Pie Recipes

Whether you're craving apple, chocolate, pecan, strawberry or pumpkin pie, we have best pie recipes with tips, photos and videos to help make it right--even the crust!

Staff Picks

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Rating: 4.78 stars
15428
This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!
By MOSHASMAMA

14 Sweet Hand Pie Recipes for Individual Desserts

Satisfy your sweet tooth with one of these adorable hand pie recipes.
By Corey Williams

Key Lime Pie I

Rating: 4.64 stars
306
This pie is always well received whenever served - it is light and refreshing and very attractive, too. An all-time favorite! You may substitute the key lime juice with a mixture of 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and 1/4 cup fresh lime juice.
By IRENED

Banana Cream Pie I

Rating: 4.43 stars
1598
Banana Cream Pie is one of the yummiest things on earth and this is a great one.
By Ruby Pfeffer

Butter Flaky Pie Crust

Rating: 4.67 stars
2146
Butter makes this buttery flaky recipe the perfect crust for your pie!
By Dana

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

Rating: 4.63 stars
3064
This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk.
By Emilie S.

Baked Fresh Cherry Pie

Rating: 4.57 stars
352
YUMMY--uses fresh cherries!
By Cali

15 Pies You've Never Heard Of

Give these unique pies a try.
By Sarra Sedghi

Out of this World Pie

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
A light, fruity pie packed with the goodness of pineapple, bananas, cherry pie filling, and raspberry Jell-O.
By Diana

Bev's Chocolate Pie

Rating: 4.37 stars
535
This recipe was given to me by a dear friend at a church dinner. This pie never is runny. If you opt to use a frozen prepared pie crust, use the deep dish kind.
By Diana Barnes

Orange Meringue Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
68
A nice change from lemon meringue. A unique flavor.
By jowolf2

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
1880
This is a tried-and-true, old-fashioned coconut cream pie. Took many years of searching and baking to find the right one and this is it! Enjoy!
By Carol H.
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Bake Juicy Fruit Pies With a Crisp Crust
Baking fruit pies is a rather straightforward technique, but a few tips can help to make your pies come out looking and tasting perfect.
How to Make Pie Crust Step by Step
Never made your own pastry? We'll walk you through it.
How to Make the Best Pies
Apple Slab Pie
Rating: Unrated
128
How to Pretty up Your Pie With Pastry Cutouts
Real Southern Peanut Butter Pie
Rating: Unrated
5

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3544

The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.

More Pie Recipes

Chef John's Buttermilk Pie

Rating: 4.47 stars
57
Not only is this buttermilk pie easy to make and beautiful to look at, it's also bursting with the kind of bright, tangy flavor that no other custard-style pie can touch. This is sort of like a vanilla custard, meets lemon meringue pie, meets very light cheesecake. Except better.
By Chef John

Buttermilk Pie

Rating: 4.59 stars
496
This old-fashioned pie is wonderful to freeze and to have on hand for unexpected guests!
By Tracy Mulder

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.58 stars
816
This recipe is made from fresh pumpkin, not canned. Hope you enjoy it as much as my family does. Happy Thanksgiving.
By Nancy Scott

Blueberry Pie

Rating: 4.58 stars
1991
This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.
By ASHESP

Key Lime Pie VII

Rating: 4.8 stars
4120
This recipe uses condensed milk and sour cream. Fabulously easy. . . a summertime favorite! If you have time, a homemade graham cracker crust is better! Garnish with whipped cream and thin slices of lime if you like.
By ANNRICHARDSON

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

Rating: 4.86 stars
112
This slightly streamlined recipe for the world-famous pasteis de nata, or Portuguese custard tarts, uses just few basic ingredients but requires numerous steps and a certain amount of finesse. The results are so worth it, though, you'll want to make a double batch. The extra moisture inside the sticky dough, activated by a very hot oven, creates the signature flaky, buttery, crispy crust, which encases a custard subtly scented with lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla.
By Chef John

Crustless Cranberry Pie

Rating: 4.7 stars
1416
Light, super simple, and delicious dessert. Great with vanilla ice cream.
By Jean

Easy Homemade Pie Crust

Rating: 4.73 stars
475
This pie crust is my personal favorite and is made using a food processor, which makes cutting the butter into the flour very simple. By the way, you can make a double batch of this, and freeze the individually wrapped dough for future pie-related adventures.
By Chef John

Chocolate Cream Pie II

Rating: 4.34 stars
694
This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
By Cecil

Apple Streusel Pie

Rating: 4.6 stars
58
This is the first on the dessert table to be devoured at any function or festivity! I made this up from a pie I had eaten at a restaurant years ago. This recipe makes two deep dish pies.
By Lori Jett

No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
2297
Creamy and delicious--melts in your mouth. This pie is a real crowd-pleaser and it can be made with reduced-fat ingredients.
By MEGAN5

Apple Crumb Pie

Rating: 4.71 stars
976
You can add walnuts and raisins to this apple crumb pie to make it even dreamier!
By Jackie Smith

Apple Pie I

Rating: 4.58 stars
700
This is my mother's apple pie. This is the recipe I use all the time and I love it. I also use a dash of nutmeg so if you wish you can put that in too.
By Carol

Simple Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.71 stars
107
"Easy as pie" is just the case with this pie recipe.
By BobAltman

Easy Key Lime Pie I

Rating: 4.66 stars
1505
This is the 1999 American Pie Council 's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Quick and Easy Category. Garnish each piece with a slice of lime and a dollop of whipped cream or whipped topping if you like.
By DINNER2

Best Ever Pie Crust

Rating: 4.52 stars
1058
You can double or half the recipe without any problem. This is a simple recipe and very tasty! It will be very flaky.
By Jean Haseloh

Chess Pie

Rating: 4.17 stars
301
This is a very old Southern recipe. It's a very sweet, rich pie which cannot be described as anything but marvelous. This is not my personal recipe but was passed to me by my grandmother and from her grandmother and so on and so forth.
By T. Knecht

Millionaire Pie

Rating: 4.66 stars
70
I have been making this pie every Thanksgiving and it's usually the first pie to finish. This recipe makes two pies.
By NWILMOT

Apple Pie Filling

Rating: 4.66 stars
454
Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
By Terri

Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

Rating: 4.47 stars
135
This is one of my favorite and easiest recipes. It is always a hit at parties, bake sales, and pot-lucks. I have modified the original to decrease the fat and calories. It is still delicious.
By Linda B. Rawls

Pecan Tassies

Rating: 4.65 stars
191
These little tarts are a great hit - and look beautiful on a holiday tray!
By Carla A.

NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie

Rating: 4.69 stars
52
NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Pie features the sweet, creamy richness of a brown sugar base combined with chopped nuts and delicious chocolate morsels. Serve warm with whipped or ice cream.
By Nestle Toll House
Easy Cream Cheese Pie

Rating: 4.68 stars
87
This recipe was given to me by a friend. It has never failed me. Strawberry or blueberry pie filling may be used in place of cherry.
By Bea Ramirez
