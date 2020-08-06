Pastries

Maybe you live near a fantastic bakery. But then again, maybe you don't. You can make the classic pastries you love, like croissants, donuts, brioche, bear claws, and danish, at home with popular pastry recipes and lots of baking tips.

Staff Picks

Raspberry Pain au Chocolat (Raspberry Chocolate Croissants)

89
Flaky puff pastry is filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and all-fruit raspberry spread in this delectable treat. I concocted this on a whim one afternoon, and after one bite, I knew it was one for the books! Simple, elegant, and delicious.
By allison125

Plain Cake Doughnuts

454
A simple cake doughnut lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Coat with cinnamon-sugar, or a confectioners' sugar glaze.
By Jennifer Long

Brioche

A fresh brioche can be served with jelly or other preserves to accompany tea or coffee, or with pate or hors d'oeuvre. The tops of the small ones can easily be pulled away, giving space for a sweet or savory filling. Brioche dough can also be used for wrapping other ingredients such as beef for boeuf-en-croute, a salmon filling for a koulibiaca, or a spicy garlic sausage.
By MC

Apple Turnovers

793
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
By Maureen O'leary

Danish Cinnamon Snails

64
Americans would call these cinnamon rolls--but this version is the original Danish version and it's absolutely wonderful. They are traditionally served with coffee or tea at Christmas time, and they are to die for!
By malene_2

Apple Cheese Danish

5
This is a great recipe and looks like it came from a professional bakery. It isn't hard--just a little time-consuming.
By Liza

Almond Bear Claws

36
These flaky Danish pastries are a time-consuming project, but they're a perfect way to show people how much you love them! I like serving them at special brunches. The puff pastry dough and almond filling can be made ahead of time, and the pastries can be frozen before baking.
By FrancesC

Traditional Layered French Croissants

37
Crisp buttery outer layers and a soft, delicate interior make these delectable croissants melt in your mouth.
By moeagaru

Jelly Doughnuts

37
You can use any flavor of jelly or jam to make this recipe. Serve plain, sugared, or frosted.
By Charlie McHugh

Kouign-Amann

Pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' kouign-amann wouldn't be one of the world's greatest pastries if it also weren't a legendary labor of love. The irresistible combination of sweet, salty, sticky, buttery, crispy, flaky, and tender is something you must experience to believe. Made with bread flour, the dough is a little different from croissants or puff pastry. Salt is also key here; the authentic ones are about as savory as they are sweet.
By Chef John

Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate-Filled Croissant)

19
This light, flaky French-style croissant roll is filled with delicious chocolate. The entire family will love it! Using the bread machine saves a lot of energy.
By KJKENDA

Old World Poppy Seed Roll

81
Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day.
By Linda
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Best Pastries
Okay, pastry people, this one's for you! We've picked a bakery shop's worth of Chef John's most impressive pastry and breakfast goodies.
Bake These Fabulous Mexican Pastries
Find recipes for conchas, cookies, and other pan dulce.
Danish Kringle
148
Cinnamon Rolls II
Cottage Cheese Puff Pastry
6
Baked Apple Roses
Monkey Bread I
2185

Refrigerated biscuits with cinnamon bake in a tube pan. My 7 year old daughter, Leah, loves her Monkey Bread. Enjoy!

More Pastries

Monkey Bread I

2185
Refrigerated biscuits with cinnamon bake in a tube pan. My 7 year old daughter, Leah, loves her Monkey Bread. Enjoy!
By Jennifer Long

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

1346
These buns are sooo good hot from the oven when they're gooey and warm.
By dakota kelly

Clone of a Cinnabon

7797
You have got to try these. The first time I made them, I thought of how much money I could save by making my own!
By Jennifer Long

Mom's Good Cinnamon Rolls

163
Easy to make yeasted cinnamon rolls that are tied into bow shapes and baked in a pan.
By MISS_MARSH

Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls

2350
Delicious cinnamon rolls made with a soft, quick rising dough.
By GOOFYDEBBIE

Easy Cinnamon Rolls

26
The first time I made these, I made a mess and they STILL turned out! They are gone in 2 days at my house. Simple to make and super yummy.
By Chris Martin

Monkey Bread from Scratch

16
Gooey, caramelized monkey bread that pulls apart effortlessly when you grab a piece! Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
By Dianashh

Banana Fritters

80
These great little fritters are a breakfast favorite.
By Julia Morris

Cinnamon Rolls From Frozen Bread Dough - EASY

56
Made with frozen bread dough, these cinnamon rolls are super-easy to make and super-tasty without all the work.
By J Jones

Croissants

134
Authentic French croissants.
By Kate

Kouign-Amann

58
Pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' kouign-amann wouldn't be one of the world's greatest pastries if it also weren't a legendary labor of love. The irresistible combination of sweet, salty, sticky, buttery, crispy, flaky, and tender is something you must experience to believe. Made with bread flour, the dough is a little different from croissants or puff pastry. Salt is also key here; the authentic ones are about as savory as they are sweet.
By Chef John

Danish Pastry

76
Rich buttery flaky dough that turns pastries into a sinful delight. Worth the effort and extra work involved.
By Cindy

Cinnamon Rolls III

1742
Here's an easy alternative to buying those famous cinnamon rolls in the mall. They taste exactly the same, and the dough is made in the bread machine.
By MISS ALIX

Old World Poppy Seed Roll

81
Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day.
By Linda

Caramel Cinnamon Rolls

4
This is our special-occasion breakfast that has been passed down for 3 generations. The gooey caramel topping makes this a scrumptious alternative to an ordinary cinnamon roll. Serve warm.
By Heather

Salted Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

61
Soft, sticky, sweet, with a touch of salt and the crunch of pecans, these delightful sticky buns make a special dessert treat. My family absolutely loves them.
By Diamond Crystal Salt
Sponsored By Diamond Crystal

Baked Apple Roses

145
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Easy Apple Strudel

146
This apple strudel recipe is very simple to make, yummy and best of all, inexpensive.
By JESSLUV

Brioche

58
A fresh brioche can be served with jelly or other preserves to accompany tea or coffee, or with pate or hors d'oeuvre. The tops of the small ones can easily be pulled away, giving space for a sweet or savory filling. Brioche dough can also be used for wrapping other ingredients such as beef for boeuf-en-croute, a salmon filling for a koulibiaca, or a spicy garlic sausage.
By MC

Caramel Rolls

1
This is my absolute favorite thing on earth! It's perfect for all holiday mornings!
By HungerGames12

Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls

261
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I make them the night before, take them out in the morning and let them rise. I have also made sticky buns with this recipe using a coconut/pecan frosting for the bottom of my pan.
By ARVILLALAR

Mom-Mom's Sticky Buns

16
Famous in my family and always looked forward to when being prepared by my grandmother. My father demands that it is made for his birthday breakfast each year. Best enjoyed warm out of the oven.
By phalanx0

Sticky Buns

70
Yum! What can be better than a hot sticky bun for breakfast or a late night snack? Pop one into the microwave for a few seconds to make them taste fresh from the oven.
By MARBALET

Easy Cream Cheese Danish

598
This recipe makes the best cream cheese Danish I have ever tasted. It is very simple to make.
By Natalie
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com