Muffin Recipes

Make bakery-worthy muffins from scratch with top-rated recipes for blueberry, pumpkin, banana, corn, and bran muffins.

Staff Picks

Donut Muffins

Mini muffins that taste just like cinnamon sugar doughnut holes! The secret ingredient is nutmeg.
By Dianne

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14079
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Lori

Best Ever Muffins

1152
This recipe can be your starting point for a wide array of sweet and savory muffins, depending on what you decide to add. You can choose blueberries or Cheddar, for instance. It's up to you.
By Lori

Basic Corn Muffins

833
Here's a cornmeal muffin recipe that's pretty simple, but lends itself well to improvisation. Try adding corn, jalapeno peppers or Cheddar cheese.
By Doug Matthews

How to Make Muffins: Top 10 Tips

Learn how to make the best muffins with the help of a few easy tips and tricks.
By Vanessa Greaves

Banana Crumb Muffins

14420
The crumb topping is what makes these banana muffins stand apart from the ordinary. They're scrumptious!
By Lori

Moist Chocolate Muffins

One word: scrumptious! Very moist, tasty and full of chocolate goodness! Even better the next day.
By LONESTAR1

Toddler Muffins

Mini muffins for finicky toddlers with the addition of fruit and veggies. My son is 2 and has been eating these for a year. I always keep a supply in the freezer, he loves them frozen especially when new teeth are coming in! Adults love them too. Great for play groups! Recipe makes 24 mini muffins or 12 regular-size muffins.
By Lori

Apple Pie Muffins

These buttery fruity muffins are ideal for dessert or fancy weekend breakfast treats.
By JAN BROWN

Chocolate Chip Muffins

You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
By Janice

French Breakfast Puffs

This was a favorite recipe of mine growing up. Now, I continue to make them for my husband and I. These muffins are easy to make, and quite tasty.
By Betsy

Easy Morning Glory Muffins

These easy and tasty muffins are a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.
By Debbie Clarke
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 High Protein Muffins to Keep You Full
Who says a healthy, filling breakfast can't be as delicious as it is nutritious?
Vegan Muffin Recipes for Easy Breakfasts
Try making a batch of plant-based muffins for simple breakfasts and after school snacks.
Best Blueberry Muffins
951
Poppy Seed Muffins
Seminary Muffins
Banana Muffins
4587
Donut Muffins
2756

Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.

More Muffin Recipes

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14079
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Lori

Banana Muffins II

4587
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Donut Muffins

2756
Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.
By Dianne

Chocolate Chip Muffins

1389
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
By Janice

Best Ever Muffins

1152
This recipe can be your starting point for a wide array of sweet and savory muffins, depending on what you decide to add. You can choose blueberries or Cheddar, for instance. It's up to you.
By Lori

Classic Bran Muffins

1725
A delicious source of fiber! My family have them almost every morning. You may substitute dates for the raisins if you wish.
By Lori

Banana Oat Muffins

1504
These healthy breakfast goodies are made lighter with baking powder and gain nice texture with rolled oats.
By Lori

Moist Chocolate Muffins

612
Yogurt keeps these scrumptious muffins nice and moist.
By LONESTAR1

Basic Corn Muffins

833
Here's a cornmeal muffin recipe that's pretty simple, but lends itself well to improvisation. Try adding corn, jalapeno peppers or Cheddar cheese.
By Doug Matthews

Banana Crumb Muffins

14420
The crumb topping is what makes these banana muffins stand apart from the ordinary. They're scrumptious!
By Lori

Ultimate Banana Muffins

325
Using overripe bananas yields super moist muffins in this easy recipe for the ultimate homemade muffins, perfect for a lunchbox treat.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Oatmeal Muffins

472
A simple but delicious recipe for oatmeal muffins.
By WHATCITY

Make-Ahead Blueberry-Cinnamon Muffins

This recipe allows you to make the muffin batter the night before, then bake it the next morning--perfect for fresh, on-the-go muffins! Make sure not to overmix the batter as that will create dense muffins that won't rise well. The batter will last in the fridge up to 5 days which means you can make a few muffins at a time over the course of a few days, if you desire.
By Kim

Best of the Best Blueberry Muffins

951
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
By AUNTLYNNIE

Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

957
These muffins are packed with zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts and make a perfect on-the-go snack.
By Eva Howard

Sarah's Banana Bread Muffins

1030
This is a recipe for people who like banana bread and muffins. These are great breakfast muffins! You may substitute coconut for some or all of the walnuts if you wish.
By Sarah

Chocolate Banana Muffins

86
These muffins are so moist and full of flavor! I have looked at dozens of recipes and most had too much sugar for my liking. There is absolutely no need for a lot of sugar to make these muffins delicious. Because they have bananas and chocolate chips, I just added 1/2 cup of sugar, which turned out perfect!
By Allrecipes Member

Vegan Banana Muffins

314
You can't tell at all that these muffins don't have any dairy or eggs. They are moist and yummy. My kids and husband polish them off as soon as they are out of the oven!
By MIEKO1

Strawberry Muffins

1127
Strawberry muffins that can be made with fresh or frozen strawberries. If using frozen berries, thaw slightly, then chop with a knife.
By Katie Mae

Easy Apple Cinnamon Muffins

680
A really easy apple cinnamon muffin recipe.
By Lori

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Muffins

96
These delicious muffins make the perfect snack or breakfast!
By Chelsey Carr

Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Oat Muffins

201
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!
By Nichole

Easy Morning Glory Muffins

1113
These easy and tasty muffins are a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.
By Debbie Clarke

Best Yet Banana Mini Muffins

61
When these muffins are on a breakfast buffet table along with an array of other breakfast treats, they will steal the show! They are moist and full of banana flavor!
By cathy
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com