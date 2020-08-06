Staff Picks
Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
Apple Coffee Cake
This is really easy and so very, very good. I like to add a dollop of vanilla yogurt on top of my piece of coffee cake. Yummy!
Fresh Berry Coffeecake
You can use either fresh raspberries or fresh blackberries for this tender and delicious coffee cake. I prefer to toast my pecans in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes to really bring out their flavor.
Plum Kuchen
Moist plum coffee cake with sugar and cinnamon crumble topping.
Buttermilk Mango-Berry Crumb Cake
I came up with this recipe as I was trying to find a way to use up some buttermilk, mango and raspberries I didn't want to go to waste! Feel free to substitute other fruits such as blueberries, peaches, apples or strawberries. No fruit on hand? This is just as delicious without!
Raspberry and Strawberry Buckle
I've always called this a buckle (I'm from the Midwest), but my friends here in California, say it's a 'coffee cake', but no matter the name they love it!
Whole Wheat Chocolate-Coffee Cake
This coffee cake is moist, chocolaty, lightly sweet, and has subtle hints of spice and coffee flavor. It's also made with slightly better-for-you ingredients--which is a bonus!
Inspiration and Ideas Coffee Cakes for Home Coffee Breaks
Coffee cake makes a coffee break! And they are easy to share with friends, family, or neighbors.
15 Coffee Cake Recipes with Fresh Fruit
Get a burst of tangy flavor from raspberries and other summery fruits.
Vaselopita - Greek New Years Cake Vaselopita - Greek New Years Cake
Traditional Greek New Years Day bread. Served as a coffee cake for breakfast. Also the person who receives the quarter inside gets good luck for 1 year!
More Coffee Cake Recipes Apple Crumble Coffee Cake
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
Date Cake
Simple coffee cake with a wonderful flavor and unique broiled topping.
Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
Bisquick® Coffee Cake
This coffee cake that uses Bisquick® is even better than if bought at the bakery. It took me a while to get this recipe just right.
Buttery Cinnamon Cake
This cake is the best cinnamon cake I have ever made. Every time I serve it, the compliments never end. Serve it warm, about 45 minutes out of the oven, for an even greater pleasure.
Quick Coffee Cake
This coffee cake is wonderful, the cake itself it moist and delicious while the topping is slightly crunchy and sweeter. Together, they make a delightful combination that you will surely enjoy!
Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
Apple Cake I
This is a tasty cake that stores well and is quite easy to make.
Cranberry Sour Cream Kuchen
This is a holiday breakfast favorite in our home. It is equally delicious served warm or cold, and it also freezes well, so you can make it ahead.
Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake
This old family recipe is delicious for breakfast on Thanksgiving day, or to eat while watching the parade! Plain yogurt can be substituted for sour cream.
Jewish Coffee Cake
A moist sour cream coffee cake. This is a great recipe from an old friend.
Oatmeal Cake II
This a quick cake that 's hearty enough to serve for breakfast or brunch.
Simple Buttermilk Coffee Cake
This coffee cake is a great treat anytime of the day. It's great for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. It's extremely easy to make and will always be a hit at the party!
Dried Cherry Cake
Dried cherries are reconstituted with almond extract to give this cake recipe a delightful flavor that goes great with coffee.
