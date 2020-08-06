Roll and Bun Recipes

To DIE for, buttery crescent rolls that divide up the work between two days. This yeast-raised dough may be kept in the refrigerator, and used over a period of 2 weeks! So you can make them fresh when you like.
This is a steakhouse bread recipe that I obtained many years ago from a friend. It makes a very dense and flavorful bread. If you like, brush the rolls or bread with beaten egg, then sprinkle some uncooked oatmeal on top before baking. Enjoy!
Pull-apart and monkey breads don't have to be sweet! This simple homemade dough is dipped in za'atar (a delicious Middle Eastern herb mix) and baked in a muffin tin. Great served with labneh, olives, and fresh mint for brunch!
These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
Not only does adding sweet potatoes to a burger bun make it more nutritious, delicious, and significantly more beautiful, but it also presents the perfect opportunity to get past your flour-amount phobia, and finally be able to make dough by feel. These are the perfect taste, texture, and appearance for a hamburger bun.
Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
My mom used to make these hamburger buns all the time. They are so easy to make: light and fluffy as well as beautiful to look at. I get raves whenever I make them. Try using them for sandwich rolls too--delicious!
I think many people will be surprised at just how simple these homemade rolls are. Besides the super obvious reasons why these are better than the ones from the supermarket, you can make them the exact size and shape you want.
This very Instagram-friendly roll is the perfect thing to bring to that holiday gathering, and can be made using your favorite dinner roll recipe. Sure, these take longer to make than your already perfectly fine dinner rolls, but that's nothing when you consider all the compliments that will be coming your way.
This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these squash rolls I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
You don't need much experience at all to make beautiful barbecue pork buns, aka. char siu bao. Instead of that mysterious, gelatinous red sauce that Chinese restaurants use, I filled these buns with regular barbecue pork for a more savory version. Regardless of what filling you choose, I hope this helps shape your technique.
Soft and light with a moist crumb. Simple and perfect every time. You can vary the size to accommodate larger burgers or make little sliders - make hot dog buns too! I worked on this recipe until I got it perfect! I hope you enjoy it too!
Buns that taste and look like soft pretzels! Not too difficult to make, these buns are great for sandwiches or as a side (especially with steak!). Try them with burgers topped with Swiss cheese and honey mustard!