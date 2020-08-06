Mousse Recipes

These light and fluffy mousse recipes are a party for your mouth. These easy creamy desserts are a decadent ending for any occasion.

Community Picks

Keto Chocolate Mousse

13
A decadent, creamy dessert that's low in carbs and ready in minutes!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Mousse de Dulce de Leche Repostero (Dulce de Leche Mousse)

4
A make-ahead mousse that couldn't be easier to make. You can garnish the mousse with almost anything you wish, including chopped fresh fruit, crushed biscuits, crushed meringues, chocolate shavings and more! Served in petite glasses, this makes an excellent addition to a buffet or array of dinner party desserts.
By Fioa

Tiramisu Chocolate Mousse

22
Tiramisu translates to pick-me-up. Considering that this popular Italian dessert is spiked with proven mood-elevators such as coffee, cocoa, sugar, and alcohol, the name seems to fit perfectly.
By Chef John

Coffee-Banana Mousse

2
A creamy and rich dessert that is an elegant finish to a nice meal.

Lemon Syllabub

71
This is a deliciously light, creamy, sophisticated little dessert from days gone by. I first tasted it at a supper given by a lecturer in seventeenth-century literature when I was at college, and it took our tastebuds right back to the Restoration. It can be prepared as either a parfait or a punch--please note that either version contains alcohol, so you may not want to serve this to younger family members.
By SARAH-NEKO

Quick and Easy Pumpkin Mousse

44
This is a fast easy treat around the holidays. Pour into chocolate shells purchased at any kitchen store for an elegant touch or with graham crackers for dipping. You can also heat ingredients in the microwave on high for 30 second intervals if you are short on time.
By Kristin_California

Plum Flummery

14
This is a delicious fruity mousse with a great plum tang, making good use of pre-stewed plums, especially handy at that time of year when you have too many plums and quite enough jam, thank you very much! The preparation time is mostly waiting time for the mixture to chill sufficiently.
By Kellie Constable

Vegan Chocolate Mousse with Aquafaba

5
This is a delicious and light chocolate mousse that is simple to make. It's made with canned chickpea liquid but you wouldn't know it. There's no chickpea taste - just fluffy, smooth, chocolate goodness! Top chocolate mousse with chocolate chips, shaved chocolate, raspberries, pistachios, or whatever you like.
By Debora Dechtiar

Chef John's Strawberry Semifreddo

9
My lighter, no-cook adaptation of semifreddo skips the traditional egg custard and cuts down on fat, sugar, and time. It just so happens to be lighter, with a cleaner, more distinct berry flavor and a texture that's less creamy than classic semifreddo, falling somewhere between strawberry ice cream and a strawberry ice pop.
By Chef John

Chocolate Mousse with Cocoa Powder

4
No cooking involved, and it just doesn't get much easier than this for an elegant dessert. I like to pipe the mousse into small shooter glasses for a lovely presentation. Everybody has room for a mini dessert! Chilling the bowl and beaters will result in a better whipped cream.

Lemon Panna Cotta

6
Panna Cotta is an old treat from the mountains of Italy, and you'll be so surprised how incredibly easy it is to make. It's luscious, has a silky texture, refreshing with subtle lemon flavor, and a great choice for family dinners or special company. Feel free to garnish with any fresh fruit that's in season if you desire.
By lutzflcat

Polly Welby's Excellent Chocolate Mousse

73
I use French chocolate with a 70% cocoa content. Serves four people, or one greedy one! Chill for a couple of hours, and use the firmed mousse to make chocolate truffles. Heavenly.
By Polly Welby
Inspiration and Ideas

Raspberry Mousse
5
"What a lovely recipe. The fresh raspberry flavor is delicate and fruity, the texture is silky and spot-on perfect for mousse, and the level of sweetness is just right." – lutzflcat
Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse
126
"This is quite rich, so you don't need a lot to feel satisfied." – France C.
Ida's Lemon Mousse
35
Death by Chocolate Mousse
366
Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse
157
Healthy Peanut Butter Mousse
20
Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse
138

A keto mousse dessert that's indulgent, chocolaty, and ready in minutes!

More Mousse Recipes

Bavarian Cream

47
This elegant dessert can be served in parfait glasses with berry sauce or used to fill cakes.
By carol

Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake

154
Fresh strawberries and chocolate mousse make this strawberry chocolate mousse cake an appealing treat.
By JJOHN32

Brazilian Passion Fruit Mousse (Maracuja)

41
This is Brazilian favorite (and an old family recipe), and takes no cooking at all. It's a little tart and tangy for those of you who don't like your desserts to be too sweet.
By Valeriekooka

Easy Chocolate Mousse without Eggs

2
My husband and I honeymooned in Paris two years ago. We were on our way to see the Eiffel Tower when it began to rain. Quickly, we hurried into the first cafe we came across. We ordered chocolate mousse for dessert. To say that it was divine would be an understatement. I knew I wanted to recreate that dessert for my husband when we got home. Serve in wine glasses for a nice touch.
By Stephanie Martins

Chocolate Mousse II

123
This is an easy mousse that is still light, fluffy, and very tasty! Substitute hot coffee for the water for a subtle flavor difference. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By Sharon

French Chocolate Mousse with Orange

14
A traditional chocolate mousse with a hint of orange flavor. This luxurious dairy-free and low-carb mousse is made simply with eggs and chocolate. Omit the orange zest for a plain chocolate mousse.
By chatoune

Mango Mousse

4
Top each serving with extra mango if desired.
By twinklez

Healthy Peanut Butter Mousse

19
I whipped this up after school one day when I wanted peanut butter and a healthy snack. There are many other toppings that can be used with this such as Nutella®, extra peanut butter, granola, fruit, oats, graham crackers, cookies, or cereal. The possibilities are endless!

Easy Faux Chocolate Mousse

20
This is a quick recipe that tricks the eyes and the palate in to thinking it's authentic chocolate mousse made with cream and eggs.
By mistressmary

Easy Lemon Mousse

1
This decadent lemon mousse is super easy to make.

Easy Passion Fruit Mousse

22
This is the easiest way ever to produce a creamy and deliciously out-of-this-world mousse! Lemon or concentrated orange juice may also be used in place of the passion fruit.
By Rena Lynn

Simple Chocolate Mousse

1
This amazing dessert is made with just 3 ingredients and comes together in minutes. A word of warning - once you've tasted this simple chocolate mousse, you will never eat regular chocolate mousse again. I know you've been told not to mix water and chocolate, but trust me, this works.
By Chris D. Williams

Ultimate Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse

38
A creamy chocolate mousse flavored with Irish cream. I really didn't know I could make something so good! I have also substituted dry gin for the Irish cream with delicious results.
By avanika777

Creamiest Chocolate Mousse

78
This is one of the best chocolate mousses I've ever tried. It's so creamy (o.k. probably extremely fattening but holiday calories never count, do they?)I personally make the mousse without any alcohol added. Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for an extra special effect.
By je_suis_unique

Pumpkin Mousse

17
A light airy, alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie. Water can be substituted for milk if you would like a non-dairy mousse.
By Debra Shapiro

Lemon Mousse with Berries

33
A light and lovely mousse flavored with lemon is topped with fresh berries and an optional mint garnish. Serve it in tall stemmed glasses for an elegant finish.
By Dickinson's

Easter Lemon Drop Mousse

12
This refreshingly tangy dessert pie is prepared in a 9-inch springform pan. The delicate crust is sweetened with lemon drops, and the light lemony filling is topped with whipping cream sprinkled with lemon drop sugar.
By Kathleen

Mombasa Pumpkin Dessert

25
This dessert's coconut and creamy taste is irresistible! For the weight watchers this could be too much! You can add more sugar to this dish, according to your taste.
By KULSUM HUSSEIN

OREO Mint Chocolate Mousse

6
Instant pudding mix makes short work of this minty chocolate mousse. A garnish of fresh berries and minty cookie halves takes the dish to new heights.
By Oreo
Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse

11
A wonderful light (if slightly alcoholic) mousse that will be sure to end your dinner on the perfect note!
By James Innes

Everyone Loves It Chocolate Mousse

10
Since this recipe was created, it has been requested at family holidays. I make it in big batches so that people can take some home. It is light and creamy in texture yet rich in flavor!
By Valerie

Tropical Mango Mousse

25
There's nothing quite so refreshing as mangos! Preparation time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Chocolate Ricotta Mousse

1
This 4-ingredient mousse is very rich and oh so easy to make! Optional: top with whipped cream.
By Bren

Citrus Mousse

25
This is fast and elegant--everyone always thinks it must be a complicated recipe but it's shamefully simple. I don't know why, but I always confess after serving it that it only took a few minutes to make. Either pour it into one bowl or individual serving dishes, and garnish with fresh fruit, such as strawberries or mandarin slices. Try it with pineapple or lime juice in place of the grapefruit, if you like!
By CJASHEEHAN
