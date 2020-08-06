Candy Recipes

Hard candies, fudge, caramel corn, toffee, truffles, taffy— Whatever your sweet tooth demands, we've got the 5-star recipes.

Buckeye Balls II

914
These are chocolate-covered balls of peanut butter and confectioners' sugar.
By Allison O'Brien

Candied Lemon Peel

This is a good way to use up lemon rind and it goes good with coffee or on cake. It really does taste like candy, and you can do this to ANY citrus fruit. If you use oranges you can add brandy, cloves or other spices the mixture. Chop it up and put it in cookies, or just eat it by itself.
By StevenRN

Pretzel Turtles®

Quick and easy Turtles® candies! Mini pretzels, caramel covered chocolate candies, and pecans make up this delicious treat.
By Cacki

Old-Fashioned Divinity Candy

104
This is a soft white candy made with light corn syrup.
By Lisa H.

Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle

1149
I have used this for years and it is very good; much easier than the traditional method and tastes just as good.
By Linda C.

Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)

24
This chewy nougat is studded with pistachios and toasted almonds. Edible rice paper on the bottom makes it easy to slice and serve.
By Chef John

Chocolate Orange Truffles

86
Use orange liqueur or orange juice to flavor these dipped truffles. This is a very easy recipe, requiring no candy thermometer and no sensitive tempering of the chocolate.
By Terry

Hard Candy

185
An easy recipe for hard candy. The hardest part is waiting for the sugar to reach the proper temperature. Be patient and use a candy thermometer for perfect candy. This recipe can easily be adjusted by using different flavored extracts and food colorings.
By JUDITH SYNESAEL

English Toffee

214
This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.
By nora

Old Fashioned Molasses Taffy

16
Have an old fashioned taffy pull with this delicious old time recipe. I used to make this 40 years ago when I was 9!
By TeriNewman

Peppermint Marshmallows

82
These homemade marshmallows with a hint of peppermint are great for adding to a cup of hot chocolate.
By Cari

Classic Caramel Corn

485
Sweet and crunchy, this caramel corn is easy to make and tastes better than the county fair's.
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
How To Make Candy: Beginner's Guide

You can be a kid in your very own candy shop!
By Vanessa Greaves

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

2403
Peanut butter, brown sugar, butter, milk, confectioners' sugar and vanilla are the ingredients in this easy fudge.
By ANGIEH

Fudge

1689
This easy chocolate fudge recipe made with sweetened condensed milk is perfect for the holidays.
By Allison O'Brien

Caramel Popcorn

2333
Popcorn is coated with brown sugar and corn syrup caramel then baked for a crunchy treat.
By BS4U2C

Classic Caramel Corn

485
Sweet and crunchy, this caramel corn is easy to make and tastes better than the county fair's.
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
The Original Fantasy Fudge

319
A tried and trusted recipe for easy fudge contains marshmallow creme, chopped walnuts, and a bag of chocolate chips. Use the stovetop method or see the note for a way to make it using the microwave oven.
By CAVAMom

Easy OREO Truffles

2985
OREO cookies, baking chocolate, and cream cheese are all you need to make this easy chocolate truffle recipe.
By Baker's

Puppy Chow

1000
Just four ingredients and ten minutes are needed to make puppy chow, a sweet kid-friendly snack.
By Allison O'Brien

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Fudge

677
This fudge is easy to make and very delicious. Enjoy this with your loved ones. For best results be sure to use a candy thermometer.
By BOOK_WORM

Cookie Balls

581
Only 3 ingredients! Can decorate with chocolate jimmies or colored sprinkles if done immediately after dipping.
By Allison O'Brien

OREO Cookie Balls

246
Can't decide between cookies and confections? You don't have to! These chocolate-covered cookie balls feature a filling of cream cheese and crushed cookies.
By Oreo
Saltine Toffee Cookies

1533
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Easy Decadent Truffles

1043
Insanely easy, but oh so rich! Recipe makes a large amount but you can vary flavorings and coatings to make several different varieties.
By Jenny Saunders

Peanut Butter Shoestring Haystacks

15
These are easy, no-bake cookies of peanut butter, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and shoestring potatoes.
By Julie Pierce

Pralines

202
Had these in New Orleans and loved them, so I tried different combos and liked this best.
By MARKR

Maple Syrup Taffy

16
Great for people who live up north with lots of snow. I love to make it with my little brothers! Do not let the syrup burn.
By tessia

Chewy Caramel

504
Rich, chewy caramel to individually wrap or use in candy making.
By HARSHMA

Chocolate Pretzel Treats

73
Quick and easy treat using three easy to find ingredients: Hershey's® Kisses, pretzels, and M&M's®.
By LCDOYLE

Homemade Melt-In-Your-Mouth Dark Chocolate (Paleo)

203
Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!
By Linda

Alexander's Chocolate-Covered Peanuts

1
This recipe makes 28 amazingly sweet and crunchy clusters of delicious chocolate-covered peanuts!
By Alexander Petrie

Caramels

864
I have used this recipe for almost 41 years, and have yet to have any bad batches. My grandson loves 'em!
By Barbara
