Tiramisu Recipes

Classic tiramisu, with mascarpone cheese layered between coffee (or rum!) soaked lady fingers, and tiramisu cheesecake are just some of the tiramisu recipes Allrecipes has to offer.

Staff Picks

Tiramisu II

Rating: 4.84 stars
2103
Mascarpone custard layered with whipped cream and rum and coffee soaked ladyfingers.
By Christine

Classic Tiramisu

Rating: 4.69 stars
824
Classic Italian dessert made with ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese. It can be made in a trifle bowl or a springform pan.
By Carol

Tiramisu Layer Cake

Rating: 4.76 stars
1854
Fancy taste without all the work. This cake is wonderful for a get together or just a special occasion at home. Using a box cake mix as a base it's a real time saver!
By bettina

Chef John's Tiramisu

Rating: 4.81 stars
32
In addition to being an incredible-tasting dessert, tiramisu also offers the perfect segue when you're trying to steer the Valentine's dinner conversation towards spicier subjects. This heady, mood-elevating concoction is rich and deeply satisfying, yet remarkably light in texture. Yes, you can use regular cream cheese, but mascarpone is far superior.
By Chef John

What is Mascarpone?

Is it cheese? Is it cream? Or both? Find out here.
By Melanie Fincher

Raspberry Tiramisu

Rating: 4.63 stars
43
A twist on an Italian favorite. Ladyfingers are layered in a dish with raspberries and mascarpone filling.
By DENMOZZ

Mascarpone Substitute

Rating: 4.42 stars
85
Mascarpone is a creamy cheese. It is hard to find and pretty expensive. I have used this recipe in several Tiramisu cakes.
By RAMONA9

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Rating: 4.54 stars
398
Tiramisu-flavored cheesecake combines the flavors and richness of tiramisu and NY Cheesecake. Just before serving, grate some semisweet chocolate on the top.
By Marty Fries

Tiramisu Toffee Dessert

Rating: 4.67 stars
260
This is a nice version of the popular Italian pick-me-up dessert. The toffee candy in this recipe adds a delightful crunchiness to the smooth creamy whipped cream quality of an already perfect dessert.
By Jackie Smith

Tiramisu

Rating: 4.29 stars
42
Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert. Ladyfinger cookies are dipped in coffee, then layered with mascarpone (a rich Italian cream cheese) and dusted with cocoa powder. It might become your new favorite dessert!
By SALLYCOOKS

Easy Tiramisu

Rating: 4.16 stars
110
Yummiest dessert ever! And very easy to make. This is my family's favorite. One serving is not enough! Believe me! Don't substitute the mascarpone with double cream. There is no tiramisu without mascarpone. And use the best quality coffee.
By KALLISTA

Tiramisu III

Rating: 4.52 stars
42
Try this substitute for mascarpone in this recipe: 16 ounces of cream cheese combined with 1/2 cup heavy cream and 5 tablespoons sour cream.
By IANKRIS
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Emily's Famous Tiramisu
Rating: Unrated
134
"EVERYONE I have made this for who loves tiramisu has declared this the BEST tiramisu they have ever eaten." – redseahorse
Authentic Tiramisu
Rating: Unrated
65
"Completely authentic tiramisu. Simply the best I've ever had, and it's my favorite dessert...I order it whenever possible. Straight up amazing!" – Jackie Denevan-Brown
Chef John's Tiramisu
Rating: Unrated
32
Green Tea (Matcha) Tiramisu
Rating: Unrated
1
Tiramisu Cake
Rating: Unrated
2
Tiramisu Dip
Rating: Unrated
25

Tiramisu II

Rating: 4.84 stars
2103

Mascarpone custard layered with whipped cream and rum and coffee soaked ladyfingers.

More Tiramisu Recipes

Baileys Tiramisu

Rating: 5 stars
2
This boozy twist on a no-bake Italian classic is the perfect dessert for a crowd!
By Rachael Ray Every Day
Sponsored By Baileys

Emily's Famous Tiramisu

Rating: 4.63 stars
134
If you really want an all-out fancy restaurant style tiramisu with all the fixin's this is the one. People will speak of this for years to come. You can also make it in a bowl like a trifle!
By HBIC

Tiramisu Poke Cake

Rating: 4.57 stars
28
White cake is poked and topped with a coffee-flavored sweet drizzle and then a cream cheese frosting in this decadent tiramisu poke cake. Can be made up to 2 days in advance of serving.
By Julie Hubert

Easy Ricotta Tiramisu

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This recipe does not require the traditional marscapone cheese, which can be both expensive and difficult to find. Actual preparation time is short, but as it must 'age' for at least 10 to 12 hours, this is a dessert best prepared a day ahead of time. Dust with unsweetened cocoa powder.
By Jude

Coffee and Donuts Tiramisu

This might be the most fun way to enjoy coffee and donuts! Mini powdered donuts are dipped in strong coffee, layered with creamy, sweet pudding, and sprinkled with cocoa powder, resulting in the easiest version of tiramisu ever. Serve with even more coffee-for breakfast or dessert!
By NicoleMcmom

Tiramisu al Marsala

Rating: 4 stars
1
This famous and classic Italian dessert of savoiardi biscuits dipped in coffee and layered with a mixture of mascarpone cheese and eggs is a little different with the addition of Marsala wine.
By Aldo

Tiramisu Chocolate Mousse

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
Tiramisu translates to pick-me-up. Considering that this popular Italian dessert is spiked with proven mood-elevators such as coffee, cocoa, sugar, and alcohol, the name seems to fit perfectly.
By Chef John

Tiramisu IV

Rating: 3.95 stars
20
I got this recipe from my mom from Germany.
By Nette

Tiramisu III

Rating: 4.52 stars
42
Try this substitute for mascarpone in this recipe: 16 ounces of cream cheese combined with 1/2 cup heavy cream and 5 tablespoons sour cream.
By IANKRIS

BelGioioso Tiramisu Dessert

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
A layer of espresso-dipped ladyfingers is topped with a creamy layer of mascarpone flavored with espresso, cognac, with beaten egg whites. Dusted with cocoa powder, this is a classic elegant dessert.
By BelGioioso Cheese

Strawberry Tiramisu Without Eggs

Rating: 5 stars
2
I love traditional Italian tiramisu but I have a young child so I created a version without eggs or alcohol! My tiramisu combines fresh strawberries, cream cheese, and whipped cream and can be made in advance.
By Alemarsi

Chocolate and Orange Tiramisu

Rating: 5 stars
2
A citrusy twist on the Italian classic.
By MrsFisher0729

Tiramisu Cake

Rating: 4 stars
2
You can use rum or brandy, if you like.
By Michelle

Tiramisu I

Rating: 4.17 stars
35
This is my favorite dessert and will be the favorite of anyone who tries it, I am sure! You may substitute cubed pound cake for the ladyfingers.
By Jacci

Raspberry Tiramisu Trifle

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is my favorite raspberry dessert - a fruity tiramisu trifle with lots of raspberries, mascarpone, and ladyfingers that can be made ahead. It does use raw eggs so make sure they are super fresh.
By mimichette

Ice Cream Tiramisu Cake

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Sponge cake is soaked in coffee syrup then layered with coffee and espresso ice creams for an elegant, frozen dessert.
By Anonymous

Strawberry Tiramisu Trifle

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Very elegant dessert. Easy to fix and a lighter version because of the cottage cheese.
By Mashmousha

5 Ingredient Tiramisu

Rating: 3.75 stars
12
A easy recipe given to me in a tiramisu cooking demo. It has the perfect proportions of sugar to mascarpone. Sprinkle with unsweetened cocoa powder before serving.
By masterchef22

Sponge Cake Tiramisu

Rating: 4.47 stars
17
Italian dessert cake. Not exactly like what you would get in an authentic Italian restaurant, but still good.
By Suzanne

Quick Lemon Chambord® Tiramisu

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Lemon, raspberries, and raspberry liqueur replace the traditional coffee liqueur and espresso in this quick tiramisu look-a-like recipe. Top with fresh raspberries, lemon candies, or raspberry syrup.
By racheljk

Easy Tiramisu Pie

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
Strongly brewed coffee is drizzled over layers of vanilla flavored wafers and creamy vanilla pudding in this quick and easy version of the classic Italian dessert.
By Philadelphia
Sponsored By PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese

Classic Italian Tiramisu

This classic Italian tiramisu is the only recipe you'll ever need! Luscious mascarpone cheese layered with espresso-soaked sponge fingers, with a touch of amaretto.
By Magda

Strawberry Tiramisu for Two

Rating: 4.41 stars
69
Tiramisu is Italian for 'pick me up'. This light, roll your eyes, taste bud tantalizer has become a traditional wedding anniversary dessert treat that I've been making for my husband and me for 17 years. You might call it a happy hubby dessert! This is my easy version of a classic with the elimination of raw eggs and a wonderful fresh strawberry layer and puree base. It's delicioso! It is made to accommodate two extra large portions.
By LMSM

Tiramisu Ice Pops

Rating: 4 stars
1
Creamy, cool, and not too sweet. Adapted it from another recipe through trial and error.
By Lourdes Valdes
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com