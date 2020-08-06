Cheesecake Recipes

This is a dense cheesecake that is very smooth and melts in your mouth. The white chocolate brandy sauce tops it off. I just nap it over the center of the slice of cheesecake on the plate. I garnish it with mint leaves and either raspberries or strawberries.
Cheesecake? In a pressure cooker? You bet. A creamy cheesecake relies on beating lots of air into the batter before cooking it. It also requires steaming. When you bake a cheesecake in the oven, you also need to put a pot of hot water underneath the springform pan to ensure the top of the cheesecake does not crack. In an Instant Pot®, all you need is a little water and the trivet. The result is a decadent cheesecake with no fuss. Serve with fruit on top, such as ripe blackberries.
This recipe was given to me by my Italian mother-in-law. It is the type of crustless cheesecake that is sold in Italian bakeries in New York. I usually make it with whole-milk ricotta which is creamier than low fat. This is not a diet item! You can add fresh fruit topping if you desire.
A citrus cheesecake with a shortbread crust. It takes a long time of preparation but it is well worth the wait. If you can't find a vanilla bean, substitute 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract for each 1 inch piece of bean. You can top with any of your favorite fruits or toppings, or eat it plain. Summertime fresh fruits are nice, or chocolate lovers can spread on a layer of fudge topping.
These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
My favorite dessert to make has to be cheesecakes. This is just one of many that gets a lot of requests. It is sweet and tangy just like its more familiar cousin, the pie. I usually serve it with whipped cream and lime slices. Enjoy!
Cranberries and orange are a natural pairing, and I wanted to combine them in a cheesecake fit for the Thanksgiving table. The cranberry glaze is a really beautiful color, and the sugared cranberries are the perfect topping. Most of the work is done the night before, so it's not even that hard to make.
I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!