Frozen Dessert Recipes

First Prize ice cream--feel free to use your favorite fruit in place of the strawberries. This is designed for an old-fashioned ice cream maker that yields 1 gallon; be sure to scale recipe down if you have a countertop model.
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
A fresh-tasting mint-lime sorbet that reflects the flavors of a mojito. The optional rum in the recipe helps the sorbet not freeze too hard if being stored in the freezer. Delicious on its own, and also tasty mixed with rum for a frozen mojito.
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
My own recipe for delicious pumpkin frozen yogurt using my favorite formula of 2 cups yogurt, 1 cup whipping cream. Just creamy enough to suit our taste, fewer calories than ice cream, and great pumpkin fall-time flavor. I churned it using my KitchenAid® Ice Cream Bowl Attachment. Hope you enjoy it.
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
Basic Gelato Recipe...from my Italian mother-in-law. This recipe may be used as a base for your favorite flavors. Try adding vanilla, shaved chocolate or your favorite fruits. Experiment with desired flavors!