthdays or even a wedding cake. The outside is supposed to be left bare or unfrosted.
In Russia people use tvorog for the pastry, but you can substitute it with farmer's cheese or even ricotta. It is filled with a delicious apple-sour cream mixture, making a delicious cross between apple cake and pie. A Russian favorite that is well worth trying!
This nostalgic PB&J cake is a whimsical nod to the lunchbox favorite. The "bread" of this towering dessert sandwich is a tender white cake baked in square pans and sliced horizontally into four layers. Trimming away the top golden-brown crust of the cake gives it the appearance of white sandwich bread. If you'd prefer, you could use a box cake mix in place of the homemade cake--just be aware that your layers may not be as thick. The peanut butter-cream cheese filling is incredibly easy to mix up, and you can use whatever flavor jam or jelly that you prefer!