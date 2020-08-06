Sourdough Bread Recipes

Make sourdough bread from a homemade sourdough starter. See what top-rated recipes work best.

Community Picks

Sourdough Starter

307
Make your starter in a glass container and store in the refrigerator after fermentation has occurred.
By Esther Nelson

Chef John's Sourdough Bread

129
Making your own sourdough bread does take a while, but the amount of actual work is minimal--and the bread you'll get is spectacular! See the footnote link to how to make the sourdough starter.
By Chef John

Ekmek Turkish Bread

18
Ekmek is a light and slightly sour flatbread that tastes wonderful with Havarti cheese. This Turkish bread recipe uses a starter that ferments for four days. I recommend using a pizza stone to bake the loaves on. If don't have a pizza stone, cookie sheets will work also. The recipe seems complicated, but it's a lot easier than it appears.
By Bonnie

French Country Bread

61
A simple European-style country bread. Just enough whole wheat to give it some flavor but not so much that it's heavy. I use an overnight starter to give it extra flavor.
By Stephen Carroll

Sourdough Rosemary Crackers

12
If you love making your own sourdough bread, don't toss out the discard every time you feed and refresh your starter. Turn this flavorful, but unused, product into amazingly delicious (and amazingly easy to make) homemade crackers. With just the right amount of crunch and flavor, you won't be able to stop snacking. Fully cooled crackers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
By ChefJackie

Gluten-Free Sourdough Starter

1
This is a step-by-step guide on how to begin a gluten-free sourdough starter without yeast. The amounts here are for getting the mother dough started. You will need to keep extra flour mix on-hand to continue feeding as long as you want to keep the starter. Once it begins to have a sponge-like consistency, it is ready to use and should be kept in the fridge or else it will grow wild all over the counter. Add a bit of the starter in your favorite recipes calling for yeast or baking powder for a unique flavor and texture.
By Buckwheat Queen

Sourdough Scones

74
While trying to use up some excess sourdough starter, I developed this recipe. The scones come out really tender and moist and my kids love the cinnamon-y taste from the apple pie spice.
By HARDINGAGGIES

San Francisco Sourdough Bread

552
Use a good sourdough starter, one you have tended to, for best flavor.
By Donna

Sourdough Soft Pretzels

12
Soft, buttery hand-rolled and twisted soft pretzels made with the tang of sourdough. For more tried and true recipes, please visit my blog: Jennifer Cooks.
By JenniferCooks

Amish Friendship Bread III

58
A delicious way to use your Amish Friendship Starter. It's packed with apples, nuts and spices.
By YAHOOESS

Salt Rising Bread

28
THIS IS NOT AN EASY BREAD TO MAKE! It is tricky, but worth the effort for one who loves that very different, pungent smell of salt-rising bread. The cornmeal used for the starter must contain the inner germ of the corn and a constant warm temperature must be maintained.
By Valarie

Sourdough Pizza Crust Dough

16
Great sourdough pizza dough to top with your favorites.
By tamaraarlene
Inspiration and Ideas

More Sourdough Bread Recipes

Chef John's Sourdough Starter

48
Here's part 1 of my 2-part recipe for sourdough bread. It takes 4 days to make the starter, but there's really not much to it other than 'feeding' the starter once a day for about 10 days.
By Chef John

Herman Sourdough Starter

50
This is a recipe for a sweet sourdough starter known as Herman. There are a number of things that can be made from it. It's very important to NOT use metal utensils or bowls! It will take 15 days for the starter to mature and be ready to use the first time you make it. After that it can be ready for use every 10 days.
By Sue

Air Fryer Sourdough Bread

1
Fragrant sourdough bread made in an air fryer. This method is perfect for the hot months when you don't want to heat up the kitchen but still want fresh homemade sourdough. The bread should be stored wrapped in a clean cloth inside a plastic bag. It will keep for about 3 days.
By Buckwheat Queen

Sourdough Starter II

75
Prepare the starter in a glass container. Store the covered container in the refrigerator when the starter is done. The starter dough may smell very sour and liquid may form on its surface, but this is normal. Stir the starter before each use. After using some of the starter, be sure 1 cup of starter is left in the container.
By Glenda

Sourdough Bread III

86
This recipe won 1st place in the sourdough category of the Michigan State Fair 3 years in a row! Best if baked in a cloche, a covered stoneware baking stone.
By Warren Wickland

Biga

8
A biga, or 'starter', adds flavor and extra leavening power to bread dough.
By THYCOOK

Sourdough Rye

34
This sourdough rye bread takes a bit of time, but your effort is repaid with two chewy, flavorful loaves.
By Jack D

Amish Cinnamon Bread

59
This bread can be frozen and is very easy to make.
By GINNY LEE

Long-Fermentation Sourdough Bread

5
Tangy and soft, this sourdough bread is one of the most basic recipes you can make. This recipe makes one loaf, but feel free to multiply the ingredient ratios for a larger batch. You won't be disappointed!
By Eric Carroll

The French Bread

28
This French bread recipe has been perfected to my satisfaction - crunchy on the outside, and soft airiness on the inside. I hope you enjoy these stunning loaves!
By Sam Nemati

Amish Friendship Chocolate Bread

101
This is a great variation to the traditional Amish Friendship Bread. My family says it's like eating chocolate cake. This bread freezes well and makes a great gift.
By KATHY422

Sourdough Buckwheat Pancakes

35
Buckwheat pancakes are the best! I love them with a fresh blueberry syrup and loads of sweet cream butter!
By Lorna

Herman Bread

39
A simple way to use your extra Herman Starter. Add one half cup of cheddar cheese for a totally different flavor.
By Jacquelyn Demery

Rory's Guaranteed Rise Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

15
This is my go-to recipe for cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, etc. The sourdough starter we use has been passed down for generations in my husband's family. It gives the rolls the characteristic sourdough punch that contrasts well with the sweet filling and frosting.
By kristi

Chef Filip's Sourbread

7
This recipe for sour starter is original and can not be found in any book. Follow the recipe step by step and allow yourself to make this unique recipe to a tasty end.
By Filip

Sourdough Starter IV

14
A sourdough starter that uses the liquid from boiled potatoes to attract wild yeast.
By Paula

Mock Sourdough Bread

2
This mock version contains the best of sourdough combined with bread.
By supermk342

Sourdough Discard Bread

1
Like many people, I have been learning how to make sourdough. The biggest problem I have stumbled upon in my sourdough journey is the wastefulness of the discard part of all recipes, and with the lack of resources recently it's more important than ever to reuse the discard starter. In the spirit of zero waste, tonight I am testing a sourdough discard recipe.
By Rebecca Stern

Gluten-Free Sourdough Sandwich Bread

1
True sourdough flavor in a hearty, gluten-free bread ready for your sandwich fixings. I love the taste of this bread with butter and jam or toasted and served with soup, even though it is delicious on its own. It will hold up to spreading peanut butter or avocado.
By Buckwheat Queen

Sourdough Baguettes

2
This is a very tasty recipe that I make with my potato-based sourdough starter. Makes a lot, but never too much!
By ESTEPHAN

Sourdough Discard Cinnamon Rolls

Use your sourdough starter discard to bring a delicious twist to these easy, frosted cinnamon rolls.
By Michael Naumann

Gluten-Free Sourdough Raisin Bread

2
Cinnamon raisin bread made with gluten-free sourdough starter discard instead of commercial yeast. I made this recipe during the Covid-19 lockdown when yeast had disappeared from the supermarkets. This light and fluffy loaf is very easy to make because there is no kneading; it is more of a batter than a dough. This bread is delicious toasted.
By Buckwheat Queen

Honey Wheat Sourdough Bread with Quinoa

1
A nutritious artisan bread with Old World taste and texture.
By Harmonica
