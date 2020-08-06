Lemon Cake Recipes

The best lemon cake recipes. Ideas for frosting, pound cake, lemon bundt cakes, and other ways to make this tart, refreshing dessert.

Staff Picks

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze

489
My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
By Sarah Copeland Sawicki

Lemon Cake with Lemon Filling and Lemon Butter Frosting

526
This is a wonderful Easter cake. Everyone at my Easter barbeque loved it. Very moist and delightful.
By ANELA

Zesty Lemon Loaf

112
This dressed-up pound cake-style lemon loaf has a delicate hint of ginger. The decadence of Grand Marnier makes this lemon loaf special. Great with Earl Grey tea or ice wine.
By Kathleen C

Blueberry-Lemon Pound Cake

This is a tangy variation of an old recipe. Blueberry pound cake with the added spark of lemon. I love it and so do my kids.
By LDYBRD

10+ Luscious Lemon Pound Cakes

By Hayley Sugg

Lemon Gold Cake

74
This easy cake recipe makes a good lemon-flavored cake perfect for any occasion.
By Carol

Lemon Custard Pudding Cake

99
This recipe makes a delectable pudding-like cake with a tangy lemony flavor everyone will love.
By Mare

Lemon Fluff Cake

75
A lovely and moist lemon-flavored cake is what you'll get from this easy cake recipe.
By Carol

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
By Michelle Berger

Lemon Cupcake with Blackberry Buttercream

A simple from-scratch lemon cupcake has blackberry buttercream frosting. This cupcake is a refreshing hit! Garnish each cupcake with a blackberry or a pinch of lemon zest.
By Megan C. A.

Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake

165
This is an easy, moist lemon and poppy seed cake that was my grandfather's favorite.
By SHANNA FENTON

Lemon Souffle Cheesecake with Blueberry Topping

119
Enjoy this light and lemony cheesecake with its delicious blueberry topping. It's excellent as a summer dessert, especially if you can find wild blueberries or huckleberries, or use frozen thawed and drained blueberries.
By MERRYMOBERRY
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Yogurt Cake
"I didn't have lemon extract, so I used the zest of 2 lemons and the juice of one. Baked in a loaf pan for about 70 minutes. Very good!" - Christy Weber Stout
Lemon Fiesta Cake
87
"This was a big brunch hit! Incredibly moist and bright." – gwyn
Old-Fashioned Lemon Pound Cake
Lemon Polenta Cake
Quick and Easy Summer Limoncello Cake
Our Most Luscious Lemon Cakes
Memaw's Lemon Sunshine Cake
15

This is the BEST cake I have ever had, hands down! My Memaw used to make this for holidays from Easter to Christmas. It is a family favorite! Easy to make and delicious!

More Lemon Cake Recipes

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze

489
My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
By Sarah Copeland Sawicki

Memaw's Lemon Sunshine Cake

15
This is the BEST cake I have ever had, hands down! My Memaw used to make this for holidays from Easter to Christmas. It is a family favorite! Easy to make and delicious!
By ACYGAN

Yogurt Cake

223
A lemon pound cake made with yogurt instead of sour cream. I have used this recipe for a long time and had misplaced it. I went to my daughter and had her give me another copy.
By RUTHEY

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

161
Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.

Simple Lemon Cake

16
This simple lemon cake is perfect for picnics and parties. It's moist and soft.
By BakingTwins

Lemon Cupcakes

559
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
By friedbluetomato

Lemon Pudding Cake I

177
This is a family favorite for over 50 years. It makes a sauce on the bottom
By Allrecipes Member

Zesty Lemon Loaf

112
This dressed-up pound cake-style lemon loaf has a delicate hint of ginger. The decadence of Grand Marnier makes this lemon loaf special. Great with Earl Grey tea or ice wine.
By Kathleen C

Lemon Poke Cake II

185
This is a moist lemony cake. It is called a poke cake because you poke holes in it to absorb the glaze. If you want, you can serve this with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.
By MARBALET

Lemon Cake From Scratch

135
Super yummy, light lemon taste. A different thing to try is to put the cake mixture into large muffin tins to make a bunch of little cakes, you just need to reduce the baking time. Let cake cool before frosting or glaze while still slightly warm.
By BakersDozen

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

108
I enjoyed a lemon cream cake at a popular Italian restaurant so much that I wanted to recreate it at home. It is a white cake topped with vanilla crumbs and filled with rich lemon cream. After a few attempts, this is the version that I like best. It uses a white cake mix to cut preparation time. Store cake in the refrigerator.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Lemon Ricotta Cake

26
The addition of ricotta cheese to this lemon cake results in an airy, light, fluffy, and moist cake. The glaze will take it to another level. But if you prefer no glaze just sprinkle with powdered sugar.
By Yoly

Lemon Bundt Cake

367
Lemon instant pudding and lemon-lime soda make this a very moist and delicious lemon cake.
By Phyllis

Fresh Lemon Bundt Cake

85
This is a beautiful golden-colored, moist cake that stays fresh that you can bake two or three days ahead.
By Handy Andy

Old-Fashioned Lemon Pound Cake

20
This is an old recipe that my grandmother always made. It goes great with coffee and is quick and easy to make. Light lemon flavor that can be accompanied with a lemon glaze if desired.

Lemon Cooler Cream Cake

333
Incredibly easy and inexpensive to make. Great for the summer, perfect for all occasions. Can be made with low fat topping.
By CAROLINENOW

Mom's Cheesecake Cookie Bars

16
Found this cheesecake cookie bars recipe going through my mom's recipe box. Good memories...
By DevDrew

Lemon Poppy Seed Bundt Cake

165
This is an easy, moist lemon and poppy seed cake that was my grandfather's favorite.
By SHANNA FENTON

Lemon Glazed Cake

170
A sweet, lemony, fabulous cake, especially good in the summer.
By ANNETTER

Easy Lemon Cake

161
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.
By v monte

One Egg Lemon Pound Cake

175
My Grandmother used to make this and it quickly became a household favorite.
By Kimberley

Blueberry-Lemon Pound Cake

119
This is a tangy variation of an old recipe. Blueberry pound cake with the added spark of lemon. I love it and so do my kids.

No Bake Lemon Cheesecake

90
Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a tart lemon taste.
By Jan Wood

Sour Cream Lemon Pound Cake with Cherry Compote

19
Super moist, refreshing dessert. I serve this at Easter or Mother's Day. I store the compote separately and let it cool slightly before I serve.
By Melissa VanDerLaan
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com