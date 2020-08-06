Quick Bread Recipes

Staff Picks Strawberry Bread
This is wonderful hot or cold, for breakfast or as a dessert. A definite family favorite!
Navajo Fry Bread II
As far as I know this is the original recipe for Navajo Bread. It's is great with honey and butter. The Navajo put chiles, cheese, onion, lettuce and beans on it, and call them Nava Tacos.
By SAUNDRA Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'
This is my mom's dense, excellent, and definitely unhealthy banana nut bread recipe. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but hazardous at home. HEALTH WARNINGS: EBNB may be habit forming.
Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread
A Starbucks® favorite that you can copycat in your own kitchen. Recipe shared with me by a friend. Delicious with a cup of fresh-brewed coffee.
Chocolate-Cherry Scones
These scones are made with Amarena cherries, which refers to a variety of dark wild cherry from the Bologna and Modena regions of Italy. They are typically sold preserved in a sweet syrup. They have an intense sweet cherry flavor, and pair perfectly with chocolate.
Chef John's Banana Bread
Banana bread is one of those things people rarely make on purpose, only when those last three bananas are almost black. This scrumptious banana-walnut loaf, spiked with dark chocolate chips, is so good you'll want to make it well before the bananas get to that condition.
Plain Cake Doughnuts
A simple cake doughnut lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Coat with cinnamon-sugar, or a confectioners' sugar glaze.
High-Fiber Breakfast Muffins
This delicious muffin makes wholesome eating fun. This muffin is low in fat, and has good carbs and lots of fiber. It's great for heart health and wonderful for diabetics because of the oats, fiber, and low fat. It's also not too heavy like most high-fiber muffins and it tastes great. It just uses one bowl, which make everyone's life easier!
By KC Homemade Arepas
Fall in love with arepas, the Venezuelan white corn cake, using Chef John's recipe to make them at home.
Air Fryer Apple Fritters
These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.
Inspiration and Ideas Top Quick Bread Recipes
Quick bread is a bit of a catch-all name for batter breads that rise fast, from sweet loaf cakes to hearty soda breads and everything in between.
Yummy Lemon Coconut Loaf
"I love lemon and coconut—a marriage made in heaven. Perfect recipe." – Bren
loaf of Banana Banana Bread with butter Banana Banana Bread
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
To Die For Blueberry Muffins
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
Banana Muffins II
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY Joy's Easy Banana Bread
This easy banana bread recipe is quick to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
Janet's Rich Banana Bread
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson Donut Muffins
Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.
Golden Sweet Cornbread
This mom's family-favorite recipe for golden sweet cornbread results in perfect texture and flavor that complements any dish.
Mom's Zucchini Bread
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
Homemade Flour Tortillas
This homemade flour tortilla recipe produces warm and soft tortillas perfect for soft tacos or burritos.
Chocolate Chip Muffins
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
By Janice Scones
A simple scone recipe that can be customized any way you like.
Best Ever Muffins
This recipe can be your starting point for a wide array of sweet and savory muffins, depending on what you decide to add. You can choose blueberries or Cheddar, for instance. It's up to you.
Basic Biscuits
A basic recipe for rolled baking powder biscuits. They're easy and go with almost anything!
Classic Bran Muffins
A delicious source of fiber! My family have them almost every morning. You may substitute dates for the raisins if you wish.
Banana Oat Muffins
These healthy breakfast goodies are made lighter with baking powder and gain nice texture with rolled oats.
Simple Scones
Make a holiday breakfast or afternoon tea really special with these sweet bakery treats.
