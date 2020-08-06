Pumpkin Bread Recipes

This makes a great gift for friends and neighbors. Also great for Christmas Bazaar item. Decorate with pretty label and a circle of Christmas fabric under the jar ring. Using the same basic recipe you can substitute different fruits and vegetables to make other varieties.
I made this recipe this fall when I was craving something seasonal. After trying other recipes that just lacked that homey pumpkin-pie taste, I decided to make my own. It makes about 24 large muffins or 6 muffins and a loaf. Even though they last well in the refrigerator, you may want to halve the recipe for individuals or small families. Add some cream cheese frosting and they'd make great cupcakes.
This is a great recipe for those times when you have half a can of pumpkin left over. The muffins taste great right from the oven, but are even better the next day—if they last that long! Kids love them and it's a good way to sneak fruits, veggies, and fiber into their diets.
As in virtually every other pumpkin dessert, I think using pure canned pumpkin will give you the best results--it has more concentrated flavor than freshly roasted pumpkin. These light, not-too-sweet Italian doughnuts were adapted from a recipe by my old friend, Jennifer Perillo. I usually toss these in cinnamon sugar when they're still slightly warm.
This is my go-to pumpkin bread and I always get rave reviews. It's quick and easy to make and wonderfully moist. Plus you'll end up with 3 loaves! Perfect for entertaining or to freeze one for later use. Don't skip the sifting of the dry ingredients--it really adds to the texture.
Use a bottle of your favorite pumpkin ale to make this easy and delicious beer bread. We've cut down on ingredients with baking mix (use store-bought Bisquick or make your own DIY mix with a few pantry staples you probably already have on hand.) This recipe is super customizable, so feel free to adjust the sugar to suit your taste. You can also get creative with the spices you use--cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom would all work well here.
There's nothing I like better than a certain coffee chain's 'Pumpkin Spice Latte' and one of their 'Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins.' I don't like paying the price, so I cloned them to the best of my ability at home.
This is my lower fat version of a pumpkin bread recipe using extra pumpkin and no oil. You can also substitute artificial sweetener for half of the sugar, and some whole wheat flour for nutrition, and they still taste great. They freeze very well; just microwave a frozen muffin for 20 to 30 seconds and it's ready.