Cupcake Recipes

Staff Picks Simple White Cake
This cake was sent home from our children's school. It is the simplest, great tasting cake I've ever made. Great to make with the kids, especially for cupcakes.
Easy Polar Bear Cupcakes
These adorable polar bear cupcakes are easy to make and will be a guaranteed hit at your kid's birthday party. You can use store-bought or homemade cupcakes.
Black Bottom Cupcakes I
Chocolate cream cheese cupcakes, rich and gooey. Serve these little gems with a tall glass of ice cold milk.
Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
Key Lime Cupcakes
This recipe is quick and easy to make. Contains a hint of lime with a moist cake and smooth cream cheese frosting. A great treat for everyone!
Gluten-Free Lemon Cupcakes
Delicious and moist, these gluten-free lemon cupcakes come out tasting better than if they were made with regular flour. Frost with raspberry buttercream or your favorite frosting for a perfect and satisfying gluten-free treat!
Chai Cupcakes
If you are a fan of Chai tea and Chai lattes, this is a way to incorporate those flavors into your sweets.
Sopapilla Cupcakes
A cinnamon sugary cupcake reminiscent of the deep-fried Mexican dessert!
Moist Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes
Amazingly delicious cupcakes. Perfect for anyone with wheat allergies or just looking for a small but rich dessert. They are very moist and stick to your fingers.
Inspiration and Ideas Bake the Best Cupcakes With These Easy Tips
You can use any cake recipe to make cupcakes; just reduce the baking time.
3 Easy Ways to Frost Cupcakes
Frosting is the decorative final touch that elevates cupcakes into miniature masterpieces. Here are three easy ways to apply frosting or icing to cupcakes: spreading, piping, and dipping.
Red Velvet Cupcakes
This mini version of the classic Red Velvet Cake is one of the more popular offerings in bakeries all across the country. Whip up a batch this holiday season or anytime of the year.
More Cupcake Recipes Mini Cheesecakes
These aren't done with graham wafers, but with vanilla wafer cookies. They are fast, easy and excellent! Top with your favorite fruit pie filling.
Mini Christmas Cakes
This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
This hearty pumpkin cupcake with a cinnamon-cream cheese frosting is good in the fall or any other time of the year.
Christmas Reindeer Cupcakes
Cute reindeer cupcakes for Christmas that the kids will absolutely adore. These cupcakes are great anytime of year, however, simply skip the reindeer decorating! You can get the kids to help you decorate for loads of family fun.
Mini Cheesecakes III
This is a delicious recipe that is perfect for an on-the-go snack. Plus it is a great treat for kids.
Cream Filled Cupcakes
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
Christmas Santa Cupcakes
My kids loved these cute cupcakes decorated as little Santas for Christmas. They are really easy to decorate and you can get your kids to help you.
Lemon Cupcakes
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
Cheesecake Cupcakes
When I make these, people just RAVE about them! Mini cheesecakes with sour cream topping.
Easy Eggnog Cupcakes
These cupcakes are a great way to get the flavor of eggnog without being overwhelmed by its richness. The frosting is light and creamy, not overly sweet or waxy!
Cherry Cheesecake Cupcakes
So tasty! These are sure to disappear quickly after you make them! Good recipe to make the day before serving.
Mini Cherry Cheesecakes
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law many years ago. It's a family favorite and a great treat for potlucks. It's very easy to make but looks like you've spent hours on it.
Cream Cheese Cupcakes
Quick and Easy recipe. A hit with those who like cheese cake. Top with your favorite pie filling.
Moist Vanilla Cupcakes
These moist, tasty vanilla cupcakes are amazing! The vanilla flavor isn't too strong and the cupcakes aren't too sweet. They can be made really quickly, too, and in just one bowl.
Pound Cake Cupcakes
An easy, yummy, pound cake in cupcake form. I got this recipe out of a Southern Living magazine and modified it a little. Enjoy!
