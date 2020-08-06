Coffee Cake Recipes

Sweet, delicious coffee cake recipes, with a rich crumble topping, taste great as a morning treat or an afternoon snack.

Staff Picks

Blueberry Buttermilk Coffeecake

Rating: 4.58 stars
350
Simple, delicious coffee cake recipe that my mom made for company. I took the basic recipe and added blueberries.
By BATA

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
390
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

Fresh Strawberry Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.52 stars
153
Wonderful white coffee cake is topped with fresh strawberry and crumb topping.
By Sue Walker

Apple Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.8 stars
510
This is really easy and so very, very good. I like to add a dollop of vanilla yogurt on top of my piece of coffee cake. Yummy!
By Nancy Gibson

Blueberry Coffee Cake I

Rating: 4.51 stars
683
This cake is super for a quick breakfast snack with coffee.
By Debbie Rowe

Fresh Berry Coffeecake

Rating: 4.08 stars
37
You can use either fresh raspberries or fresh blackberries for this tender and delicious coffee cake. I prefer to toast my pecans in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes to really bring out their flavor.
By MECHELLE

Plum Kuchen

Rating: 4.58 stars
55
Moist plum coffee cake with sugar and cinnamon crumble topping.
By Amy

What Is Kaffee und Kuchen?

You're going to love this German tradition of coffee and cake.
By Nadia Hassani

Buttermilk Mango-Berry Crumb Cake

Rating: 4.09 stars
121
I came up with this recipe as I was trying to find a way to use up some buttermilk, mango and raspberries I didn't want to go to waste! Feel free to substitute other fruits such as blueberries, peaches, apples or strawberries. No fruit on hand? This is just as delicious without!
By naples34102

Raspberry and Strawberry Buckle

Rating: 4.41 stars
51
I've always called this a buckle (I'm from the Midwest), but my friends here in California, say it's a 'coffee cake', but no matter the name they love it!
By Jackie Cooper

Whole Wheat Chocolate-Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This coffee cake is moist, chocolaty, lightly sweet, and has subtle hints of spice and coffee flavor. It's also made with slightly better-for-you ingredients--which is a bonus!
By Kim

Orange Oatmeal Cake

Rating: 3.67 stars
12
This is a great snack cake. Great for lunches. Full of good things.
By Carol
Inspiration and Ideas

Coffee Cakes for Home Coffee Breaks
Coffee cake makes a coffee break! And they are easy to share with friends, family, or neighbors.
15 Coffee Cake Recipes with Fresh Fruit
Get a burst of tangy flavor from raspberries and other summery fruits.
Apple Crumble Coffee Cake
Rating: Unrated
94
Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake
Rating: Unrated
604
Sour Cream Rhubarb Coffee Cake
Rating: Unrated
25
Blueberry Coffee Cake III
Rating: Unrated
334

Vaselopita - Greek New Years Cake

Rating: 4.47 stars
72

Traditional Greek New Years Day bread. Served as a coffee cake for breakfast. Also the person who receives the quarter inside gets good luck for 1 year!

More Coffee Cake Recipes

Apple Crumble Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.78 stars
94
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
By Chef John

Date Cake

Rating: 4.78 stars
49
Simple coffee cake with a wonderful flavor and unique broiled topping.
By LAUREL1

Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
1392
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
By d newman

Bisquick® Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
This coffee cake that uses Bisquick® is even better than if bought at the bakery. It took me a while to get this recipe just right.
By Shelley Harris

Buttery Cinnamon Cake

Rating: 4.25 stars
293
This cake is the best cinnamon cake I have ever made. Every time I serve it, the compliments never end. Serve it warm, about 45 minutes out of the oven, for an even greater pleasure.
By Leta Harris

Old Fashioned Coffee Cake with Cinnamon-Streusel Topping

With a generous streusel topping and a tasty cinnamon swirl, this moist and butter coffee cake is the perfect combination of taste and texture.
By NicoleMcmom

Polish Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
221
Delicious and warm. Wake up and smell the coffee cake. I love this recipe, although it is a bit time-consuming.
By Tammy M Curry

Cranberry Upside-Down Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.69 stars
346
Cranberries and pecans are baked in the bottom of this cake. Turn the cake over for ooh's and ah's.
By Marjorita Whyte

14 Coffee Cakes for Easy Holiday Get-Togethers

Making spirits bright is easy with a little help from homemade coffee cake.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Quick Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.26 stars
292
This coffee cake is wonderful, the cake itself it moist and delicious while the topping is slightly crunchy and sweeter. Together, they make a delightful combination that you will surely enjoy!
By Stephanie

Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.6 stars
90
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
By IBSERVICE

Apple Cake I

Rating: 4.38 stars
310
This is a tasty cake that stores well and is quite easy to make.
By Judy Richardson

Cranberry Sour Cream Kuchen

Rating: 4.72 stars
39
This is a holiday breakfast favorite in our home. It is equally delicious served warm or cold, and it also freezes well, so you can make it ahead.
By AUNT MAMIE

Sour Cream Coffee Cake III

Rating: 4.49 stars
786
This cake is so moist. Enjoy it with a delicious cup of tea or coffee in the morning.
By Jan Taylor

Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.54 stars
266
This old family recipe is delicious for breakfast on Thanksgiving day, or to eat while watching the parade! Plain yogurt can be substituted for sour cream.
By Laura Owen

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.52 stars
48
This is a great coffee cake for any time of day!
By K. Beth

Jewish Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.57 stars
296
A moist sour cream coffee cake. This is a great recipe from an old friend.
By sal

Oatmeal Cake II

Rating: 4.72 stars
82
This a quick cake that 's hearty enough to serve for breakfast or brunch.
By Glenda

Old Fashioned Prune Cake

Rating: 4.69 stars
64
This is a very moist and rich cake. A little troublesome, but well worth it!
By WYJAC

Simple Buttermilk Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.45 stars
71
This coffee cake is a great treat anytime of the day. It's great for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. It's extremely easy to make and will always be a hit at the party!
By Amy

Banana Oatmeal Crumb Cake

Rating: 4.41 stars
254
This is a luscious cake with a rich banana flavor. The crumb topping is baked on.
By Carol

Sour Cream Coffee Cake I

Rating: 4.47 stars
100
My mother-in-law gave this recipe to me, and I get compliments all the time.
By Eileen

Dried Cherry Cake

Rating: 4.57 stars
95
Dried cherries are reconstituted with almond extract to give this cake recipe a delightful flavor that goes great with coffee.
By Judy Taubert

Nana's Cranberry Kuchen

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
This cranberry kuchen is Nana's famous holiday bread.
By shogren
