Pound Cake Recipes

This recipe is over 100 years old and is the original kind of pound cake: it contains 1 pound each of butter, sugar, eggs and flour and contains no salt, baking powder or flavoring (but flavoring such as vanilla extract or almond extract can be added if desired!)
My mother-in-law always makes this pound cake for holidays. That makes this cake very special, but it really could be made any time of the year! Even people who don't like the texture of coconut love this cake because the only coconut in it is the flavoring.
This gluten-free lemony ricotta pound cake made with almond flour and a sugar substitute is sure to delight with fresh blueberries in every bite. Top with fresh blueberries, a dusting of sweetener, or make your own glaze.
Quesadilla Salvadorena is a moist, sweet, cheese pound cake. The key to this recipe is the type of cheese used, Parmesan cheese. I invented this recipe to match the pre-made quesadilla you find at the grocery stores. Buen provecho!
This is the recipe my Grandmother would make every year during the holidays. I found the recipe tucked in her Bible when she passed, and it was written in her Grandmother's handwriting. It's been in my family for at least 7 generations, and in 2012, I won a Blue Ribbon at the Kentucky State fair by following her exact instructions. Tastes like pure love!