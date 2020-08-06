Fruitcake Recipes

This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
This walnut date cake has been a favorite of my husband's since I can long remember. His mother, who's 75, always manages to bake him one every year for Christmas... Though she claims it's always his last.
Pangiallo is a traditional Italian Christmas cake, originally from Rome. Dried fruits and nuts are mixed with oil, wine, and flour to create a humble yet tasty treat that is vegan to boot! Wrap in cellophane or Christmas paper and give as gifts to friends and family.
This recipe produces a really moist fruit cake it was given to me by my mom, and it's really easy. My mom uses it for Christmas cake by icing it. I use it for birthdays, Christmas, or just for a treat.
This is my mother's very old recipe, at least 60 years old. My mother baked this for my wedding, and it sure is delicious and also a great Christmas cake. This is a very long recipe, but well worth the trouble. You can substitute a cup of drained maraschino cherries for the candied cherries, if you like.
This eggless cake was developed by resourceful cooks during the war when eggs, butter, and milk were rationed. It is a traditional Christmas cake here on the East Coast of Canada. Served with a nice big hunk of Cheddar cheese and a hot cup of tea, it is a real holiday treat!
I don't know if this is a regional dish or what ... but NO ONE I talk to seems to have ever heard of it except the people in my family... and most people act like it's sooooo ODD ... but it's really yummy and it's really simple common ingredients ...
My grandmother and mother made these cakes for years. They are moist but don't contain eggs. Applesauce is the secret ingredient. I sold these at bake sales for years and we had many customers who returned every year just to get one.
Moist and tasty fruitcake is made with all types of candied fruit and nuts with a hint of orange and more than a hint of bourbon. It takes about three days to complete the process, but it is well worth the time and effort!
This is my absolute favorite cake for the Christmas holidays. I would always look forward to this season just to get a piece of this cake. The longer the fruit sits in the alcohol, the better it tastes; minimum 2 weeks, maximum 3 months. As for the cake, the longer it sits there, the better it tastes! But make sure you have it wrapped properly if you want to leave it sitting for a long time. Make at few days ahead of serving for good measure. Prep time is the minimum time required for the fruit to soak.
This is a fruit cake for people who do not normally like fruit cake. If you happen to already like fruit cake, you will love this. Honestly, it is the best fruit cake I have ever tasted. It was handed down to me by a dear old lady who has now gone home to be with the Lord.