Muffin Recipes

Mini muffins for finicky toddlers with the addition of fruit and veggies. My son is 2 and has been eating these for a year. I always keep a supply in the freezer, he loves them frozen especially when new teeth are coming in! Adults love them too. Great for play groups! Recipe makes 24 mini muffins or 12 regular-size muffins.
These easy and tasty muffins are a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.
This recipe allows you to make the muffin batter the night before, then bake it the next morning--perfect for fresh, on-the-go muffins! Make sure not to overmix the batter as that will create dense muffins that won't rise well. The batter will last in the fridge up to 5 days which means you can make a few muffins at a time over the course of a few days, if you desire.
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
These muffins are so moist and full of flavor! I have looked at dozens of recipes and most had too much sugar for my liking. There is absolutely no need for a lot of sugar to make these muffins delicious. Because they have bananas and chocolate chips, I just added 1/2 cup of sugar, which turned out perfect!
Moist muffins with just the right combination of banana and chocolate chips. A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!
