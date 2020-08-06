Banana Bread

Banana Banana Bread

15983
Why compromise the banana flavor? This banana bread is moist and delicious with loads of banana flavor! Friends and family love my recipe and say it's by far the best! It's wonderful toasted!! Enjoy!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

10063
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson

Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'

2682
Two loaves of extra-moist and delicious banana bread studded with walnuts.
By SASEIGEL

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

1369
Very ripe bananas keep this quick bread sweet and moist, while chocolate chips bring sweetness.
By iggytakahashi

Banana Crumb Muffins

14586
Basic banana muffins are made extraordinary with a sweet crumb topping!
By Lisa Kreft

Joy's Easy Banana Bread

2320
This easy banana bread recipe is quick to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
By Joy

Sarah's Banana Bread Muffins

1055
Perfectly portable banana bread muffins for a quick on-the-go breakfast.
By Sarah

Almost No Fat Banana Bread

938
This bread is surprising moist and has a wonderful flavor. For a little variation, you can add nuts or raisins.
By Allison

Creamy Banana Bread

1154
I have been using this recipe for a few years now, and it remains my family's favorite for banana bread! The combination of bananas and cream cheese make this a very moist bread.
By Pam Hall

Banana Muffins

4816
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Banana Bread - Quick Bread for Machines

457
A quick banana bread for the bread machine. Use the DOUGH setting for mixing, then BAKE with the control set to light.
By Dee

Banana Oatmeal Bread

431
This is an old family recipe, and it is very moist!
By Carolyn
Cream Cheese Banana Bread

52
Banana bread made with cream cheese.
By Matthew Taylor

Blueberry Banana Bread

399
Tender, golden mini loaves of banana bread packed with juicy blueberries.
By STILLSWEET43

Brown Sugar Banana Bread

482
Brown sugar and cinnamon add depth to this moist, sweet bread. The perfect present for friends and loved ones!
By The D Family

Grandma's Banana Bread

173
A super moist banana bread which uses six bananas!
By Shana Bradley

Banana Bread

1687
This banana bread recipe is our family favorite.
By Nikki

Banana Loaf

311
Use extra ripe bananas in this moist and easy-to-make banana nut bread.
By dakota kelly

Banana Bran Muffins

382
Easy and moist muffins made with wheat bran, walnuts, and ripe bananas.
By Janet

Simple Banana Bread

120
Easy banana bread to make when ingredients are limited, with no added fat.
By Theresa Parker

Chef John's Banana Bread

887
Banana bread is one of those things people rarely make on purpose, only when those last three bananas are almost black. This scrumptious banana-walnut loaf, spiked with dark chocolate chips, is so good you'll want to make it well before the bananas get to that condition.
By Chef John

Easy Banana Bread

754
My family lives for banana bread, and they all say this recipe is heaven!
By Teri Lynn

Spiced Banana Bread

203
This is a very moist banana bread with a little kick of spice. Loved by my family and all who have tried it.
By Jennifer Walsh

Grandma's Homemade Banana Bread

463
This recipe is a number one family favorite!!! It's been handed down from generation to generation. You can get creative by adding nuts, raisins or anything else that you want to throw in the batter
By Jeannie Meyer

Chocolate Banana Bread

1340
This rich banana bread features cocoa, chocolate chips, sour cream, and a hint of vanilla extract.
By Tracie P

Banana Peach Bread

23
I was looking for a new banana bread and started trying some things. When I came up with this one, the kids and wife just loved it and my mother in-law wants me to make it for her.
By gameguy

Hawaiian Banana Nut Bread

476
This is a recipe that I put together, out of several different ones. It's very easy and very good.
By Saundra

Bananas Foster Monkey Bread

69
Just one extra ingredient changes the taste of this classic! Serve with dulce de leche ice cream for a decadent dessert.
By Michelle W

Whole Wheat Banana Nut Bread

711
This is a moist banana bread recipe that I make fairly often with leftover, very ripe bananas.
By PEDGI

Brown Sugar Banana Nut Bread I

470
Deliciously sweet banana bread with plenty of vanilla flavor.
By J R May

Angie's To-Die-For Banana Bread

70
A not too sweet, super-moist, deep golden brown, dense banana bread with a crispy sugary crust right out of the oven. It is enjoyed at our home hot with butter, and eaten like cake with a fork. The kids don't let it make it to Day 2, so if you love it like we do, get it while it's hot! You'll never make another banana bread recipe again!
By AMHORSCH

Maple Banana Bread

143
This is a different banana bread, sweetened with maple syrup. It's my absolute favorite banana bread. I'm sure you will love it this version.
By STARFLOWER
