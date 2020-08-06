Cheesecake Recipes

Find easy and decadent cheesecake recipes: from creamy, smooth chocolate to classic New York-style to light and fresh strawberry, Allrecipes has all your favorites in one place.

Staff Picks

Our Best Cheesecake

Rating: 4.69 stars
324
Not only is this our best cheesecake-a rich, creamy, cherry-topped showstopper--it's also one of the easiest to make!
By Philadelphia
Sponsored By PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese

White Chocolate Cheesecake with White Chocolate Brandy Sauce

Rating: 4.83 stars
276
This is a dense cheesecake that is very smooth and melts in your mouth. The white chocolate brandy sauce tops it off. I just nap it over the center of the slice of cheesecake on the plate. I garnish it with mint leaves and either raspberries or strawberries.
By Judy Wilson

New York Cheesecake III

Rating: 4.66 stars
661
A dense, thick cheesecake with a shortdough crust. This is THE definitive one! You'll never use another cheesecake recipe after you try this.
By Sandy

7 Sweet and Tangy Raspberry Cheesecake Recipes

Sharp, sweet, juicy raspberries meet tangy, soft cheese and crunchy cookies in these standout raspberry cheesecakes.
By Ita Mac Airt

9 Dreamy White Chocolate Cheesecake Recipes to Try

Impress your guests with these cheesecakes for white chocolate-lovers.
By Melanie Fincher

Instant Pot® Cheesecake

Rating: 4.28 stars
53
Cheesecake? In a pressure cooker? You bet. A creamy cheesecake relies on beating lots of air into the batter before cooking it. It also requires steaming. When you bake a cheesecake in the oven, you also need to put a pot of hot water underneath the springform pan to ensure the top of the cheesecake does not crack. In an Instant Pot®, all you need is a little water and the trivet. The result is a decadent cheesecake with no fuss. Serve with fruit on top, such as ripe blackberries.
By Shauna James Ahern

Nutella® Cheesecake

Rating: 4.29 stars
160
This recipe is for Nutella® lovers and chocolate lovers alike. This is VERY rich, so cut into small slices.
By LAURABEATTY

Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake

Rating: 4.79 stars
460
This recipe becomes a favorite as soon as it is tasted. It was once referred to as 'sinfully rich and velvety smooth'. Best if made a day before serving.
By Cigdem Buke Ugur

New York Italian Style Cheesecake

Rating: 4.59 stars
74
This recipe was given to me by my Italian mother-in-law. It is the type of crustless cheesecake that is sold in Italian bakeries in New York. I usually make it with whole-milk ricotta which is creamier than low fat. This is not a diet item! You can add fresh fruit topping if you desire.
By tfernini

Grandmother's Cheesecake

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
A citrus cheesecake with a shortbread crust. It takes a long time of preparation but it is well worth the wait. If you can't find a vanilla bean, substitute 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract for each 1 inch piece of bean. You can top with any of your favorite fruits or toppings, or eat it plain. Summertime fresh fruits are nice, or chocolate lovers can spread on a layer of fudge topping.
By Shirley Brown

Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

Rating: 4.38 stars
154
These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
By squeeziebrb

Key Lime Cheesecake I

Rating: 4.63 stars
455
My favorite dessert to make has to be cheesecakes. This is just one of many that gets a lot of requests. It is sweet and tangy just like its more familiar cousin, the pie. I usually serve it with whipped cream and lime slices. Enjoy!
By BLUEKAT76
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Step-by-Step Tips for Making Cheesecakes
Check out these recipes and how-to tips for smooth, creamy, perfect cheesecakes.
Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
175
Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
Perfect Cheesecake Everytime
Rating: Unrated
173
"Burnt" Basque Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
32
Raspberry Cup Cakes
Rating: Unrated
121
10 Decadent Gluten-Free Cheesecake Recipes

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
2636

I make this to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!

More Recipes for Cheesecake

Our 20 Best Cheesecake Recipes of All Time

Whether it's a decadent chocolate, a light fruit-flavored, or a classic New York-style, there's a cheesecake recipe for everyone.
By Bailey Fink

New York-Style Cheesecake

Rating: 4.72 stars
265
This is my favorite recipe for New York-style cheesecake, and includes a great technique for letting the citrus-kissed cake finish in the oven, so that no crack forms when the cake cools.
By Chef John

Best No-Bake Cheesecake

Rating: 4.36 stars
445
This is an amazing recipe that I just threw together one day. Everyone loves it so much, it doesn't last long. This is good with any kind of canned or fresh fruit.
By Debbie Clark

Gingerbread Cheesecake

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
A cheesecake version of a classic holiday cookie! The cinnamon whipped cream is optional---but it really adds a nice touch!
By Kim

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake I

Rating: 4.7 stars
628
This is the best cheesecake I've ever had. People have offered to pay me to make these for them during the holidays!
By Jessica Jones

Blueberry Cheesecake

Rating: 4.4 stars
124
Can be made any time of the year, thanks to frozen blueberries.
By JJOHN32

New York Cheesecake

Rating: 4.74 stars
161
This cheesecake is New York-style, fool-proof, easy, and super-delicious.
By Kitchen Queen

No Bake Cheesecake II

Rating: 4.65 stars
110
Very easy recipe and light texture. Great summer dessert recipe. To make 2 pies, multiply recipe by 1.5.
By Jill M.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Rating: 4.54 stars
398
Tiramisu-flavored cheesecake combines the flavors and richness of tiramisu and NY Cheesecake. Just before serving, grate some semisweet chocolate on the top.
By Marty Fries

Easy Sour Cream Cheesecake

Rating: 4.66 stars
282
This is a very creamy cheesecake. It's delicious plain, or you may top with fruit pie filling.
By SBDEVENEY

PHILADELPHIA New York Cheesecake III

Rating: 4.73 stars
202
Classics never go out of style - this rich and creamy cheesecake is, as always, irresistible.
By Philadelphia
Sponsored By Philadelphia Canada

No-Bake Cheesecake with Condensed Milk

Rating: 3.78 stars
9
A simple, no-bake cheesecake that sets up in about 3 hours. Tastes delicious frozen or from the fridge with pie topping.
By Kel

Mini Cheesecakes

Rating: 4.64 stars
543
These aren't done with graham wafers, but with vanilla wafer cookies. They are fast, easy and excellent! Top with your favorite fruit pie filling.
By Ginny

Creamy Baked Cheesecake

Rating: 4.63 stars
100
EAGLE BRAND® Sweetened Condensed Milk gives this cheesecake a creamy and smooth texture. Top with a raspberry spread, or serve plain.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand

Gingerbread Cheesecake Bars

Rating: 2 stars
1
These cheesecake bars are packed full of gingerbread flavor that gingerbread lovers won't be able to get enough of.
By My Hot Southern Mess

PHILADELPHIA-OREO No-Bake Cheesecake

Rating: 4.5 stars
88
On a chocolate cookie base, this easy no-bake cheesecake is filled with more chopped cookies for a winning taste combination.
By Philadelphia
Sponsored By PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese

Opal's Cherry Delight

Rating: 4.71 stars
42
Cherry refrigerated cheesecake. Delicious and simple. Very quick, simple to make with no special ingredients!
By NancyJo922

Best Cherry Cheesecake

Rating: 4.29 stars
17
We have been making this in our family for years! It's a soft, no-bake version of cheesecake with Dream Whip® added to make it fluffy...not like regular cheesecake.
By Carla H

Basic Cheesecake

Rating: 4.66 stars
332
A basic thick cheesecake. Serve with your favorite fruit topping.
By RONALD UY

Cheesecake with Cranberry Glaze and Sugared Cranberries

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
Cranberries and orange are a natural pairing, and I wanted to combine them in a cheesecake fit for the Thanksgiving table. The cranberry glaze is a really beautiful color, and the sugared cranberries are the perfect topping. Most of the work is done the night before, so it's not even that hard to make.
By LauraF

Cheesecake in a Jar

Rating: 4.75 stars
85
Perfect for summer picnics, this is a no-bake version of cheesecake in a portable jar with fresh strawberries.
By RuthE

Autumn Cheesecake

Rating: 4.73 stars
994
This is a delicious Apple Cheesecake that I usually make in the fall.
By Stephanie

Chocolate Cheesecake II

Rating: 4.75 stars
239
Chocolate-y goodness in a cheesecake is what you get from this recipe using cocoa and chcoolate chips with the cream cheese standard.
By Diane Young

Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

Rating: 4.8 stars
744
I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
By Shelley
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com