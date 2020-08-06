Yeast Bread Recipes

White or wheat, buns or rolls, classic or something new. Find all the best yeast bread recipes here.

Staff Picks

8 Dutch Oven Bread Recipes

Bake artisan-style breads that are better (and much cheaper) than the bakery's.
By Corey Williams

Angie's Dilly Casserole Bread

15
This super rich bread bakes up high and is full of flavor. It's a family recipe. It's even better toasted with lots of butter.
By Angie Fuller

Basic Babka

7
This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake. It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings.
By Nicholio

Asian Water Roux White Bread

Secret to homemade bread that will stay soft for days! If you enjoy the silky, cotton-soft but expensive loaves from Chinese bakeries, then you will love these! My kids can't rave enough about them. It might be more work than the usual white bread, but trust me, this is so worth it! Water roux works best refrigerated overnight; however, if you don't want to wait, make sure it's room temperature when you add it to the dough! The dough is quite moist to work with. It is easier to do the kneading in a mixer.
By Jessica Choi

Lebanese Mountain Bread

28
This flatbread brings me back to my early childhood when the Syrian lady across the street from my grandmother made it and always gave us some. It's my first food memory. The bread has a unique texture, gorgeous appearance, and fun-to-make technique.
By Chef John

Mustard Wheat Rye Sandwich Bread

12
This is a great sandwich bread. Makes a great grilled cheese or Rueben sandwich! I like to form this bread in a round circle, and bake free form in the la cloche!
By Verla

Tiger Bread (Dutch Crunch Rolls)

It recently came to my attention that outside of San Francisco, these rolls aren't really well known, which I think is a real shame since this combines a nice, soft, tender white bread roll with a slightly sweet, beautifully crunchy, and gorgeous crust that (depending on how things go) may or may not look like a tiger's skin.
By Chef John

Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread

23
No-fail and easy to make, no kneading, no double-rise. Caraway rye bread the way you like it! Perfect every time.
By chalkie

Thin-Crust Pizza Dough

216
Five ingredients are all you need to make a great thin-crust pizza dough at home; you won't even have to wait around for this dough to rise.
By Lynda Q

How to Make Cinnamon Rolls

Your kitchen is going to smell amazing.
By Vanessa Greaves

Wool Roll Bread

I've spun quite a few yarns but one thing I've never done is make a bread that looks like a bunch of rolls of wool yarn. If this looks like it's going to be super hard and complicated, that's good-that's exactly what we want people to think. It'll be our little secret how simple and easy this technique is. Although it's great with a dark chocolate filling, this is really a technique recipe and video-this will work with just about any filling you can think of, like dried fruit, jams, custard, or go savory with cheese, meats, etc.
By Chef John

Traditional Layered French Croissants

Crisp buttery outer layers and a soft, delicate interior make these delectable croissants melt in your mouth.
By moeagaru
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

8 Sourdough Bread Recipes That Use a Starter
Long, slow fermentation gives these breads their signature flavor. Put your starter to good use in these top-rated recipes.
Our 12 Best Braided Yeast Breads
From challah loaves to filled and braided babkas, star breads, and braided rings, these recipes show off your baking prowess.
Chef John's Japanese-Style Milk Bread Stays Fresh Longer
How To Make Focaccia
59
11 Bread Recipes You Can Make in Your 9x13 Baking Dish
8 Cinnamon Raisin Bread Recipes
Quick and Easy Pizza Crust
3637

This pizza crust recipe is quick and easy to make with any toppings.

More Yeast Bread Recipes

How to Make Monkey Bread

Monkey bread, aka pull-apart bread, can be sweet or savory.
By Vanessa Greaves

Old World Poppy Seed Roll

81
Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day.
By Linda

How to Make Decorated Focaccia

Some dishes look good enough to eat while some dishes are all looks and no flavor. But this picture-perfect focaccia is a beautiful piece of bread art that also happens to be incredibly delicious - and surprisingly easy to make.
By Jackie Freeman

How to Proof Yeast

Before using active dry yeast, you have to hydrate it and "prove" it first.
By Allrecipes Editors

Quick and Easy Pizza Crust

3637
This pizza crust recipe is quick and easy to make with any toppings.
By CHEF RIDER

Best Bread Machine Bread

3526
This bread recipe for your bread machine is very easy-to-follow to the point of being foolproof, delivering a soft bread with a flaky crust.
By SHECOOKS2

No-Yeast Pizza Crust

438
This no-yeast pizza crust recipe is quick and easy to make without the long hours of letting the dough rise and is perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Missy

Clone of a Cinnabon

7802
Save yourself a lot of money by making your own homemade cinnamon rolls! The dough is made in the bread machine and everything else is done by hand.
By Diana Penning

Monkey Bread

2186
This monkey bread is the best thanks to simple, sweet ingredients.
By Diana Penning

Two-Ingredient Pizza Dough

241
Greek yogurt is the secret ingredient in this two-ingredient pizza crust recipe that is quick and easy to prepare.
By Michele Leigh Pinette Pierce

Crispy and Creamy Doughnuts

1323
Treat your family to donuts like the ones from your favorite shop, with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.
By Diana Penning

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

1351
Nothing beats sticky buns hot out of the oven!
By dakota kelly

Thin-Crust Pizza Dough

216
Five ingredients are all you need to make a great thin-crust pizza dough at home; you won't even have to wait around for this dough to rise.
By Lynda Q

Beignets

312
A traditional New Orleans-style recipe for their famous beignets! Grab a café au lait and you're set!
By ginampls

Simple Whole Wheat Bread

2451
This honey wheat bread is proof that wonderful flavor, texture and aroma can be had if you just follow a straightforward game plan.
By Diana Penning

English Muffins

722
Skip store-bought and prepare these easy English muffins at home using pantry staples for your next breakfast or brunch.
By LindaPinda

Amish White Bread

6186
This recipe will give you two loaves of plain, sweet white bread that are quick and easy to make.
By Diana Penning

Classic Dinner Rolls

652
Who can resist warm yeast rolls, fresh from the oven?
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S

White Bread For The Bread Machine

879
White Bread for the bread machine. Plain, simple, gets the job done, and is good.
By Diana Penning

Traditional White Bread

1191
A delicious bread with a very light center with crunchy crust. You may substitute butter or vegetable oil for the lard if you wish.
By Diana Penning

Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls

118
Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
By Lela

French Bread

1306
A crisp, crunchy crust and slightly chewy center make this bread as traditional as the breads served in France.
By Diana Penning

Quick Yeast Rolls

1658
Preparing the batter for these dinner rolls made with egg and shortening is quick, but allow time for the dough to rise twice.
By DCASH30526

Real NY Jewish Rye Bread

214
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
By Dad's world famous
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com