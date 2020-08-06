Yeast Bread Recipes

Wool Roll Bread

I've spun quite a few yarns but one thing I've never done is make a bread that looks like a bunch of rolls of wool yarn. If this looks like it's going to be super hard and complicated, that's good-that's exactly what we want people to think. It'll be our little secret how simple and easy this technique is. Although it's great with a dark chocolate filling, this is really a technique recipe and video-this will work with just about any filling you can think of, like dried fruit, jams, custard, or go savory with cheese, meats, etc.