Monkey Bread Recipes

This gooey cinnamon pull apart recipe will impress everyone in your family! It is an easy (and I mean EASY), fast, and tasty modification of my boyfriend's grandmother's monkey brain recipe. I use 6 small Bundt pans instead of one big one so the cinnamon balls are more gooey :)Fun to make and even more fun to eat!
Two old college roommates love bacon. And they love gorgonzola. And biscuit dough. We spent many an all-nighter nourished only by monkey bread. Can you see where we're going? This pull-apart bread is a savory version of the classic monkey bread. And it's awesome. Mmmm... bacon.
Here is a recipe for a bread machine, though it can easily be done in the conventional, muscle building way. You use the dough only setting and do the rest by hand. For machines that do 1 1/2 - 2 pound capacity.
Easy refrigerated biscuit dough monkey bread cooked in muffin pans. My son who calls these 'monkey sins' loves to be in charge of shaking the biscuit pieces with the spiced sugar. I love that I can make a few of these at a time and eat them warm without waiting for a large enough crowd to justify a tube pan full.
I gave this recipe to my daughter who has 6 children. They love this, and it is so simple they can make it themselves which they love to do. If desired, a thin mixture of powder sugar frosting can be poured over warm biscuits.
This recipe is a big treat, and I often make it at our lake house when we takes guests there. Use the maximum amount of brown sugar listed and all of the pudding package for a sweeter dish. The corn syrup makes it gooey! Make sure you plan ahead - this recipe needs to sit overnight.
A totally indulgent monkey bread made surprisingly easy thanks to refrigerated cinnamon roll dough. Loaded up with layers of fresh apples and toasted walnuts, this pull-apart bread fills your home with the scent of cinnamon and nutmeg while it bakes and looks stunning on your breakfast or brunch table.
I have made plenty of sweet breads, and I always favored the Hungarian Coffee Cake and Swedish Tea Ring. This sweet dough recipe is my mother's, and this works out really well because it is an old recipe. I have also used others which were more recent and still turned out well, but this one is the best I have found. Use this recipe for the basis of your sweet breads.