Zucchini Bread Recipes

Chocolate Zucchini Bread I
A moist scrumptious bread with chocolate and spices that even the kids will love. It's a great way to use up all of those extra zucchinis in your garden!
Mom's Zucchini Bread
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
Zucchini Bread with Coconut
My favorite recipe for a zucchini bread with a hint of coconut. Make sure to squeeze out as much liquid from the zucchini as possible after grating, otherwise the cake can get too mushy.
Chef John's Zucchini Bread
Chef John transforms zucchini into beautiful, delicious bread loaves that are quick and easy to make using warm spices and crunchy walnuts.
Blueberry Zucchini Bread
Blueberries and zucchini baked up into delicious little summertime bread loaves!
Sponsored By MyPlate
Pineapple Coconut Zucchini Bread
A very moist flavorful zucchini bread. A great way to use up all that zucchini in the garden.
Banana-Zucchini Bread
A combination of two favorites: banana nut bread and zucchini bread. The flavors combine and in each bite you get just a hint of both flavors.
Mom's Spiced Zucchini Bread
This zucchini bread recipe is super moist and super spicy, loaded with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. I tried several recipes before I asked my mom for her recipe. I go to the farmers market every Saturday and get these huge zucchinis, and this is the perfect use for them. It reminds me of my childhood. The loaves can be frozen and are great as gifts. People love them.
Zucchini Apple Bread
A variation of the zucchini bread that is fluffy and light, with a touch of sweetness.