Pie Recipes

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!
Key Lime Pie I
This pie is always well received whenever served - it is light and refreshing and very attractive, too. An all-time favorite! You may substitute the key lime juice with a mixture of 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup fresh lime juice.
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk.
Out of this World Pie
A light, fruity pie packed with the goodness of pineapple, bananas, cherry pie filling, and raspberry Jell-O.
Bev's Chocolate Pie
This recipe was given to me by a dear friend at a church dinner. This pie never is runny. If you opt to use a frozen prepared pie crust, use the deep dish kind.
Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
This is a tried-and-true, old-fashioned coconut cream pie. Took many years of searching and baking to find the right one and this is it! Enjoy!