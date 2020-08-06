Cupcake Recipes

Simple White Cake

Rating: 4.22 stars
4133
This cake was sent home from our children's school. It is the simplest, great tasting cake I've ever made. Great to make with the kids, especially for cupcakes.
By SCOTTOSMAN

Easy Polar Bear Cupcakes

These adorable polar bear cupcakes are easy to make and will be a guaranteed hit at your kid's birthday party. You can use store-bought or homemade cupcakes.
By Kim

Black Bottom Cupcakes I

Rating: 4.45 stars
865
Chocolate cream cheese cupcakes, rich and gooey. Serve these little gems with a tall glass of ice cold milk.
By Laura Duncan Allen

Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

Rating: 4.63 stars
265
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
By Bri

Key Lime Cupcakes

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This recipe is quick and easy to make. Contains a hint of lime with a moist cake and smooth cream cheese frosting. A great treat for everyone!
By Penelope

The Best Chocolate Cupcakes Ever!

Rating: 1.63 stars
16
A chocolaty moist cupcake to brighten up your day. It's super easy and fun to make.
By Samtro91

Gluten-Free Lemon Cupcakes

Rating: 4.36 stars
14
Delicious and moist, these gluten-free lemon cupcakes come out tasting better than if they were made with regular flour. Frost with raspberry buttercream or your favorite frosting for a perfect and satisfying gluten-free treat!
By squeeziebrb

Chai Cupcakes

Rating: 4 stars
51
If you are a fan of Chai tea and Chai lattes, this is a way to incorporate those flavors into your sweets.
By Aimee Power

Sopapilla Cupcakes

Rating: 4.43 stars
49
A cinnamon sugary cupcake reminiscent of the deep-fried Mexican dessert!
By MrsFisher0729

Moist Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes

Rating: 4.44 stars
9
Amazingly delicious cupcakes. Perfect for anyone with wheat allergies or just looking for a small but rich dessert. They are very moist and stick to your fingers.
By SASS E. Anne
Strawberry Cupcakes
Rating: Unrated
53
Smooth Buttercream Frosting
Rating: Unrated
96
Caroline's Chocolate Fudge Frosting
Rating: Unrated
407

Red Velvet Cupcakes

Rating: 4.43 stars
1532

This mini version of the classic Red Velvet Cake is one of the more popular offerings in bakeries all across the country. Whip up a batch this holiday season or anytime of the year.

Mini Cheesecakes

Rating: 4.64 stars
543
These aren't done with graham wafers, but with vanilla wafer cookies. They are fast, easy and excellent! Top with your favorite fruit pie filling.
By Ginny

Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes

Rating: 4.18 stars
454
Little versions of classic red velvet cake! Frost with cream cheese frosting or white frosting.
By pinkspoonula

Mini Christmas Cakes

Rating: 5 stars
1
This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
By Ita

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Rating: 4.54 stars
595
This hearty pumpkin cupcake with a cinnamon-cream cheese frosting is good in the fall or any other time of the year.
By Javaru

Christmas Reindeer Cupcakes

Rating: 5 stars
7
Cute reindeer cupcakes for Christmas that the kids will absolutely adore. These cupcakes are great anytime of year, however, simply skip the reindeer decorating! You can get the kids to help you decorate for loads of family fun.
By rasckus

Quick and Simple Fairy Cakes

Rating: 4.43 stars
14
My mom told me this recipe, and I love it because its really quick and very easy to follow!
By pkhosa

Mini Cheesecakes III

Rating: 4.66 stars
629
This is a delicious recipe that is perfect for an on-the-go snack. Plus it is a great treat for kids.
By BRAT87

Brownie Cupcakes

Rating: 4.12 stars
168
Grandma Page's brownie cupcakes!
By mindee

Cream Filled Cupcakes

Rating: 4.44 stars
487
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By Grace W.

Christmas Santa Cupcakes

Rating: 5 stars
4
My kids loved these cute cupcakes decorated as little Santas for Christmas. They are really easy to decorate and you can get your kids to help you.
By barbara

Lemon Cupcakes

Rating: 4.42 stars
569
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
By friedbluetomato

OREO Mini PHILLY Cheesecakes

Rating: 4.45 stars
183
Whole Oreo cookies make a fun and tasty crust for chocolate-topped mini cheesecakes.
By Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough + Cupcake = The BEST Cupcake. Ever.

Rating: 4.53 stars
1444
Seriously, I'm a cupcake aficionado and these cupcakes are amazing! I saw them on a bakery menu and decided to replicate them.
By lovestohost

Cheesecake Cupcakes

Rating: 3.89 stars
192
When I make these, people just RAVE about them! Mini cheesecakes with sour cream topping.
By

Easy Eggnog Cupcakes

Rating: 4.33 stars
9
These cupcakes are a great way to get the flavor of eggnog without being overwhelmed by its richness. The frosting is light and creamy, not overly sweet or waxy!
By betty rocker

Pecan Pie Cupcakes

Rating: 4.9 stars
21
If you like pecan pie, you'll love these cupcakes!
By FireStarter77

Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

Rating: 4.69 stars
573
This is a very moist and light carrot muffin. It's not too sweet and not greasy like other carrot muffins/cakes. The White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing adds just enough sweetness to round it off.
By BAKERAMA

Cherry Cheesecake Cupcakes

Rating: 4.14 stars
21
So tasty! These are sure to disappear quickly after you make them! Good recipe to make the day before serving.
By littlebettycrocker

Mini Cherry Cheesecakes

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law many years ago. It's a family favorite and a great treat for potlucks. It's very easy to make but looks like you've spent hours on it.
By Nancy Singelyn

Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Rating: 4.1 stars
40
Quick and Easy recipe. A hit with those who like cheese cake. Top with your favorite pie filling.
By Diane Mattes

Moist Vanilla Cupcakes

Rating: 3.9 stars
10
These moist, tasty vanilla cupcakes are amazing! The vanilla flavor isn't too strong and the cupcakes aren't too sweet. They can be made really quickly, too, and in just one bowl.
By Cupcake lover

Black Bottom Cupcakes II

Rating: 4.57 stars
157
Made-from-scratch chocolate cupcakes with a great cream cheese surprise!
By SHERIMA1

Pound Cake Cupcakes

Rating: 5 stars
2
An easy, yummy, pound cake in cupcake form. I got this recipe out of a Southern Living magazine and modified it a little. Enjoy!
By BrandyA

Mini Vanilla Cupcakes

Everything vanilla in these bite-sized cupcakes. So cute and tasty.
By Yoly
