These Mexican fritters are very common at fairs. In my border hometown, the line at this stand is always overwhelming. People wait hours in line just to get a taste of these churros. I have run across several recipes but this is the best one by far.
Really quick and easy donuts made from ingredients you probably already have. My 3 year old loves these because he can have them whenever he wants. There's hardly any waiting time. Use any topping you want. Our favorite is powdered sugar!
This is a quick recipe for beignets which does not require yeast or rolling and cutting. These are delicious served with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar, cinnamon-sugar, honey, or any other topping that you might use for donuts or waffles.
This recipe is very quick and easy to make. I have a donut pan, which is like a muffin pan, but has donut shaped holes rather than muffin shaped holes. These donuts are baked not fried, so they don't have so many calories. I mix up either a powdered sugar glaze or a chocolate icing to top these with. They can also be rolled in cinnamon and white sugar, but it doesn't stick very well. My husband likes them just plain. For a chocolate glaze, simply stir 1/2 cup melted chocolate chips into the glaze mixture.
These amazingly soft triangle-shaped donuts are very famous in East Africa where I come from. They are excellent with a cup of tea or coffee. The dash of cardamom adds an authentic taste which makes it different from regular donuts. You can serve it with either honey or jam. Could be also served with curry - that is how we like it...
Cronuts are the donuts that make people go nuts! They have the shape and flavor of a doughnut, yet feature the crispy, flaky texture of a buttery croissant. In Part I, I'll show you how to make the dough; in Part II, we'll fry, eat, and analyze.
I didn't think I liked apple fritters, but turns out I just don't like chunks of almost raw apple, surrounded by a doughnut. Maybe I've just been going to the wrong shops, but I've never enjoyed the texture, and always wanted to try them with cooked apples.
Struffoli are little balls of dough in a honey/sugar glaze, with nonpareil sprinkles. My grandma always made them for Christmas, but since she can't do it anymore, I came up with my own variation that she loves because mine are a little bit sweeter than the traditional bread-like ones. Also, they have to be formed into a tower...it's tradition.
Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat. After over 7 experiments, I do NOT recommend using a parchment paper liner. I do NOT recommend adding the cinnamon sugar to the dough.
All the world's great donuts are fried, except there are a few rare examples of when they're not--and this incredibly delicious and easy-to-make apple cider donut is one notable exception. Since we're not going to fry these, not only are they easier, but they're way less messy. Less time cleaning up means more time eating donuts.
If you have ever been in Canada, especially Ottawa, Ontario, we have a pastry called BeaverTails® -- a whole-wheat pastry, fried and covered in an assortment of goodies. These have also been called pigs' ears. Over the years I have perfected the recipe to the point where I and my friends no longer go out to get them. I just make 'em at home! Enjoy, EH!
My brothers and I used to eat this when we were younger. They're a lot like doughnuts but with the added fun of topping them with your favorite toppings. After a while of not having these, I started making them on my own for my family, and I enjoy them as much today as I did back then!
As kids, we always put in a heart-filled request for these on Christmas Eve. It was quite a family affair - my mom would make up the dough, my dad would roll them out and cut them and then after frying them up, us kids would take turns shaking them in a paper bag with powdered sugar! I finally got to go to New Orleans and I was excited to get to try 'the real thing' at the famous Cafe Du Monde...I was SO HAPPY because my husband and I both said our recipe was a near carbon copy of CAFE DU MONDE! We've made this recipe for over 40 years and I promise it won't disappoint!
I love hot cinnamon doughnuts, but don't like or have all the oil to make the recipes. This version uses an air fryer. By using less oil, I can use tastier oil, thus my choice is butter. Serve and eat hot. Like traditional doughnuts they are much better hot than cold.
If you have been looking for a healthier way of making doughnuts, this recipe is for you. Air-fried and dusted in cinnamon-sugar or dipped in a glaze--all the flavors are there, but the calories of frying are not!
Finally a recipe for a baked buttermilk doughnut that is crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside! You won't think you're eating a donut-shaped muffin with this one! You could also toss the donuts in a cinnamon-sugar mix, glaze them with a powdered sugar-water icing, or frost them with chocolate frosting.
My husband is from Denmark, and making this traditional Danish favorite is a family affair. I make the batter, my husband does the cooking, and the kids help us make them disappear! We like to dip our aebleskivers in raspberry jam, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. The cardamom gives them that something extra. No wonder this recipe is a family favorite! Danish cooks use a long knitting needle to turn the doughnuts, but you can use a fork, too.