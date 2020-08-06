Tiramisu Recipes

In addition to being an incredible-tasting dessert, tiramisu also offers the perfect segue when you're trying to steer the Valentine's dinner conversation towards spicier subjects. This heady, mood-elevating concoction is rich and deeply satisfying, yet remarkably light in texture. Yes, you can use regular cream cheese, but mascarpone is far superior.
This is a nice version of the popular Italian pick-me-up dessert. The toffee candy in this recipe adds a delightful crunchiness to the smooth creamy whipped cream quality of an already perfect dessert.
Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert. Ladyfinger cookies are dipped in coffee, then layered with mascarpone (a rich Italian cream cheese) and dusted with cocoa powder. It might become your new favorite dessert!
Yummiest dessert ever! And very easy to make. This is my family's favorite. One serving is not enough! Believe me! Don't substitute the mascarpone with double cream. There is no tiramisu without mascarpone. And use the best quality coffee.
This recipe does not require the traditional marscapone cheese, which can be both expensive and difficult to find. Actual preparation time is short, but as it must 'age' for at least 10 to 12 hours, this is a dessert best prepared a day ahead of time. Dust with unsweetened cocoa powder.
This might be the most fun way to enjoy coffee and donuts! Mini powdered donuts are dipped in strong coffee, layered with creamy, sweet pudding, and sprinkled with cocoa powder, resulting in the easiest version of tiramisu ever. Serve with even more coffee-for breakfast or dessert!
I love traditional Italian tiramisu but I have a young child so I created a version without eggs or alcohol! My tiramisu combines fresh strawberries, cream cheese, and whipped cream and can be made in advance.
Tiramisu is Italian for 'pick me up'. This light, roll your eyes, taste bud tantalizer has become a traditional wedding anniversary dessert treat that I've been making for my husband and me for 17 years. You might call it a happy hubby dessert! This is my easy version of a classic with the elimination of raw eggs and a wonderful fresh strawberry layer and puree base. It's delicioso! It is made to accommodate two extra large portions.