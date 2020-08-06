Cornbread Recipes

Tasty, spicy, rich cornbread that is vegan, and done in the air fryer! Please be aware that different brands and sizes may yield different results. You will need an air fryer that accommodates adding a 6-inch inner pot.
A simple, slightly sweet corn bread made in the versatile cast-iron skillet. Tastes great and is a good base recipe to experiment with. Cast-iron skillets take a little bit of time to warm up. Pre-warming the skillet allows the corn bread to cook evenly.
This cornbread containing meat, cheese, peppers, and other ingredients is a family favorite. It's great alone or with a bowl of beans on the side. You may add extra cheese or peppers to suit your own taste. If making a double batch, use 1 can of whole-kernel corn and 1 can of cream-style corn.
It literally takes me 5 minutes to get this cornbread on the table--including absolutely all steps. I'll be honest--it tastes better baked in a regular oven. But it's still pretty darn good in the microwave, and sometimes I only have 5 minutes!
Having vegan friends in college forced me to find some recipes that are friendly to their choice if I wanted to entertain. This recipe is delicious whether or not you are vegan. I've made it with almond, rice, soy, and regular milk and they are all very similar to identical in flavor and consistency.
Blueberry muffins with the hearty flavor of cornmeal. Moist, rich, and heavenly! I'm happy to share my recipe with you. Fresh or frozen berries can be used, and if you like lots of berries, you can add as much as 1 cup additional berries to this recipe.