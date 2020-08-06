Doughnuts

Find top-rated recipes for cake doughnuts, yeast-raised donuts, crullers, and fritters. Check out our best glazed, jelly and powdered donuts!



Crispy and Creamy Doughnuts

Rating: 4.64 stars
1378
I have tried so many versions of glazed doughnuts, and this one finally came out perfect! Just like the ones at my favorite doughnut shop.
By Kelly

Churros

Rating: 4.29 stars
847
These Mexican fritters are very common at fairs. In my border hometown, the line at this stand is always overwhelming. People wait hours in line just to get a taste of these churros. I have run across several recipes but this is the best one by far.
By Delia

Super Easy Doughnuts

Rating: 3.88 stars
369
Really quick and easy donuts made from ingredients you probably already have. My 3 year old loves these because he can have them whenever he wants. There's hardly any waiting time. Use any topping you want. Our favorite is powdered sugar!
By STEPHY800

Glazed Yeast Doughnuts

Rating: 3.79 stars
121
Yeast doughnuts covered with glazed icing... even better than the store bought ones! Easy and fun to make.
By Sanah

10 Baked Doughnut Recipes You Can Make Without a Deep Fryer

Turn to one of these easy recipes next time you're in the mood for a ring of sugary goodness without all the fuss.
By Corey Williams

Jelly Doughnuts

Rating: 4.33 stars
39
You can use any flavor of jelly or jam to make this recipe. Serve plain, sugared, or frosted.
By Charlie McHugh

Grandma's Doughnuts

Rating: 4.53 stars
361
My grandmother passed this delicious recipe for making doughnuts along to me, and I thought I would share it.
By Tiffany H.

Easy Drop Beignets

Rating: 4.25 stars
8
This is a quick recipe for beignets which does not require yeast or rolling and cutting. These are delicious served with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar, cinnamon-sugar, honey, or any other topping that you might use for donuts or waffles.
By BMG

Plain Cake Doughnuts

Rating: 4.38 stars
479
A simple cake doughnut lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Coat with cinnamon-sugar, or a confectioners' sugar glaze.
By Jennifer Long

Funnel Cakes

Rating: 4.5 stars
234
You don't need to wait for the county fair to enjoy delicious old-fashioned funnel cakes. You just need a funnel with a 1/2-inch opening that can hold a cup of batter.
By TARMIA

Fluffy Cake Doughnuts

Rating: 3.98 stars
314
This recipe is very quick and easy to make. I have a donut pan, which is like a muffin pan, but has donut shaped holes rather than muffin shaped holes. These donuts are baked not fried, so they don't have so many calories. I mix up either a powdered sugar glaze or a chocolate icing to top these with. They can also be rolled in cinnamon and white sugar, but it doesn't stick very well. My husband likes them just plain. For a chocolate glaze, simply stir 1/2 cup melted chocolate chips into the glaze mixture.
By SYNEVA B

Mom's Apple Fritters

Rating: 4.53 stars
491
My mom made these for us after school in the fall with the apples we'd pick and buy from a fruit farm. Warm, crisp, and sweet, a perfect fall treat.
By ABBY9
Cake Doughnuts
Rating: Unrated
223
"I am a HUGE doughnut fan, but only like cake doughnuts like these. Great texture and flavor; very easy! We frosted them and dipped them in sprinkles." – Joni
Baked Mini Doughnuts
Rating: Unrated
89
"I love this recipe! I've make it a ton of times." – alon-bakes
My Mom's Raised Doughnuts
Rating: Unrated
231
Churros II
Rating: Unrated
93
Doughnuts You Need to Know
Zeppole
Rating: Unrated
166

Air Fryer Donut Sticks

Rating: 4.67 stars
6

Turn a sheet of crescent dough into homemade cinnamon and sugar doughnut sticks, cooked in the air fryer, and served with fruit jam, syrup, honey, or melted chocolate for dipping!

More Doughnuts

Baked Mini Doughnuts

Rating: 4.31 stars
89
Yummy mini doughnuts without the frying! These have the texture of cake doughnuts and are, of course, addicting. Enjoy!
By Riley

Mandazi (African Donuts)

Rating: 4.62 stars
13
These amazingly soft triangle-shaped donuts are very famous in East Africa where I come from. They are excellent with a cup of tea or coffee. The dash of cardamom adds an authentic taste which makes it different from regular donuts. You can serve it with either honey or jam. Could be also served with curry - that is how we like it...
By chiakitchen

How to Make Cronuts, Part I

Rating: 4.78 stars
23
Cronuts are the donuts that make people go nuts! They have the shape and flavor of a doughnut, yet feature the crispy, flaky texture of a buttery croissant. In Part I, I'll show you how to make the dough; in Part II, we'll fry, eat, and analyze.
By Chef John

Chef John's Apple Fritters

Rating: 4.68 stars
196
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
By Chef John

Struffoli

Rating: 3.13 stars
8
Struffoli are little balls of dough in a honey/sugar glaze, with nonpareil sprinkles. My grandma always made them for Christmas, but since she can't do it anymore, I came up with my own variation that she loves because mine are a little bit sweeter than the traditional bread-like ones. Also, they have to be formed into a tower...it's tradition.
By Jess

South African Koeksisters

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is an Afrikaner recipe for Koeksisters (cake sister) or South African donuts. These are loosely based on a similar Dutch pastry.
By Anonymous

Air Fryer Churros

Rating: 2.9 stars
20
Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat. After over 7 experiments, I do NOT recommend using a parchment paper liner. I do NOT recommend adding the cinnamon sugar to the dough.
By thedailygourmet

Baked Apple Cider Donuts

Rating: 4.62 stars
34
All the world's great donuts are fried, except there are a few rare examples of when they're not--and this incredibly delicious and easy-to-make apple cider donut is one notable exception. Since we're not going to fry these, not only are they easier, but they're way less messy. Less time cleaning up means more time eating donuts.
By Chef John

Thera's Canadian Fried Dough

Rating: 4.83 stars
42
If you have ever been in Canada, especially Ottawa, Ontario, we have a pastry called BeaverTails® -- a whole-wheat pastry, fried and covered in an assortment of goodies. These have also been called pigs' ears. Over the years I have perfected the recipe to the point where I and my friends no longer go out to get them. I just make 'em at home! Enjoy, EH!
By Thera Holmes

Samoan Panikeke

Rating: 4.64 stars
56
My brothers and I used to eat this when we were younger. They're a lot like doughnuts but with the added fun of topping them with your favorite toppings. After a while of not having these, I started making them on my own for my family, and I enjoy them as much today as I did back then!
By Koki

Baked Doughnuts

Rating: 3.61 stars
145
These aren't like deep-fried doughnuts, but they are a yummy breakfast treat! Shape them however you like - by any other name, they'll taste as sweet!
By sal

Costas French Market Doughnuts (Beignets)

Rating: 4.61 stars
258
As kids, we always put in a heart-filled request for these on Christmas Eve. It was quite a family affair - my mom would make up the dough, my dad would roll them out and cut them and then after frying them up, us kids would take turns shaking them in a paper bag with powdered sugar! I finally got to go to New Orleans and I was excited to get to try 'the real thing' at the famous Cafe Du Monde...I was SO HAPPY because my husband and I both said our recipe was a near carbon copy of CAFE DU MONDE! We've made this recipe for over 40 years and I promise it won't disappoint!
By Adrienne Belaire

Air-Fried Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts

Rating: 2.78 stars
18
I love hot cinnamon doughnuts, but don't like or have all the oil to make the recipes. This version uses an air fryer. By using less oil, I can use tastier oil, thus my choice is butter. Serve and eat hot. Like traditional doughnuts they are much better hot than cold.
By MumAndMe

Malasadas

Rating: 4.32 stars
85
Aloha! Here in Hawaii, malasadas are the ONLY donuts we have! They are sold at fundraisers and are very popular. There are many Portuguese descendants in the islands. Onolicious!
By IDAJ

Air Fryer Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnuts

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
If you have been looking for a healthier way of making doughnuts, this recipe is for you. Air-fried and dusted in cinnamon-sugar or dipped in a glaze--all the flavors are there, but the calories of frying are not!
By Yoly

Sufganiot

Rating: 4 stars
6
Sufganiot (doughnuts) filled with sweet cheese or preserves. Perfect for Hanukkah. For a change from cheese-filled suphganiot, inject some with teaspoons of jam.
By Rachel

Nana's Fastnachts

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
These are similar to doughnuts but much tastier! They are usually made on Shrove Tuesday (Fat Tuesday).
By Sandy

Sufganiyot

Rating: 4.5 stars
18
Doughnuts without holes! This is a traditional Jewish holiday recipe; sufganiyot are commonly served during the Hanukkah season.
By Mel Levy

Baked Buttermilk Donuts

Rating: 4.44 stars
16
Finally a recipe for a baked buttermilk doughnut that is crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside! You won't think you're eating a donut-shaped muffin with this one! You could also toss the donuts in a cinnamon-sugar mix, glaze them with a powdered sugar-water icing, or frost them with chocolate frosting.
By brownie

Dansk Aebleskiver (Danish Doughnuts)

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
My husband is from Denmark, and making this traditional Danish favorite is a family affair. I make the batter, my husband does the cooking, and the kids help us make them disappear! We like to dip our aebleskivers in raspberry jam, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. The cardamom gives them that something extra. No wonder this recipe is a family favorite! Danish cooks use a long knitting needle to turn the doughnuts, but you can use a fork, too.
By Luanne

Zeppoli

Rating: 2.88 stars
17
Italian fried bread dough is traditionally part of an Italian Christmas Eve celebration.
By Carmela Sagendorf

Funnel Cakes IV

Rating: 4.68 stars
505
This recipe for homemade funnel cakes brings the deep-fried carnival treat home to you!
By Tina
