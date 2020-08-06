Pumpkin Bread Recipes

We've got 100+ recipes for scrumptious pumpkin bread, muffins, pancakes, and easy top-rated quick breads.

Staff Picks

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

10231
With more than 7,500 reviews, you know this recipe's a winner.
By Laurie Fontaine Bennett

Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

151
Super easy, moist, and delicious pumpkin bread flavored with warm spices.
By jnghob09

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

899
You'll be glad you made this recipe for pumpkin muffins with a cream cheese filling and a streusel topping.
By Barb

Whole Wheat Pumpkin Bread

12
Nicely spiced with cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin, this bread is moist and delicious! Makes 1 loaf or 18 muffins.
By Donna Scheletsky

Orange Pumpkin Loaf

232
You can try this moist loaf with an orange cream spread, butter, or leave plain. For a variation, try substituting dates for the raisins.
By Carol

Chocolate Chip and Pumpkin Bread

18
Moist delicious pumpkin bread. Great for breakfast or dessert. A holiday-favorite or year-round treat. Kid-approved!
By MissBecky

Super Moist Pumpkin Bread

439
This is an incredible bread. Its moistness comes from the addition of an unusual ingredient: coconut milk!
By Kevin Ryan

Chef John's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

59
The addition of pumpkin puree made these the best cinnamon rolls I've ever tasted.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Donuts

15
Yummy baked pumpkin donuts so easy they are great any day of the week.
By Ms Em

Applesauce Pumpkin Spice Bread

120
This is my favorite holiday food! It keeps well and is a great food to bring to holiday gatherings.
By ToshiM

Toasted Pecan Butter

13
Your solution to the bread with nuts vs. no nuts dilemma!
By Carrie Mae

Pumpkin Biscuits

54
Pumpkin biscuits are a staple in our holiday bread basket.
By Laura Owen
Inspiration and Ideas

12 Epic Pumpkin Breads
Spicy, fragrant pumpkin bread is one of autumn's greatest hits. And lucky us, it's so easy to make and share. Here are some of our favorite recipes.
Pumpkin Gingerbread
1529
"This was so easy. It's easily the moistest loaf I've ever had. Perfection!" – perkey
Chef John's Holiday Pumpkin Bread
72
Pumpkin Cranberry Bread
216
Tips For Baking Quick Breads
Spiced Pumpkin Molasses Muffins
47
More Pumpkin Bread Recipes

Banana Nut Bread Baked in a Jar

271
This makes a great gift for friends and neighbors. Also great for Christmas Bazaar item. Decorate with pretty label and a circle of Christmas fabric under the jar ring. Using the same basic recipe you can substitute different fruits and vegetables to make other varieties.
By Linda P

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

857
Pumpkin, chocolate chips, and walnuts team up in a moist, easy quick bread.
By Star Pooley

Pumpkin Muffins with Streusel Topping

418
This is a moist and hearty breakfast muffin made with fresh pumpkin, oatmeal, and brown sugar.
By BRETTNSHARA

Pumpkin Pie Muffins

203
I made this recipe this fall when I was craving something seasonal. After trying other recipes that just lacked that homey pumpkin-pie taste, I decided to make my own. It makes about 24 large muffins or 6 muffins and a loaf. Even though they last well in the refrigerator, you may want to halve the recipe for individuals or small families. Add some cream cheese frosting and they'd make great cupcakes.
By PChicki

Pumpkin Pie Bread

577
This quick bread recipe tastes like pumpkin pie. Tastes best when served the next day.
By Tanja Miller

Citrus Cranberry Zucchini Bread

20
A delicious twist on a summer classic--zucchini bread with a hint of lemon and orange, accented by dried cranberries. My husband just raves about it!
By JANAI

Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

40
A great fall treat! For a different twist, try adding 1 cup fresh cranberries instead of chocolate chips.
By Yummy Kat

Pumpkin Zucchini Bread/ Cake

45
When a craving for zucchini bread collides with leftover pumpkin...
By Dubby Jr

Perfect Pumpkin Muffins

19
These muffins are packed with delicious pumpkin flavor with plenty of spice to make you drool while they cook! Perfect on a cool day and you only use two bowls! My kids love these! Enjoy with butter.
By SASHA

Whole Wheat Pumpkin-Applesauce Muffins

228
This is a great recipe for those times when you have half a can of pumpkin left over. The muffins taste great right from the oven, but are even better the next day—if they last that long! Kids love them and it's a good way to sneak fruits, veggies, and fiber into their diets.
By Julie

Pumpkin Bread

482
This bread actually tastes better after being frozen. I make a dozen batches in September and give them as Christmas gifts.
By SUE CASE

October Oatmeal Pumpkin Muffins

180
These oatmeal pumpkin muffins are a great autumn breakfast.
By EW2012

No Knead Holiday Pumpkin Bread

22
The dough is so soft, so supple, so sensual that it's a joy to make this bread. Pumpkin gives it a soft color and super-subtle flavor. It's a great country bread.

Pumpkin Muffins II

759
Fresh pumpkin puree makes for great muffins. Can also be served as a loaf.
By Julie

Pumpkin Zeppole

22
As in virtually every other pumpkin dessert, I think using pure canned pumpkin will give you the best results--it has more concentrated flavor than freshly roasted pumpkin. These light, not-too-sweet Italian doughnuts were adapted from a recipe by my old friend, Jennifer Perillo. I usually toss these in cinnamon sugar when they're still slightly warm.

The Best Pumpkin Bread

12
This is my go-to pumpkin bread and I always get rave reviews. It's quick and easy to make and wonderfully moist. Plus you'll end up with 3 loaves! Perfect for entertaining or to freeze one for later use. Don't skip the sifting of the dry ingredients--it really adds to the texture.
By Syd

Easy Pumpkin Beer Bread with Pepitas

Use a bottle of your favorite pumpkin ale to make this easy and delicious beer bread. We've cut down on ingredients with baking mix (use store-bought Bisquick or make your own DIY mix with a few pantry staples you probably already have on hand.) This recipe is super customizable, so feel free to adjust the sugar to suit your taste. You can also get creative with the spices you use--cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom would all work well here.
By Corey Williams

Delicious Pumpkin Bread

674
Three pumpkin bread loaves are yours to enjoy with this simple recipe.
By Vicki Monte

Pumpkin Wheat Honey Muffins

424
The goodness of whole wheat flour and pumpkin sweetened with honey. Plump raisins and chopped walnuts add to the wholesome goodness of these muffins. Good for breakfast, brunch or snack!
By Colleen Moir

Pumpkin Cheese Bread II

216
This is the best pumpkin bread you'll ever eat. I have been making this recipe for years and I always get asked for the recipe. It has a yummy cream cheese filling in the middle of the loaf.
By Tina Andre' Fox

Easy and Delicious Pumpkin Bread

26
Moist, delicious pumpkin bread that is the best I have ever eaten.
By STARFLOWER

Cream Cheese Filled Pumpkin Muffins

90
There's nothing I like better than a certain coffee chain's 'Pumpkin Spice Latte' and one of their 'Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins.' I don't like paying the price, so I cloned them to the best of my ability at home.
By witchywoman

Addictive Pumpkin Muffins

448
This is my lower fat version of a pumpkin bread recipe using extra pumpkin and no oil. You can also substitute artificial sweetener for half of the sugar, and some whole wheat flour for nutrition, and they still taste great. They freeze very well; just microwave a frozen muffin for 20 to 30 seconds and it's ready.
By MIDNITEJASMINE
