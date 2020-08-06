Bundt Cake Recipes

Chocolate, lemon, and apple are just a few of the endless flavors you can put into a Bundt cake. Get delicious recipes for this easy-to-make cake with the hole in the middle.

Staff Picks

Crumbly Lemon Bundt Cake with Glaze

19
Amazingly sweet and tangy lemon Bundt® cake.
By memyselfandI

Blueberry Bundt® Cake

2
Fresh blueberries and a glaze with a bit of zing to it make this blueberry Bundt® cake perfect for dessert, or an any-time snack with orange-spiced tea or a hearty black coffee. Requires some elbow grease, but well worth it.
By Pete Flanagan

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

4
Made from scratch, this is a moist poppy seed cake with a lemony flavor! Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
By Jasmine Starr

Maui Banana Cream Tube Cake

34
This cake was created for Reds Espresso Gallery of San Diego, in the Maui test kitchen on Puunoa! It was first made with bananas from the back yard...yummy!
By Savoy Rouge

How to Get Cake Out of a Bundt Pan in One Piece

So your bundt cake is stuck to the pan — now what? Give these tips a try next time you're in a bind.
By Melanie Fincher

Banana Coconut Cake with Vanilla Glaze

4
This is a delicious, moist, easy-to-make cake that's naturally sweet from banana and coconut without much added sugar, and topped with a scrumptious vegan-friendly vanilla glaze. Serve as a dessert or a snack anytime!
By DinaLaChef

Pistachio Cake III

338
A green tube cake made by altering a cake mix with pistachio pudding and green food coloring.
By MACC

Fresh Lemon Bundt Cake

85
This is a beautiful golden-colored, moist cake that stays fresh that you can bake two or three days ahead.
By Handy Andy

Impossible Cake

106
This cake has a reputation! A sweet and tempting caramel is drizzled into a greased Bundt® pan, followed by a gorgeous smooth mixture for a moist and rich chocolate cake and a layer of flan. Serve topped with more melted cajeta if you wish.
By gem

Chocolate Pound Cake III

A dense chocolate cake made in a Bundt pan. Dust with confectioners' sugar for a nice presentation.
By SDFS

Poppy Seed Bundt Cake II

An easy poppy seed Bundt cake that is quick AND delicious.
By DAISEEP

Glazed Almond Bundt Cake

223
A delicious Bundt cake using ground almonds, sliced almonds, and almond extract.
By AARONSMOM
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 20 Best Bundt Cakes
These are some the easiest and most satisfying cakes you can bake. Whether your Bundt pan shape is simple or elaborate, any cake you bake in it has immediate visual appeal.
Chocolate Macaroon Cake
28
"[I] made a single coconut tunnel instead of layering." – KitchenWitch
Grandma Ruby's Buttermilk Pound Cake
6
Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake
1361
Easy Bundt Cakes Any Baker Can Make
Orange Pound Cake
Sour Cream Bundt Coffee Cake
2

My aunt Enid passed down this recipe to me. It's an incredible sour cream coffee cake with a twist; cinnamon and chocolate chips make a wonderful combination. It will be a big hit when you serve it! I brought it to a Navy wives' social and it was gone in minutes!

More Bundt Cake Recipes

By Allrecipes Member

Homemade Pound Cake

13
Buttery homemade pound cake that's rich with the flavor of shortbread cookies, but still tender and light as a feather.
By Must Love Home

Cream Cheese Pound Cake III

1602
Butter and cream cheese provide the rich taste in this deliciously dense pound cake.
By Nanci

Yogurt Cake

223
A lemon pound cake made with yogurt instead of sour cream. I have used this recipe for a long time and had misplaced it. I went to my daughter and had her give me another copy.
By RUTHEY

Coffee and Irish Cream Bundt® Cake

A coffee and Irish cream Bundt(R) cake is perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
By Kim

Irish Dairy Cake

28
This is an authentic Irish recipe. I got it from a dear Irish friend. It is not for the faint of heart.... but it is divine.
By Aven

Grandma's Sour Cream Pound Cake

293
This is a recipe the whole family loves. It's always a hit!
By LVJOANNE

7 Up® Cake

147
This is my favorite recipe. My grandmother and mother used to make this when I was a child. It is absolutely wonderful! You can substitute 7Up® for milk in the glaze.
By JSWERVE0712

Kentucky Butter Cake

1236
This rich Bundt cake is moistened with a luscious vanilla butter sauce while it's still warm.
By Suzanne Stull

Irish Pound Cake

33
This is a recipe that has been handed down through the generations of my family. We credit my Great Grandmother, Catherine O'Grady, with this recipe.
By MARYANNEQ

Jewish Apple Cake I

213
A delicious cake filled and topped with apples and cinnamon.
By JBS BOX

Irish Potato Cake

29
Old potato cake recipe of my grandmother's. Good served with fruit.
By nanniesue

Sugar Free Cake

38
Really good with the added plus of being sugar free.
By POLACKLADY

Fresh Pear Cake

379
This is the recipe that I like to use with the fresh pears that I get from my trees in late August. It's also lower in fat and cholesterol than most regular cakes.
By Cathy

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

315
A light-tasting, fine-textured cake. Excellent for the holiday season.
By ANNE MCCULLOUGH

Six Egg Pound Cake

144
This recipe for the best pound cake ever rises very high above all others thanks to the use of six eggs. Top with confectioners' sugar or glaze.
By Diane Dippolito

It Won't Last Cake

101
This cake is very moist, and easy to make. All who have tried it thinks it's a hit. It reminds me of a banana cake with a touch of pineapple and cinnamon. Serves 24.
By Sherill

Jewish Apple Cake from Bubba's Recipe Box

92
There are very few Jewish Apple Cake recipes on Allrecipes, so after writing a review for the best one I could find and adding my own tips, I found that 111 people used them. So here is my version of the best Jewish Apple Cake out there (it was handed down to me by my grandmother). I've been making this cake for 37 years now. It is a foolproof recipe and a sure crowd-pleaser.
By Janyce

Banana Pound Cake With Caramel Glaze

99
Rich delectable Bundt® cake that won over the in-laws from the original banana cake they had used for years!
By Allrecipes Member

Pecan Sour Cream Pound Cake

373
I won first place with this cake at the Cuyahoga County Fair (Cleveland, Ohio) in 1993. For a nuttier variation, you can substitute 1 cup of the flour with 1 cup of ground pecans.
By CAROLE10

Irish Barmbrack

32
Barmbrack is a traditional Irish cake eaten on holidays. After pouring into the prepared pan, it is tradition to add objects to the barmbrack which symbolize certain things for the person who receives each in their slice. Thoroughly clean objects before adding them to the barmbrack. These objects can be pressed into the bottom of the loaf after baking instead: coin-wealth or good fortune; ring-will marry within the year; bean-poverty; pea-will not marry within the year; matchstick-unhappy marriage; thimble-single for life.
By Brooke Elizabeth
