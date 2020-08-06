Yeast Bread Recipes

This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake. It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings.
Secret to homemade bread that will stay soft for days! If you enjoy the silky, cotton-soft but expensive loaves from Chinese bakeries, then you will love these! My kids can't rave enough about them. It might be more work than the usual white bread, but trust me, this is so worth it! Water roux works best refrigerated overnight; however, if you don't want to wait, make sure it's room temperature when you add it to the dough! The dough is quite moist to work with. It is easier to do the kneading in a mixer.
This flatbread brings me back to my early childhood when the Syrian lady across the street from my grandmother made it and always gave us some. It's my first food memory. The bread has a unique texture, gorgeous appearance, and fun-to-make technique.
It recently came to my attention that outside of San Francisco, these rolls aren't really well known, which I think is a real shame since this combines a nice, soft, tender white bread roll with a slightly sweet, beautifully crunchy, and gorgeous crust that (depending on how things go) may or may not look like a tiger's skin.
I've spun quite a few yarns but one thing I've never done is make a bread that looks like a bunch of rolls of wool yarn. If this looks like it's going to be super hard and complicated, that's good-that's exactly what we want people to think. It'll be our little secret how simple and easy this technique is. Although it's great with a dark chocolate filling, this is really a technique recipe and video-this will work with just about any filling you can think of, like dried fruit, jams, custard, or go savory with cheese, meats, etc.
Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day.
Some dishes look good enough to eat while some dishes are all looks and no flavor. But this picture-perfect focaccia is a beautiful piece of bread art that also happens to be incredibly delicious - and surprisingly easy to make.
Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.