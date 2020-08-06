Pound Cake Recipes

See how to make pound cake from scratch the easy way. More than 170 trusted pound cake recipes with photos and reviews.

Coconut Cream Pound Cake

404
A moist coconut pound cake, a crowd pleaser. I use this recipe for making wedding cake layers.
By Connie Bridges Mallard

Jan's Dark Chocolate Swirl Pound Cake

11
Pretty marbled pound cake with rich, dark chocolate. Simple to make in no time at all! This is a great cake for making a day ahead or freezing.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Cream Cheese Pound Cake III

This is a heavy, dense, extremely good pound cake.
By Nanci

Grandmother's Pound Cake II

This recipe is over 100 years old and is the original kind of pound cake: it contains 1 pound each of butter, sugar, eggs and flour and contains no salt, baking powder or flavoring (but flavoring such as vanilla extract or almond extract can be added if desired!)
By WHOLEGRAINWOMAN

Coconut Sour Cream Pound Cake

17
My mother-in-law always makes this pound cake for holidays. That makes this cake very special, but it really could be made any time of the year! Even people who don't like the texture of coconut love this cake because the only coconut in it is the flavoring.
By Paula

Cinnamon and Amaretto Pound Cake

2
This is a great cake to serve at a brunch, alongside a nice hot cup of coffee!
By Kim

GA Peach Pound Cake

588
This Georgia peach pound cake can also be made with other fruits such as apple or cherry.
By Dent norton

Pound Cake Cupcakes

An easy, yummy, pound cake in cupcake form. I got this recipe out of a Southern Living magazine and modified it a little. Enjoy!
By BrandyA

Ricotta Pound Cake with Lemon and Blueberries

This gluten-free lemony ricotta pound cake made with almond flour and a sugar substitute is sure to delight with fresh blueberries in every bite. Top with fresh blueberries, a dusting of sweetener, or make your own glaze.
By Lucille

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

315
A light-tasting, fine-textured cake. Excellent for the holiday season.
By ANNE MCCULLOUGH

Chocolate Pound Cake III

373
A dense chocolate cake made in a Bundt pan. Dust with confectioners' sugar for a nice presentation.
By SDFS

Pineapple Pound Cake

38
A pound cake made with pineapple and glazed with pineapple sauce. Unlike most cakes, you will not preheat the oven on this one.
By Evelyn Ivy
Homemade Pound Cake
10

Buttery homemade pound cake that's rich with the flavor of shortbread cookies, but still tender and light as a feather.

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze

488
My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
By Sarah Copeland Sawicki

Yogurt Cake

223
A lemon pound cake made with yogurt instead of sour cream. I have used this recipe for a long time and had misplaced it. I went to my daughter and had her give me another copy.
By RUTHEY

Grandma's Sour Cream Pound Cake

293
This is a recipe the whole family loves. It's always a hit!
By LVJOANNE

Brown Butter-Chocolate Chip Mini Pound Cakes

1
These pound cakes are reminiscent of a chocolate chip cookie in cake form. They are delicious on their own, or can be frosted with a simple vanilla or chocolate glaze.
By Kim

Grandma Ruby's Buttermilk Pound Cake

6
This lemon butter pound cake is super-moist and dense. It's not for those watching calories! It's a great comfort food and goes especially well with vanilla ice cream.
By James Buddy Clower

Maple-Pecan Mini Pound Cakes with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

These mini maple pound cakes with pecans are simply delicious. They are frosted with cream cheese frosting, sweetened with maple syrup, and garnished with extra pecans.
By Kim

Whipping Cream Pound Cake

146
Moist, flavor-changing, light pound cake. Note: You can change the flavor by using 2/3 cup whipping cream and 1/3 cup flavored coffee creamers (in dairy case). Try mixing some in, they are great.
By Toni Wiggins

Greek Lemon Cake

213
This cake recipe features lemon zest, lemon juice, and yogurt to achieve a very lovely and light Greek-style cake.
By Carol

Five Flavor Pound Cake I

226
Five flavors blending to create a superlative pound cake.
By PJ Coward

Quesadilla Salvadorena

31
Quesadilla Salvadorena is a moist, sweet, cheese pound cake. The key to this recipe is the type of cheese used, Parmesan cheese. I invented this recipe to match the pre-made quesadilla you find at the grocery stores. Buen provecho!
By POSTRES de La Cipota

Zesty Lemon Loaf

111
This dressed-up pound cake-style lemon loaf has a delicate hint of ginger. The decadence of Grand Marnier makes this lemon loaf special. Great with Earl Grey tea or ice wine.
By Kathleen C

Buttermilk Pound Cake II

727
Tangy, moist, and flavorful pound cake. Can be eaten plain or use as a base for numerous dessert ideas.
By Cathy

Old-Fashioned Lemon Pound Cake

20
This is an old recipe that my grandmother always made. It goes great with coffee and is quick and easy to make. Light lemon flavor that can be accompanied with a lemon glaze if desired.
By Cookin Mama

Kentucky Blue Ribbon All-Butter Pound Cake

21
This is the recipe my Grandmother would make every year during the holidays. I found the recipe tucked in her Bible when she passed, and it was written in her Grandmother's handwriting. It's been in my family for at least 7 generations, and in 2012, I won a Blue Ribbon at the Kentucky State fair by following her exact instructions. Tastes like pure love!
By Taylor Piercefield

Blueberry Pound Cake

427
Wild berries were a source of amazement to colonists. Captain John Smith spoke of Indians feasting us with strawberries, mulberries, bread, fish and other countrie provisions.
By dcbeck46

Sour Cream Pound Cake

436
Much better than the standard pound cake, I got the recipe from a great-aunt, over 40 years ago.
By Will Barber

Six Egg Pound Cake

144
This recipe for the best pound cake ever rises very high above all others thanks to the use of six eggs. Top with confectioners' sugar or glaze.
By Diane Dippolito

Pecan Sour Cream Pound Cake

373
I won first place with this cake at the Cuyahoga County Fair (Cleveland, Ohio) in 1993. For a nuttier variation, you can substitute 1 cup of the flour with 1 cup of ground pecans.
By CAROLE10

Cream Cheese Pound Cake I

674
My children always loved this cake. They are grown now, but when they come home they ask me to have "the cake" made. It is an easy recipe.
By PSTEWART
