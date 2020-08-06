Quick Bread Recipes

All the best quick breads, including banana bread, zucchini bread, pumpkin bread, and cornbread recipes.



Strawberry Bread

1235
This is wonderful hot or cold, for breakfast or as a dessert. A definite family favorite!
By Allrecipes

Navajo Fry Bread II

96
As far as I know this is the original recipe for Navajo Bread. It's is great with honey and butter. The Navajo put chiles, cheese, onion, lettuce and beans on it, and call them Nava Tacos.
By SAUNDRA

Jalapeno Green Onion Ale Corn Bread

26
This sweet and spicy corn bread is perfect for a Mexican meal or grilled food.
By Karen Moorse

Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'

2562
This is my mom's dense, excellent, and definitely unhealthy banana nut bread recipe. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but hazardous at home. HEALTH WARNINGS: EBNB may be habit forming.
By SASEIGEL

Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread

127
A Starbucks® favorite that you can copycat in your own kitchen. Recipe shared with me by a friend. Delicious with a cup of fresh-brewed coffee.
By SB

Chocolate-Cherry Scones

1
These scones are made with Amarena cherries, which refers to a variety of dark wild cherry from the Bologna and Modena regions of Italy. They are typically sold preserved in a sweet syrup. They have an intense sweet cherry flavor, and pair perfectly with chocolate.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Chef John's Banana Bread

852
Banana bread is one of those things people rarely make on purpose, only when those last three bananas are almost black. This scrumptious banana-walnut loaf, spiked with dark chocolate chips, is so good you'll want to make it well before the bananas get to that condition.
By Chef John

Plain Cake Doughnuts

A simple cake doughnut lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Coat with cinnamon-sugar, or a confectioners' sugar glaze.
By Jennifer Long

High-Fiber Breakfast Muffins

This delicious muffin makes wholesome eating fun. This muffin is low in fat, and has good carbs and lots of fiber. It's great for heart health and wonderful for diabetics because of the oats, fiber, and low fat. It's also not too heavy like most high-fiber muffins and it tastes great. It just uses one bowl, which make everyone's life easier!
By KC

Homemade Arepas

49
Fall in love with arepas, the Venezuelan white corn cake, using Chef John's recipe to make them at home.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Apple Fritters

12
These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.
By thedailygourmet

How to Make Smart Cookie's Boston Brown Bread

By Allrecipes Editors


Top Quick Bread Recipes
Quick bread is a bit of a catch-all name for batter breads that rise fast, from sweet loaf cakes to hearty soda breads and everything in between.
Yummy Lemon Coconut Loaf
131
"I love lemon and coconut—a marriage made in heaven. Perfect recipe." – Bren
How to Bake The Best Quick Breads
Best Biscuits to Make From Scratch
Lemon Zucchini Bread
Blueberry Bread Recipes to Make ASAP
More Quick Bread Recipes

Banana Banana Bread

15523
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
By Shelley Albeluhn

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14095
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Allrecipes

Banana Muffins II

4593
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

1219
Very ripe bananas keep this quick bread sweet and moist, while chocolate chips bring sweetness.
By iggytakahashi

Joy's Easy Banana Bread

2039
This easy banana bread recipe is quick to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
By Joy

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

9533
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson

Donut Muffins

2760
Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.
By Dianne

Golden Sweet Cornbread

3615
This mom's family-favorite recipe for golden sweet cornbread results in perfect texture and flavor that complements any dish.
By bluegirl

Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread

1545
The batter for this unadulterated soda bread features buttermilk for a special richness.
By Allrecipes

Mom's Zucchini Bread

10620
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Allrecipes

Grandma's Banana Bread

125
A super moist banana bread which uses six bananas!
By Allrecipes

Homemade Flour Tortillas

1434
This homemade flour tortilla recipe produces warm and soft tortillas perfect for soft tacos or burritos.
By LaDonna

Chocolate Chip Muffins

1392
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
By Janice

Scones

1315
A simple scone recipe that can be customized any way you like.
By Allrecipes

Best Ever Muffins

1156
This recipe can be your starting point for a wide array of sweet and savory muffins, depending on what you decide to add. You can choose blueberries or Cheddar, for instance. It's up to you.
By Lori

Basic Biscuits

1089
A basic recipe for rolled baking powder biscuits. They're easy and go with almost anything!
By lenihan5

Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits

1335
Flaky, buttery buttermilk biscuits are perfect any time of day.
By Chef John

Classic Bran Muffins

1730
A delicious source of fiber! My family have them almost every morning. You may substitute dates for the raisins if you wish.
By Allrecipes

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7214
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Banana Oat Muffins

1509
These healthy breakfast goodies are made lighter with baking powder and gain nice texture with rolled oats.
By Allrecipes

Simple Scones

2869
Make a holiday breakfast or afternoon tea really special with these sweet bakery treats.
By Allrecipes

Moist Chocolate Muffins

613
Yogurt keeps these scrumptious muffins nice and moist.
By LONESTAR1

