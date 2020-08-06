Flat Bread Recipes

Naan
This recipe makes the best naan I have tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. I can't make enough of it for my family. I serve it with shish kabobs, but I think they would eat it plain.
Chef John's Pita Bread
Unlike lots of other baked products which are better from a bakery, this is so far superior to the stuff you get at the grocery store, it's not even close. And in addition to being delicious to eat, it's also extremely easy to make!
Syrian Bread
Mix the dough in your bread machine and bake in the oven. A versatile Middle Eastern style flat bread that you can serve with lunch or dinner.
Serendipity Bread
A flatbread that starts in the bread machine and ends up on an outdoor grill. My sister 'discovered' this bread when she had a batch of bread dough rising in her bread machine when the power went off for the whole day. Incredible.
Bazlama - Turkish Flat Bread
Bazlama is a simple and delicious village bread that I learned to prepare after moving to Turkey. Normally it is cooked in an outdoor oven but it works just as well on the stove top. It's best served warm.
Peppy's Pita Bread
It's easy to make homemade pita-style bread in your own oven using this easy-to-follow recipe.
Focaccia Alla Genovese
This is a traditional olive oil flat bread from Genoa Italy. It takes a lot of time to make, but the extra rising time gives the bread a fabulous flavor.
Noni Afghani
This is an easy bread recipe that results in a soft, tender flatbread. My native Afghani friend says that this bread tastes better than the traditional bread she buys at the store. Enjoy!
Lepinja (Serbian Flatbread)
I had a Croatian coworker who would bake this anytime we had a celebration at work. I finally got her to share her recipe with me. I've had to tweak it quite a bit because some ingredients she doesn't measure and of those she does, she uses metrics.
Naan
This recipe makes the best naan I have tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. I can't make enough of it for my family. I serve it with shish kabobs, but I think they would eat it plain.
South African Traditional Vetkoek (Fried Bread)
These tasty vetkoek (fat cakes) make for a lovely dinner or snack. You can make these vetkoek any size you prefer. They're a great party snack if they are made small and filled with various processed meats, tuna and mayo, syrup, curried minced meat, cheese, or basically anything you feel like. They're fast, easy, and very tasty.
Chef John's Pita Bread
Mix up a simple dough, let it rise, and experience the true taste of homemade pita breads from your own kitchen.