Zucchini Bread Recipes

Whether you're looking for a banana zucchini bread, zucchini carrot bread, or just a basic version, Allrecipes has got you covered.

Community Picks

Chocolate Zucchini Bread I

1115
A moist scrumptious bread with chocolate and spices that even the kids will love. It's a great way to use up all of those extra zucchinis in your garden!
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Pistachio Zucchini Bread

59
A moist zucchini bread with lemon and pistachio for a unique flavor.
By LIZZY217

Mom's Zucchini Bread

10910
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Zucchini Bread with Coconut

9
My favorite recipe for a zucchini bread with a hint of coconut. Make sure to squeeze out as much liquid from the zucchini as possible after grating, otherwise the cake can get too mushy.
By Lena

Chef John's Zucchini Bread

7
Chef John transforms zucchini into beautiful, delicious bread loaves that are quick and easy to make using warm spices and crunchy walnuts.
By Chef John

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

3232
Blueberries and zucchini baked up into delicious little summertime bread loaves!
By Laura Moody
Sponsored By MyPlate

Pineapple Coconut Zucchini Bread

101
A very moist flavorful zucchini bread. A great way to use up all that zucchini in the garden.
By SuzyQ

Banana-Zucchini Bread

412
A combination of two favorites: banana nut bread and zucchini bread. The flavors combine and in each bite you get just a hint of both flavors.
By heather duncan

Mom's Spiced Zucchini Bread

73
This zucchini bread recipe is super moist and super spicy, loaded with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. I tried several recipes before I asked my mom for her recipe. I go to the farmers market every Saturday and get these huge zucchinis, and this is the perfect use for them. It reminds me of my childhood. The loaves can be frozen and are great as gifts. People love them.
By carriekdevine

Zucchini Bread, Pumpkin Style

12
Cooking the zucchini makes this loaf taste almost like pumpkin bread.
By Paula Coley

Zucchini Apple Bread

152
A variation of the zucchini bread that is fluffy and light, with a touch of sweetness.
By Allrecipes Member

Kingman's Vegan Zucchini Bread

179
Delicious. Fluffy. Mmm-hmmm.
By iamofthedesert
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Best Zucchini Bread Recipes
Here are 20 favorite ways to make zucchini bread loaves and muffins, including savory options that might surprise you.
Chef John's Zucchini Bread Is the World's Most Mysterious Quick Loaf 
Embrace the mystery! Chef John's beautiful and delicious loaf turns zucchini into cake. It's also super fast and easy to make.
Chocolate Wave Zucchini Bread
284
Lemon Zucchini Bread
613
Chocolate Chip-Orange Zucchini Bread
469
Sophie's Zucchini Bread
1012
Hearty Breakfast Muffins
291

Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!

More Zucchini Bread Recipes

Lemon Zucchini Bread

613
I thought my mom made the best zucchini bread - until I added lemon! This is a wonderful, light zucchini bread that's not too sweet.
By REBECITA

Grandma's Best Zucchini Bread

34
This top-secret family recipe for spicy, moist bread uses dates for a delicious change from ordinary zucchini bread. We like to spread warm slices with softened cream cheese for an extra-special treat!
By Korrine

Chocolate Zucchini Bread II

332
This bread doesn't last long in our house. The cinnamon gives this bread an unexpected flavor.
By Shanna

Chocolate Chip Orange Zucchini Bread

467
Quick and easy orange zucchini bread recipe that will impress both family and friends. So easy, yet tastes like you spent hours baking!
By Allrecipes Member

Zucchini Yogurt Multigrain Muffins

321
I tried finding a recipe to get my picky toddler to eat her vegetables. Since I couldn't find a healthy one, I came up with this. Using one cup carrots and one cup zucchini is a nice way to get both the yellow and green veggies into the diet! Any type of nuts, raisins, etc. may be used in the recipe -- whatever is on hand and toddler approved.
By CARINAB

Zucchini Bread

358
Makes great gifts around holidays. You may substitute raisins for the chocolate if you wish.
By GAF55

Zucchini Bread VII

133
Quick, easy, delicious zucchini bread. Freezes very well so no fear with the overflowing garden veggie. You may omit the walnuts if you wish.
By LBSIEGEL

Sophie's Zucchini Bread

1005
Extra dense with zucchini, this loaf has the classic combination of cinnamon and nuts to tempt you into a sumptuous oblivion.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Cinnamon Zucchini Muffins

104
A moist, dense and delicious snack. Super easy! I had apples and zucchini that were just begging to be turned into something wonderful!
By justsmurfy

Kingman's Vegan Zucchini Bread

175
Delicious vegan zucchini bread. Fluffy. Mmm-hmmm.

Applesauce Zucchini Bread

1
This is my first try at making this applesauce zucchini bread and I have to admit, it's a winner. I loved having a breakfast bread for my coffee. I had an extra loaf and took it into church to give to my ladies group...they loved too!
By Maria

Zucchini Walnut Bread

84
A delicious, moist, bread which may be glazed with confectioners' sugar; tastes even better after it's been frozen.
By Allrecipes Member

Zucchini Pineapple Bread

58
The pineapple makes this bread extra moist without an overpowering pineapple taste.
By Jolin

Caley's Classic Zucchini Bread

162
A sweet cinnamon-y zucchini bread that makes use of all the leftover zucchini from my family's garden. My whole family loves this bread and begs me to make it as soon as the zucchinis are harvested! Pecans can be used in place of walnuts if preferred.
By mouse1493

Zucchini Bread with Cinnamon Sugar Topping

92
This is a delicious zucchini bread adapted from a recipe of my mother's to include a yummy cinnamon and sugar topping. My husband can eat an entire loaf of this bread at a time, it is so good!
By Beth Stauffer

Ellen's Lemon Zucchini Bread

70
This is THE BEST lemon zucchini bread I've ever baked or tasted. The recipe came from a friend of my mom's. She kept raving about this bread that she had made while she was visiting. After I made it the first time I can understand why. If I don't put this in the freezer right away, it is gone!!! Butter is really good on this bread if you aren't worried about the calories, fat, etc.
By The Native Cowgirl

Super Duper Zucchini Muffins

126
These muffins are nutritious, low in fat, and most important of all, taste delicious!
By Allrecipes Member

Gluten Free Zucchini Bread

49
Moist and delicious bread made with gluten-free flour.
By Gluten Free Cook

Chocolate Wave Zucchini Bread

284
This bread is moist and chocolaty, with a neat layered look.
By Allrecipes Member

Carrot, Apple, and Zucchini Muffins

38
I'm learning to eat a more healthy diet. I couldn't find a recipe for all the ingredients that I wanted in my muffins, so I made up my own. They're yummy and they have so many healthy ingredients! This recipe makes 24 muffins or 12 mini-loaves.
By Judith Fowler

Lemon Pistachio Zucchini Bread

58
A moist zucchini bread with lemon and pistachio for a unique flavor.

My Kid's Favorite Zucchini Bread

48
This recipe is delicious, moist and a great way to use up all the zucchini that your garden produces. Enjoy! Shred the zucchini first and let it sit in a colander to drain while putting the other ingredients together. I use very large zucchini from my garden and cut out all the seeds. Use left over shredded zucchini to make fritters. Optional additions include pecans, walnuts, dried cherries, raisins, or chocolate chips.
By Lynnsthings

Savory Zucchini Muffins

38
A nice change from the traditional sweet zucchini muffin, this recipe utilizes zucchini, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes, resulting in a moist, savory muffin that's perfect at breakfast, lunch, or dinner time! You can sprinkle with a little shredded parmesan before baking, if you like.
By ChristineM

Zucchini Bread II

238
Moist, slightly heavier than normal zucchini bread.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com