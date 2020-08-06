Fruitcake Recipes

Forget the doorstop jokes: fruitcakes are a special treat, loaded with fragrant spices, nuts, dried fruit, and plenty of rum. We've got dozens of wonderful homemade fruitcake recipes.

Community Picks

Mini Christmas Cakes

This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
By Ita

Gluten-Free Fruitcake

6
A dense gluten-free fruit cake filled with dried nuts and fruits and spiked with spiced rum that just happens to be gluten free. It will change your mind on fruitcakes. No re-gifting here!
By Buckwheat Queen

Mom's Brazil Nut Fruitcake

8
There's just enough cake to hold the nuts and fruit together, and no nasty citron. This is one terrific cake.
By Carla A.

White Fruitcake

107
This holiday fruit cake is studded with candied fruits and chopped pecans.
By Brenda

English Walnut Date Cake

14
This walnut date cake has been a favorite of my husband's since I can long remember. His mother, who's 75, always manages to bake him one every year for Christmas... Though she claims it's always his last.
By HoneeBee

Pangiallo laziale (Italian Christmas Cakes)

Pangiallo is a traditional Italian Christmas cake, originally from Rome. Dried fruits and nuts are mixed with oil, wine, and flour to create a humble yet tasty treat that is vegan to boot! Wrap in cellophane or Christmas paper and give as gifts to friends and family.
By lacucinadinadia

Festive Fruitcake

7
This is a large recipe that is rich and dark. Make a few weeks ahead of time. The walnuts can be chopped or left whole.

Christmas Cherry Cake

10
This is a lovely white cake with cherries and raisins added for those of you who don't want to go to the trouble of making traditional fruitcakes. This freezes well.

Best Boiled Fruitcake

63
This recipe produces a really moist fruit cake it was given to me by my mom, and it's really easy. My mom uses it for Christmas cake by icing it. I use it for birthdays, Christmas, or just for a treat.
By Mark Richards

Dundee Cake

7
This Dundee cake recipe uses candied fruit peel and candied cherries to make a delicious version of a Scottish Christmas favorite.
By Carol

Christmas Nut Cake

7
This nut loaf is all nuts. I have never met anyone who didn't like it - except for a few nuts!
By Richard Reisner

Quick and Easy British Fruitcake

2
A quick and easy fruit cake for tea time that tastes best fresh out of the oven. You can use any mixed dried fruit you like, including cherries. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]
By Tessaann
Inspiration and Ideas

Christmas Wreath Cake
23
"This recipe is exactly the recipe my grandmother made. The only change I make is substituting pecans for walnuts and adding a 1/2 teaspoon of mace." – sistahcat
Tips For Baking Fruitcakes
Done right, fruitcakes are everything you want in a holiday indulgence.
When to Make Your Christmas Cakes
Grandma Leone's Fruit Cake
9
Smart Cookie's Fruitcake How-To
Holiday Bourbon Fruitcake
13
Best Boiled Fruitcake
64

Old-fashioned holiday cake with walnuts, citrus peel, and candied fruit.

More Fruitcake Recipes

Fruitcake

89
This is my 90-year-old grandmother's recipe. Very simple.
By Roxy

Rich Dark Fruitcake

34
This is my mother's very old recipe, at least 60 years old. My mother baked this for my wedding, and it sure is delicious and also a great Christmas cake. This is a very long recipe, but well worth the trouble. You can substitute a cup of drained maraschino cherries for the candied cherries, if you like.

Christmas Cake

109
Brandy-soaked candied fruits in a rich, velvety cake. Perfect for Christmas!

Crushed Pineapple Fruitcake

10
This is a very good cake for Christmas. Do not double this recipe. You don't need to age this cake.

Maritime War Cake

6
This eggless cake was developed by resourceful cooks during the war when eggs, butter, and milk were rationed. It is a traditional Christmas cake here on the East Coast of Canada. Served with a nice big hunk of Cheddar cheese and a hot cup of tea, it is a real holiday treat!
By Linda S

Poor Man's Cake

16
An easy one-bowl cake recipe that has been passed down since the 1930s.
By Mary Ann Benzon

Ice Box Fruitcake

70
I don't know if this is a regional dish or what ... but NO ONE I talk to seems to have ever heard of it except the people in my family... and most people act like it's sooooo ODD ... but it's really yummy and it's really simple common ingredients ...
By Elaine Harper

Kentucky Bourbon Cake

29
Fruit cake soaked in whiskey. Should be made a month in advance, if you can wait that long (I can't!). You'll need some cheesecloth for giving this cake its trademark bourbon wrap.
By Holly

Never Fail Fruit Cake

24
'Tis the season for fruitcake! This one is more candy than cake and oh so delicious. Keep it in the refrigerator indefinitely. Really.
By Cathy

Gumdrop Cake

10
This is a very easy and colorful Christmas cake. It would make a fantastic centerpiece dessert for a Christmas buffet.
By susan

Quick Fruitcake

32
This fruitcake recipe is very easy to make through use of prepared mincemeat and mixed candied fruit for a quick Christmas-time classic.
By Linda C

Grandma Leach's Fruitcake

5
My grandmother and mother made these cakes for years. They are moist but don't contain eggs. Applesauce is the secret ingredient. I sold these at bake sales for years and we had many customers who returned every year just to get one.
By GAREYSGAL

Japanese Fruit Cake

4
My mother used to make one of these every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is sinfully rich and fattening.
By Pat K

Holiday Bourbon Fruitcake

13
Moist and tasty fruitcake is made with all types of candied fruit and nuts with a hint of orange and more than a hint of bourbon. It takes about three days to complete the process, but it is well worth the time and effort!

No Bake Fruitcake

17
This fruitcake recipe using crushed vanilla wafer cookies, cherries, pecans, raisins, and coconut is easy to make and requires no baking whatsoever.
By Ann

Barm Brack

26
Delicious Irish fruit cake. Serve thickly sliced with butter.
By Ruth

Trinidad Black Cake

1
This is my absolute favorite cake for the Christmas holidays. I would always look forward to this season just to get a piece of this cake. The longer the fruit sits in the alcohol, the better it tastes; minimum 2 weeks, maximum 3 months. As for the cake, the longer it sits there, the better it tastes! But make sure you have it wrapped properly if you want to leave it sitting for a long time. Make at few days ahead of serving for good measure. Prep time is the minimum time required for the fruit to soak.
By Roxanne J.R.

Applesauce Fruitcake

16
Fruitcake made with applesauce and maraschino cherries.
By Teri Smith

Easter Simnel Cake

3
A traditional Easter fruitcake decorated with marzipan balls that represent the 11 Apostles (Judas was excluded.) Bake in a deep pan.
By Myra

Mrs. Walker's Fruit Cake

9
This is a fruit cake for people who do not normally like fruit cake. If you happen to already like fruit cake, you will love this. Honestly, it is the best fruit cake I have ever tasted. It was handed down to me by a dear old lady who has now gone home to be with the Lord.
By suetoyou

Grandma Bettie's Light Fruit Cake

1
An easy light fruit cake that my mother made most years. Try substituting fruits that you like! To me it's the taste and smell of Christmas.
By Leanne Mentz
