Bundt Cake Recipes

Fresh blueberries and a glaze with a bit of zing to it make this blueberry Bundt® cake perfect for dessert, or an any-time snack with orange-spiced tea or a hearty black coffee. Requires some elbow grease, but well worth it.
This is a delicious, moist, easy-to-make cake that's naturally sweet from banana and coconut without much added sugar, and topped with a scrumptious vegan-friendly vanilla glaze. Serve as a dessert or a snack anytime!
This cake has a reputation! A sweet and tempting caramel is drizzled into a greased Bundt® pan, followed by a gorgeous smooth mixture for a moist and rich chocolate cake and a layer of flan. Serve topped with more melted cajeta if you wish.
My aunt Enid passed down this recipe to me. It's an incredible sour cream coffee cake with a twist; cinnamon and chocolate chips make a wonderful combination. It will be a big hit when you serve it! I brought it to a Navy wives' social and it was gone in minutes!
My aunt Enid passed down this recipe to me. It's an incredible sour cream coffee cake with a twist; cinnamon and chocolate chips make a wonderful combination. It will be a big hit when you serve it! I brought it to a Navy wives' social and it was gone in minutes!
There are very few Jewish Apple Cake recipes on Allrecipes, so after writing a review for the best one I could find and adding my own tips, I found that 111 people used them. So here is my version of the best Jewish Apple Cake out there (it was handed down to me by my grandmother). I've been making this cake for 37 years now. It is a foolproof recipe and a sure crowd-pleaser.
This cake has a reputation! A sweet and tempting caramel is drizzled into a greased Bundt® pan, followed by a gorgeous smooth mixture for a moist and rich chocolate cake and a layer of flan. Serve topped with more melted cajeta if you wish.
Barmbrack is a traditional Irish cake eaten on holidays. After pouring into the prepared pan, it is tradition to add objects to the barmbrack which symbolize certain things for the person who receives each in their slice. Thoroughly clean objects before adding them to the barmbrack. These objects can be pressed into the bottom of the loaf after baking instead: coin-wealth or good fortune; ring-will marry within the year; bean-poverty; pea-will not marry within the year; matchstick-unhappy marriage; thimble-single for life.