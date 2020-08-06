Lemon Cake Recipes

Staff Picks
Zesty Lemon Loaf
This dressed-up pound cake-style lemon loaf has a delicate hint of ginger. The decadence of Grand Marnier makes this lemon loaf special. Great with Earl Grey tea or ice wine.
Blueberry-Lemon Pound Cake
This is a tangy variation of an old recipe. Blueberry pound cake with the added spark of lemon. I love it and so do my kids.
Lemon Gold Cake
This easy cake recipe makes a good lemon-flavored cake perfect for any occasion.
By Carol Lemon Custard Pudding Cake
This recipe makes a delectable pudding-like cake with a tangy lemony flavor everyone will love.
By Mare Lemon Fluff Cake
A lovely and moist lemon-flavored cake is what you'll get from this easy cake recipe.
By Carol Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
Lemon Cupcake with Blackberry Buttercream
A simple from-scratch lemon cupcake has blackberry buttercream frosting. This cupcake is a refreshing hit! Garnish each cupcake with a blackberry or a pinch of lemon zest.
By Megan C. A. Lemon Souffle Cheesecake with Blueberry Topping
Enjoy this light and lemony cheesecake with its delicious blueberry topping. It's excellent as a summer dessert, especially if you can find wild blueberries or huckleberries, or use frozen thawed and drained blueberries.
Inspiration and Ideas Yogurt Cake
"I didn't have lemon extract, so I used the zest of 2 lemons and the juice of one. Baked in a loaf pan for about 70 minutes. Very good!" - Christy Weber Stout
Lemon Fiesta Cake
"This was a big brunch hit! Incredibly moist and bright." – gwyn
Memaw's Lemon Sunshine Cake Memaw's Lemon Sunshine Cake
This is the BEST cake I have ever had, hands down! My Memaw used to make this for holidays from Easter to Christmas. It is a family favorite! Easy to make and delicious!
Yogurt Cake
A lemon pound cake made with yogurt instead of sour cream. I have used this recipe for a long time and had misplaced it. I went to my daughter and had her give me another copy.
By RUTHEY Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
Simple Lemon Cake
This simple lemon cake is perfect for picnics and parties. It's moist and soft.
Lemon Cupcakes
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
Lemon Pudding Cake I
This is a family favorite for over 50 years. It makes a sauce on the bottom
Lemon Poke Cake II
This is a moist lemony cake. It is called a poke cake because you poke holes in it to absorb the glaze. If you want, you can serve this with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.
By MARBALET Lemon Cake From Scratch
Super yummy, light lemon taste. A different thing to try is to put the cake mixture into large muffin tins to make a bunch of little cakes, you just need to reduce the baking time. Let cake cool before frosting or glaze while still slightly warm.
Italian Lemon Cream Cake
I enjoyed a lemon cream cake at a popular Italian restaurant so much that I wanted to recreate it at home. It is a white cake topped with vanilla crumbs and filled with rich lemon cream. After a few attempts, this is the version that I like best. It uses a white cake mix to cut preparation time. Store cake in the refrigerator.
Lemon Ricotta Cake
The addition of ricotta cheese to this lemon cake results in an airy, light, fluffy, and moist cake. The glaze will take it to another level. But if you prefer no glaze just sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Lemon Bundt Cake
Lemon instant pudding and lemon-lime soda make this a very moist and delicious lemon cake.
By Phyllis Fresh Lemon Bundt Cake
This is a beautiful golden-colored, moist cake that stays fresh that you can bake two or three days ahead.
Old-Fashioned Lemon Pound Cake
This is an old recipe that my grandmother always made. It goes great with coffee and is quick and easy to make. Light lemon flavor that can be accompanied with a lemon glaze if desired.
Lemon Cooler Cream Cake
Incredibly easy and inexpensive to make. Great for the summer, perfect for all occasions. Can be made with low fat topping.
By CAROLINENOW Lemon Glazed Cake
A sweet, lemony, fabulous cake, especially good in the summer.
By ANNETTER Easy Lemon Cake
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.
