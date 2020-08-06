Monkey Bread Recipes

Monkey bread, sweet or savory, is fun to make and fun to pull apart. Browse top-rated monkey bread recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Monkey Bread I

2186
Refrigerated biscuits with cinnamon bake in a tube pan. My 7 year old daughter, Leah, loves her Monkey Bread. Enjoy!
By Cathleen Sinclair

Sticky Monkey Brains

259
This gooey cinnamon pull apart recipe will impress everyone in your family! It is an easy (and I mean EASY), fast, and tasty modification of my boyfriend's grandmother's monkey brain recipe. I use 6 small Bundt pans instead of one big one so the cinnamon balls are more gooey :)Fun to make and even more fun to eat!
By SUGISUGI

Bacon Gorgonzola Pull Aparts

10
Two old college roommates love bacon. And they love gorgonzola. And biscuit dough. We spent many an all-nighter nourished only by monkey bread. Can you see where we're going? This pull-apart bread is a savory version of the classic monkey bread. And it's awesome. Mmmm... bacon.
By carol tarnawa

Caramel Apple Monkey Bread

Monkey bread gets an upgrade when paired with warm, cinnamon-sugar coated apples.
By Jennifer Rowe

Monkey Bread Kabobs

Monkey bread on a stick! My granddaughter and I were looking for a new way to make monkey bread when we came up with this idea. Fresh pineapple chunks may also be added.
By SHORECOOK

Monkey Bread with a Twist

96
Delicious twist to monkey bread that everyone will love in your family.
By Linda

Monkey Bread Made Easy

95
No more mushy centers! Perfectly portioned monkey bread in half the time.
By Kathleen

How to Make Monkey Bread

Monkey bread, aka pull-apart bread, is a sweet or savory finger food that's easy to make and fun to eat. I'll show you how to make monkey bread, with helpful tips all along the way.
By Vanessa Greaves

Quick and Easy Monkey Bread

277
This is a very easy bread to make. Monkey bread also has been called Bubble Bread and Pull Apart Bread.
By MARBALET

Bananas Foster Monkey Bread

68
Just one extra ingredient changes the taste of this classic! Serve with dulce de leche ice cream for a decadent dessert.
By Michelle W

Healthier Monkey Bread I

Less sugar, butter instead of margarine, and refrigerated pizza dough instead of biscuits - but it still adds up to a delicious cinnamon-y treat! You'll love this healthier monkey bread.
By MakeItHealthy

Breakfast Monkey Bread

5
This is a great breakfast dish for holidays or busy days. I prepare it the night before but do not bake it until Christmas Day.
By Debrey Baldwin
Cinnamon Bacon Monkey Bread

This easy monkey bread uses refrigerated cinnamon roll dough and hickory smoked bacon for an amazing breakfast or brunch treat.
By Farmland

Cinnamon-Sugar Monkey Bread

Yummy monkey bread for Christmas breakfast.
By Madison

Basic Sweet Dough

31
I have made plenty of sweet breads, and I always favored the Hungarian Coffee Cake and Swedish Tea Ring. This sweet dough recipe is my mother's, and this works out really well because it is an old recipe. I have also used others which were more recent and still turned out well, but this one is the best I have found. Use this recipe for the basis of your sweet breads.
By Carol

