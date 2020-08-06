Candy Recipes

This is a good way to use up lemon rind and it goes good with coffee or on cake. It really does taste like candy, and you can do this to ANY citrus fruit. If you use oranges you can add brandy, cloves or other spices the mixture. Chop it up and put it in cookies, or just eat it by itself.
An easy recipe for hard candy. The hardest part is waiting for the sugar to reach the proper temperature. Be patient and use a candy thermometer for perfect candy. This recipe can easily be adjusted by using different flavored extracts and food colorings.
This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.
A tried and trusted recipe for easy fudge contains marshmallow creme, chopped walnuts, and a bag of chocolate chips. Use the stovetop method or see the note for a way to make it using the microwave oven.
An easy recipe for hard candy. The hardest part is waiting for the sugar to reach the proper temperature. Be patient and use a candy thermometer for perfect candy. This recipe can easily be adjusted by using different flavored extracts and food colorings.
This is a good way to use up lemon rind and it goes good with coffee or on cake. It really does taste like candy, and you can do this to ANY citrus fruit. If you use oranges you can add brandy, cloves or other spices the mixture. Chop it up and put it in cookies, or just eat it by itself.
Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!