White Cake Recipes

For weddings, showers, and when only a white cake will do. Get dozens of recipes for light and fluffy white cake, with and without egg yolks.

Community Picks

Simple White Cake

4143
This simple white cake recipe uses just 7 ingredients.
By SCOTTOSMAN

Heavenly White Cake

962
This is an old recipe I have for a white cake, and it tastes very good.
By Allrecipes Member

White Texas Sheet Cake

418
This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.
By Diane Kester

Aunt Bert's White Cake

149
This is a very old recipe that I got from my deceased friend Holli's Aunt Bert. Everyone will love it.
By Allrecipes Member

Nany's White Cake

133
This is a cake recipe by my beloved Great Grandmother! She was a master in her time. She grew up during the depression and made up lots of recipes cooking for her large family. This cake is wonderful! I serve it with frosting or whip cream and berries. Enjoy!
By MEAGANCOLLEEN

White Mountain Cake

58
This is a great showpiece of a cake. Top with White Mountain Frosting.
By Carol

Champagne Cake I

90
A moist cake made with champagne.
By Allrecipes Member

Champagne Cake With Buttercream Icing

26
This recipe makes enough batter for both a 9-inch cake and a 9x13-inch red champagne cake decorated with edible flowers.
By MARBALET

Cream Cake

169
This is a delicate white cake. Heavy cream is used instead of butter.
By Allrecipes Member

Wedding Cake

157
This is a very simple moist white cake. It works best if all of the ingredients are at room temperature.
By Allrecipes Member

Cake Mixes from Scratch and Variations

766
A convenient substitute for commercial mixes. Quick, easy, and yummy. Best of all, YOU control the ingredients!
By Allrecipes Member

Angel Food Cake III

501
Classic angel food cake, light and tastes great by itself!
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

12 Little Ways to Take Your Cakes From Good to Great
I have good luck with cakes. I think it's my rule-following tendencies. It turns out that cakes love rules, too. Follow these easy tips to bake better cakes and you and cake will soon become friends.
Cake Pan Size Conversions
Want to fit a square cake in a round pan? Here's how to do it.
White Chocolate Cake
195
Cupcake Princess' Vanilla Cupcakes
297
Easy Yogurt Cake
22

This is an easy yogurt cake that uses the yogurt container to measure all of the ingredients. It's ready in under an hour and the perfect not-too-sweet snack or breakfast treat. It's known in France as "Gâteau au Yaourt" and is typically the first cake that French children learn how to make. My son attends a French school and has made this with his classmates.

More White Cake Recipes

Grocery Store Frosting

237
An easy-to-use frosting made with butter for flavor and shortening for stability.
By Allrecipes Member

Orange Vegan Cake

66
No eggs or milk on hand? This moist cake is great whether or not you're vegan.
By Stephanie

Vanilla Coconut Flour Cupcakes

45
These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!
By King Arthur Flour
Chinese Steamed Cake

56
Although real Chinese dinners usually end with a piece of fruit, Western influence has caused a few changes. This cake uses Chinese techniques to make a French inspired, and extremely moist, sponge cake.
By Allrecipes Member

Smash Cake

2
Smash cakes have become one of the latest raves for a toddler's birthday. The cake should be small enough for the child to sit behind it and have his/her picture taken while they "smash" and "devour" the cake.
By Yoly

Easter Lamb Cake II

61
This white cake is baked in a lamb mold for Easter and can be decorated to look like a little lamb. If desired, spices can be added just before adding the egg whites. Some good choices are anise, nutmeg or cinnamon.
By Allrecipes Member

Canadian Flag Cake

12
Celebrate Canada Day with a flag cake! Vanilla sheet cake with a whipped cream cheese frosting, decorated with strawberries to make the Canada Flag. This will feed a crowd! Serve with extra sliced strawberries if desired.
By WestCoastMom

Lori's White Bread Cake

32
A very moist buttermilk cake. Easy to make and even easier to fall in love with. Great for showers because it is so light.
By Allrecipes Member

Silver White Cake

108
A delicious light, white cake. Whip one up and get ready to rake in the prizes. This is great iced with French Silk Frosting.
By Ginger

Alaska Sheet Cake

20
A white version of the ever-popular Texas Sheet Cake. Moist and delicious!
By Kim Sing

Easy Birthday Cake

Perfect for special celebrations, this easy birthday cake checks a lot of boxes for folks with special dietary needs--it's got no dairy, eggs, nuts, or soy!
By Lisa

White Chocolate Cream Cake

53
The cake layers are made with white chocolate and whipped cream and flavored with almond extract. The frosting is a white chocolate buttercream. For an exquisite change of pace, substitute raspberry wine cooler for the water in the frosting.
By MCLISA

Chocolate Coconut Cream Cake

11
I had to make this cake at work on Easter and it was just beautiful so I made it at home and jazzed it up. You will be quite happy with this cake. Color the coconut on top any color you like.
By NinjaPirateDragon

White Velvet Cake II

68
A change from the red velvet standard cake recipe.
By MARBALET

Wonderful Yogurt Cake

68
This cake uses any kind of yogurt you have in the fridge. It is an easy way to make strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and peach cakes. Very tender and moist in the center. Excellent!
By DAPDUB

Minnehaha Cake

4
The cake is named after an Indian Princess. Minnehaha means Laughing Water. The cake is beautiful and is a great Christmas cake.
By Allrecipes Member

Pineapple Picnic Cake

8
This is a delicious moist cake! The recipe was given to me over 20 years ago by a co-worker. It's so easy to make and it's always a hit. Give it a try, you won't be sorry.
By Martha

Clara's White German Chocolate Cake

21
This recipe was given to me by a dear friend, Clara, one of the best cooks I know. Decorate with Cream Cheese Frosting, or omit the coconut and pecans and decorate with German Chocolate Cake Frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Birthday Cake

If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake for a lot of people, try this vanilla sheet cake - it's delicious and perfect for a crowd. Make sure you use only quality products.
By thedailygourmet

Naked Vanilla Cake with Mascarpone and Berries

3
This layered naked cake is filled with mascarpone cream and fresh berries for a glamorous result, perfect for special occasions like birthdays or even a wedding cake. The outside is supposed to be left bare or unfrosted.
By Fioa

Russian Apple Cake

In Russia people use tvorog for the pastry, but you can substitute it with farmer's cheese or even ricotta. It is filled with a delicious apple-sour cream mixture, making a delicious cross between apple cake and pie. A Russian favorite that is well worth trying!
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cake

This nostalgic PB&J cake is a whimsical nod to the lunchbox favorite. The "bread" of this towering dessert sandwich is a tender white cake baked in square pans and sliced horizontally into four layers. Trimming away the top golden-brown crust of the cake gives it the appearance of white sandwich bread. If you'd prefer, you could use a box cake mix in place of the homemade cake--just be aware that your layers may not be as thick. The peanut butter-cream cheese filling is incredibly easy to mix up, and you can use whatever flavor jam or jelly that you prefer!
By Darcy Lenz

Dinette Cake

46
If you need a simple one-egg cake easy to make in a small kitchen, this is your recipe!
By Allrecipes Member

Cute Bunny Cupcakes

2
These are such cute cupcakes for Easter! Your family will love them. My family went crazy when I made them.
By thepurplebaker
