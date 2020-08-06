Mousse Recipes

A make-ahead mousse that couldn't be easier to make. You can garnish the mousse with almost anything you wish, including chopped fresh fruit, crushed biscuits, crushed meringues, chocolate shavings and more! Served in petite glasses, this makes an excellent addition to a buffet or array of dinner party desserts.
This is a deliciously light, creamy, sophisticated little dessert from days gone by. I first tasted it at a supper given by a lecturer in seventeenth-century literature when I was at college, and it took our tastebuds right back to the Restoration. It can be prepared as either a parfait or a punch--please note that either version contains alcohol, so you may not want to serve this to younger family members.
This is a fast easy treat around the holidays. Pour into chocolate shells purchased at any kitchen store for an elegant touch or with graham crackers for dipping. You can also heat ingredients in the microwave on high for 30 second intervals if you are short on time.
This is a delicious fruity mousse with a great plum tang, making good use of pre-stewed plums, especially handy at that time of year when you have too many plums and quite enough jam, thank you very much! The preparation time is mostly waiting time for the mixture to chill sufficiently.
This is a delicious and light chocolate mousse that is simple to make. It's made with canned chickpea liquid but you wouldn't know it. There's no chickpea taste - just fluffy, smooth, chocolate goodness! Top chocolate mousse with chocolate chips, shaved chocolate, raspberries, pistachios, or whatever you like.
My lighter, no-cook adaptation of semifreddo skips the traditional egg custard and cuts down on fat, sugar, and time. It just so happens to be lighter, with a cleaner, more distinct berry flavor and a texture that's less creamy than classic semifreddo, falling somewhere between strawberry ice cream and a strawberry ice pop.
No cooking involved, and it just doesn't get much easier than this for an elegant dessert. I like to pipe the mousse into small shooter glasses for a lovely presentation. Everybody has room for a mini dessert! Chilling the bowl and beaters will result in a better whipped cream.
Panna Cotta is an old treat from the mountains of Italy, and you'll be so surprised how incredibly easy it is to make. It's luscious, has a silky texture, refreshing with subtle lemon flavor, and a great choice for family dinners or special company. Feel free to garnish with any fresh fruit that's in season if you desire.
My husband and I honeymooned in Paris two years ago. We were on our way to see the Eiffel Tower when it began to rain. Quickly, we hurried into the first cafe we came across. We ordered chocolate mousse for dessert. To say that it was divine would be an understatement. I knew I wanted to recreate that dessert for my husband when we got home. Serve in wine glasses for a nice touch.
This is an easy mousse that is still light, fluffy, and very tasty! Substitute hot coffee for the water for a subtle flavor difference. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
I whipped this up after school one day when I wanted peanut butter and a healthy snack. There are many other toppings that can be used with this such as Nutella®, extra peanut butter, granola, fruit, oats, graham crackers, cookies, or cereal. The possibilities are endless!
This amazing dessert is made with just 3 ingredients and comes together in minutes. A word of warning - once you've tasted this simple chocolate mousse, you will never eat regular chocolate mousse again. I know you've been told not to mix water and chocolate, but trust me, this works.
This is one of the best chocolate mousses I've ever tried. It's so creamy (o.k. probably extremely fattening but holiday calories never count, do they?)I personally make the mousse without any alcohol added. Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for an extra special effect.
This refreshingly tangy dessert pie is prepared in a 9-inch springform pan. The delicate crust is sweetened with lemon drops, and the light lemony filling is topped with whipping cream sprinkled with lemon drop sugar.
This is fast and elegant--everyone always thinks it must be a complicated recipe but it's shamefully simple. I don't know why, but I always confess after serving it that it only took a few minutes to make. Either pour it into one bowl or individual serving dishes, and garnish with fresh fruit, such as strawberries or mandarin slices. Try it with pineapple or lime juice in place of the grapefruit, if you like!