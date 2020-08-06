Frozen Dessert Recipes

Ice cream, sherbet, sorbet, ice pops, ice cream pies: if you like it cold, you'll love these top frozen dessert recipes.

Staff Picks

Five Ingredient Ice Cream

185
It takes only 5 ingredients to make this fabulously creamy family pleaser! Before freezing, you can also add crushed sandwich cookies, nuts, chocolate chips, coconut or other favorites!
By Alisha

Frozen Peanut Butter Cheesecake

151
I'm not a cheesecake fan, unlike my husband, so this was my compromise. I actually really enjoy it!
By ANGE_SHEPHARD

Fruited Ice Cream

121
First Prize ice cream--feel free to use your favorite fruit in place of the strawberries. This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.
By NELL 2

Baked Alaska Dessert

14
Baked Alaska is a great, classic dessert with vanilla ice cream and easy to make as well thanks to this recipe.
By Carol

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

158
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
By DAYMOMMY

Mojito Sorbet

7
A fresh-tasting mint-lime sorbet that reflects the flavors of a mojito. The optional rum in the recipe helps the sorbet not freeze too hard if being stored in the freezer. Delicious on its own, and also tasty mixed with rum for a frozen mojito.
By MrsStvnsn

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops

126
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
By april20

Double Chocolate Frozen Fudge Pops

82
Make frozen fudge pops without a packaged pudding mix. I like using Tovolo popsicle molds. My sons likes the rocket shape.
By ying

Easy Ice Cream Sandwiches

69
Delicious chocolate cookie ice cream sandwiches which make for an easy cool treat.
By momtomany

Homemade Pumpkin Frozen Yogurt

7
My own recipe for delicious pumpkin frozen yogurt using my favorite formula of 2 cups yogurt, 1 cup whipping cream. Just creamy enough to suit our taste, fewer calories than ice cream, and great pumpkin fall-time flavor. I churned it using my KitchenAid® Ice Cream Bowl Attachment. Hope you enjoy it.
By STARFLOWER

How to Make Vanilla Ice Cream

119
All you need is milk, cream, sugar, and pure vanilla extract to make a batch of smooth, perfect vanilla ice cream.
By Chef John

Fried Ice Cream

202
Vanilla ice cream is coated with egg white and corn flakes spiced with cinnamon, then quickly fried for a paradoxical paradise.
By Alisha
Inspiration and Ideas

Frozen Peanut Butter-Banana Bites
"These were so good, but so rich. You're gonna need a glass of milk! Easy to make, but time-consuming. Definitely plan on making these ahead." – RainbowJewels
Very Chocolate Ice Cream
597
"Both in quality and texture, this is one of the best ice creams I've ever made." -- naples 34102
How To Make Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Watermelon-Mint Paletas
7
Kid-Pleasing Summer Desserts With 5 Ingredients or Less
Snow Ice Cream II
244

I have fond memories of my mom making this for us as a child. And now I get to make it for my 3 year old.

More Frozen Dessert Recipes

Snow Cream

4
Fresh snow turned ice cream in 5 minutes or less! Fun to do with kids. The toppings/mix-in options are endless. Fresh fruit is a great mix in for snow cream, as well as chocolate chips.
By sparrow

Classic Cherries Jubilee

51
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
By Wilemon

Baked Alaska

67
Cake and ice cream dessert topped with meringue -- vary ice cream flavors for your signature dish. I like cherry-burgundy ice cream!
By shirleyo

Super Lemon Ice Cream

112
Tart and tangy ice cream that is very refreshing in the summer!
By AOSWALT

Ice Cream Cake

100
This is a basic recipe for ice cream cake. You can use any flavor of ice cream or cake mix you like! Frost with frosting or fudge topping or thinned ice milk or anything!
By winnie the pooh

Gelato

100
Basic Gelato Recipe...from my Italian mother-in-law. This recipe may be used as a base for your favorite flavors. Try adding vanilla, shaved chocolate or your favorite fruits. Experiment with desired flavors!
By OSTAFF1

Easy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

269
Use this easy recipe to make vanilla ice cream, or add your favorite flavors to it.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand

Five Minute Ice Cream

604
A fast way to make delicious ice cream without compromising quality. Use any frozen fruit in place of the strawberries. This is a quick recipe to WOW company who drop by.
By Pamela Euless-Barker

Easy Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

658
This is a GREAT mint chocolate chip ice cream that I discovered by accident. The 2% milk makes the ice cream taste 'lighter' I think.
By Darryn M. Briggs

Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream

243
Use your ice cream maker to create this rich and creamy strawberry ice cream. There are no eggs in this recipe.
By ejw825

Frosty Strawberry Squares

81
A frozen strawberry treat you can't put down, but is a little messy to make.
By TAMIELAW

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

26
This frozen yogurt is so much easier than homemade ice cream! Just so you know, this freezes a lot quicker than ice cream. Also, if you want tart frozen yogurt, feel free to decrease the sugar!
By TeenChef14

Best Mud Pie

23
A dynamite version of mud pie made by layering ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce, and cookies!
By Lisawas

Coconut Ice Cream

343
Creamy ice cream with a rich coconut flavor. A sweet treat that any coconut lover would enjoy.
By SUEMB

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert

830
This is an incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert made with ice cream sandwiches and fudge sauce. This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer.
By JONAR

2-Ingredient Ice Cream

11
This is the easiest recipe for ice cream I have found. Add any extra ingredients (chocolate chips, caramel, vanilla bean, etc.) before freezing!
By Spetia

Rocky Road Ice Cream

254
Who doesn't love ice cream on a hot summer day? This creamy recipe is made even better with nuts and marshmallows.
By Sugar Cookie

Vanilla Ice Cream

145
No cooking involved in this recipe for homemade ice cream using just cream, sugar, and vanilla with your ice cream maker.
By Ginger
