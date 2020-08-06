Kolache Recipes

Grandma Skeet's Prune Kolaches
This is a Czech Pastry my Grandma use to make with a homemade prune filling and streusel topping. I changed it a little so I could use the bread machine. They are worth the hard work!
Kolachky
My father and grandparents were born in Czechoslovakia. I use to watch my grandmother make these small pastries at Christmas time and I couldn't wait to eat them when she was all done. I do hope you will enjoy this recipe as much as I do. You will need a large area to work.
Breakfast Kolaches
Little dough balls - conveniently prepared with the help of the bread machine - are stuffed with three all time morning favorites - sausage, cheese and potatoes.
Kolaches From the Bread Machine
This is a family favorite made easy. Preparing the dough in a bread machine saves time kneading the dough by hand. My grandmother used to make these when we would visit. Now I can make them for her.
Easy Kolacky
This kolacky recipe is a simple Czech cream cheese pastry (pronounced kolotch-key), a very old holiday favorite. Using Solo-brand filling found in the baking aisle is a delicious time-saver. The prune flavor is scrumptious!
Sophie's Kolacky
This is my grandma's (Sophie) kolacky recipe, and it probably came from her grandmother in Poland. My family can't get enough of these at Christmas.
Basic Sweet Dough
I have made plenty of sweet breads, and I always favored the Hungarian Coffee Cake and Swedish Tea Ring. This sweet dough recipe is my mother's, and this works out really well because it is an old recipe. I have also used others which were more recent and still turned out well, but this one is the best I have found. Use this recipe for the basis of your sweet breads.