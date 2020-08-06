Sourdough Bread Recipes

Ekmek is a light and slightly sour flatbread that tastes wonderful with Havarti cheese. This Turkish bread recipe uses a starter that ferments for four days. I recommend using a pizza stone to bake the loaves on. If don't have a pizza stone, cookie sheets will work also. The recipe seems complicated, but it's a lot easier than it appears.
If you love making your own sourdough bread, don't toss out the discard every time you feed and refresh your starter. Turn this flavorful, but unused, product into amazingly delicious (and amazingly easy to make) homemade crackers. With just the right amount of crunch and flavor, you won't be able to stop snacking. Fully cooled crackers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
This is a step-by-step guide on how to begin a gluten-free sourdough starter without yeast. The amounts here are for getting the mother dough started. You will need to keep extra flour mix on-hand to continue feeding as long as you want to keep the starter. Once it begins to have a sponge-like consistency, it is ready to use and should be kept in the fridge or else it will grow wild all over the counter. Add a bit of the starter in your favorite recipes calling for yeast or baking powder for a unique flavor and texture.
THIS IS NOT AN EASY BREAD TO MAKE! It is tricky, but worth the effort for one who loves that very different, pungent smell of salt-rising bread. The cornmeal used for the starter must contain the inner germ of the corn and a constant warm temperature must be maintained.
This is a recipe for a sweet sourdough starter known as Herman. There are a number of things that can be made from it. It's very important to NOT use metal utensils or bowls! It will take 15 days for the starter to mature and be ready to use the first time you make it. After that it can be ready for use every 10 days.
Fragrant sourdough bread made in an air fryer. This method is perfect for the hot months when you don't want to heat up the kitchen but still want fresh homemade sourdough. The bread should be stored wrapped in a clean cloth inside a plastic bag. It will keep for about 3 days.
Prepare the starter in a glass container. Store the covered container in the refrigerator when the starter is done. The starter dough may smell very sour and liquid may form on its surface, but this is normal. Stir the starter before each use. After using some of the starter, be sure 1 cup of starter is left in the container.
Tangy and soft, this sourdough bread is one of the most basic recipes you can make. This recipe makes one loaf, but feel free to multiply the ingredient ratios for a larger batch. You won't be disappointed!
This is my go-to recipe for cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, etc. The sourdough starter we use has been passed down for generations in my husband's family. It gives the rolls the characteristic sourdough punch that contrasts well with the sweet filling and frosting.
Like many people, I have been learning how to make sourdough. The biggest problem I have stumbled upon in my sourdough journey is the wastefulness of the discard part of all recipes, and with the lack of resources recently it's more important than ever to reuse the discard starter. In the spirit of zero waste, tonight I am testing a sourdough discard recipe.
True sourdough flavor in a hearty, gluten-free bread ready for your sandwich fixings. I love the taste of this bread with butter and jam or toasted and served with soup, even though it is delicious on its own. It will hold up to spreading peanut butter or avocado.
Cinnamon raisin bread made with gluten-free sourdough starter discard instead of commercial yeast. I made this recipe during the Covid-19 lockdown when yeast had disappeared from the supermarkets. This light and fluffy loaf is very easy to make because there is no kneading; it is more of a batter than a dough. This bread is delicious toasted.