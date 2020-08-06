Roll and Bun Recipes

Homemade rolls are a really nice touch - with over 150 recipes for dinner rolls, hamburger buns, knot rolls, and more, we've got you covered.

Staff Picks

Butterhorns

10
To DIE for, buttery crescent rolls that divide up the work between two days. This yeast-raised dough may be kept in the refrigerator, and used over a period of 2 weeks! So you can make them fresh when you like.
By CPSC

Sweet Potato Rolls

254
A flavorful roll, good with hearty soups and stews.
By SHERLIE

Potato Rolls

96
I have been eating these rolls since I was a kid. I don't know where they started out, but I remember my grandmother making them. They freeze well and taste great split open and toasted.
By Derrick Van Hoeter

Steakhouse Black Bread

203
This is a steakhouse bread recipe that I obtained many years ago from a friend. It makes a very dense and flavorful bread. If you like, brush the rolls or bread with beaten egg, then sprinkle some uncooked oatmeal on top before baking. Enjoy!
By MAGGIE MCGUIRE

Oatmeal Sourdough Rolls

147
Oatmeal gives these rolls a lovely texture, while the sourdough adds a distinct flavor.
By Sally

Homemade Hamburger Buns

886
Fresh, flavorful hamburger buns are surprisingly easy to make yourself. They take almost 4 hours, but there's only a few minutes of actual hands-on time. You'll taste the difference.
By Chef John

Golden Crescent Rolls

405
This is a great recipe for sweet, fluffy crescent rolls (kind of like a croissant but more dense).
By Mike A

Angie's Perfect Dinner Rolls

675
This is a recipe given to me by my aunt. The rolls are excellent!
By Cristy H

Za'atar Pull-Apart Rolls

5
Pull-apart and monkey breads don't have to be sweet! This simple homemade dough is dipped in za'atar (a delicious Middle Eastern herb mix) and baked in a muffin tin. Great served with labneh, olives, and fresh mint for brunch!
By LauraF

Honey Wheat Sandwich Rolls

576
Hearty and tasty country style sandwich rolls. Honey, whole wheat and just a little bit of butter. They freeze well too!
By SEEFREE

Tiger Bread (Dutch Crunch Rolls)

2
A Dutch crunch topping made of rice flour and yeast gives these rolls a crackly top.
By Chef John

Classic Dinner Rolls

714
These dinner rolls are soft, fluffy, and simple to make from scratch.
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
Light Wheat Rolls
523
Colleen's Potato Crescent Rolls
309
Quick Yeast Rolls
1796

Easy homemade tender and light dinner rolls made with egg and shortening.

More Roll and Bun Recipes

School Lunchroom Cafeteria Rolls

291
These rolls are JUST like the ones the cafeteria ladies make in the school lunch rooms! My 8-year-old daughter loves the cafeteria rolls and said my recipe was even better! You can't mess these up! They are super easy and everyone will want the recipe. We eat the leftovers for breakfast or put cheese and turkey in warmed rolls for a quick lunch!
By MOMMY2THREEANGELS

Sweet Potato Buns

41
Not only does adding sweet potatoes to a burger bun make it more nutritious, delicious, and significantly more beautiful, but it also presents the perfect opportunity to get past your flour-amount phobia, and finally be able to make dough by feel. These are the perfect taste, texture, and appearance for a hamburger bun.
By Chef John

Unbelievable Rolls

969
Simple dinner rolls that are easy to make. Dough is also a great base for cinnamon rolls.
By SHERLIE

Korean-Style Cream Cheese Garlic Bread

5
Chef John's take on the viral Korean-style cream cheese garlic bread.
By Chef John

Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls

139
Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
By Lela

Soft Dinner Rolls

396
These rolls are soft and delicious and mixing them up in a bread machine makes them easy.
By beth

German Brotchen Rolls

176
These rolls are nice and chewy with a very firm crumb. Most enjoyable.
By MARBALET

School Cafeteria Hot Rolls

4
Recipe for hot rolls (from school food service 1968-1990).
By Trampisjr

Belle's Hamburger Buns

645
My mom used to make these hamburger buns all the time. They are so easy to make: light and fluffy as well as beautiful to look at. I get raves whenever I make them. Try using them for sandwich rolls too--delicious!
By LemonLush

Sandwich Rolls

92
I think many people will be surprised at just how simple these homemade rolls are. Besides the super obvious reasons why these are better than the ones from the supermarket, you can make them the exact size and shape you want.
By Chef John

Pumpkin-Shaped Dinner Rolls

18
This very Instagram-friendly roll is the perfect thing to bring to that holiday gathering, and can be made using your favorite dinner roll recipe. Sure, these take longer to make than your already perfectly fine dinner rolls, but that's nothing when you consider all the compliments that will be coming your way.
By Chef John

Chef John's Kummelweck Rolls

32
These rolls are fragrant with caraway seeds and topped with coarse salt, making them the perfect base for Western New York's Beef on Weck sandwiches.
By Chef John

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Yeast Rolls

5
Grandma's old-fashioned yeast rolls are the perfect addition to any meal.
By Asgard Ranch

Traditional Russian Pirozhki

84
I'm Russian, and this recipe has been handed down from my grandma. They taste delicious, and are a great comfort food (or any other food).
By Rex

Hot Cross Buns

271
Use a bread machine or stand mixer to make these slightly sweet yeast buns.
By LITSTER5

Bialys

15
Similar to bagels but lighter in texture and filled with a savory onion-poppy seed filling, these Polish bialys are really amazing!
By Chef John

Winter Squash Rolls

232
This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these squash rolls I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
By TRACEY_MITCHELL

Steamed Barbecue Pork Buns

34
You don't need much experience at all to make beautiful barbecue pork buns, aka. char siu bao. Instead of that mysterious, gelatinous red sauce that Chinese restaurants use, I filled these buns with regular barbecue pork for a more savory version. Regardless of what filling you choose, I hope this helps shape your technique.
By Chef John

Soft-N-Fluffy Hamburger Buns

138
Soft and light with a moist crumb. Simple and perfect every time. You can vary the size to accommodate larger burgers or make little sliders - make hot dog buns too! I worked on this recipe until I got it perfect! I hope you enjoy it too!
By What's for dinner, mom?

Pan De Sal I

104
Crispy and delicious dinner rolls from the Philippines.
By THEO72

Old-Fashioned Southern Rolls

63
This can't-fail recipe is very easy to make. They are the only rolls I make anymore. Everyone wants the recipe.
By GRANNYROB

Rosemary Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls

135
These light-tasting dinner rolls are flavored with fresh rosemary and coarse salt.
By Chef John

Light Wheat Rolls

525
This is a yummy recipe for a light wheat roll that I keep in my special book of most liked recipes. They are not complicated at all to make, just a lot of rising time.

Pretzel Buns

68
Buns that taste and look like soft pretzels! Not too difficult to make, these buns are great for sandwiches or as a side (especially with steak!). Try them with burgers topped with Swiss cheese and honey mustard!
By Brittskydoodlepoodlepie
