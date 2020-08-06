BBQ & Grilled Chicken Skewers and Kabob Recipes

If 'teri' means 'shine,' and 'yaki' refers to grilling, then these chicken skewers are the poster children for teriyaki. Marinated in soy sauce, sake, and mirin, the chicken is grilled to sweet, smoky perfection and dipped in a refreshing, herby miso 'ranch' sauce that'll send your summer cookout guests into a frenzy. The only bottles not invited to this party are bottled teriyaki sauces! Garnish with sesame seeds if desired.
Honey chicken kabobs with veggies. You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare! Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)
I acquired both my nickname and the idea for this recipe while working at an awful franchised restaurant in my college years. These are great for Summertime cookouts at tailgate partys or just for get-togethers. The sauce is fairly versatile and can be used for an array of different meats and applications (I originally used the sauce for chicken wings). For people such as myself who have acid reflux I have indicated some ingredients that can be left out in order to help curb the heartburn.
This is perfect for kabobs! We generally use chicken or pork and it is great with onions, zucchini, and portobello mushrooms! You'll wow your crowd with this one! This is enough marinade for 2 pounds of meat and the veggies.
This is a traditional Muglai dish prepared in India. It gets its name from the succulence of the meat after prolonged marinating and light braising. Traditionally, chicken, beef or lamb meat is used, but prawns or scallops are good substitutes too for this smooth as silk kebabs. Serve with chatnis (dips made from coconut, cilantro and mint, usually found in Indian grocery stores) or tomato sauce.
These are served in every restaurant in the Middle East. You can easily make them at home and make them taste just as good, if not better. Don't substitute sour cream for the yogurt, as the yogurt is a meat tenderizer.
The term 'spiedie' (SPEE-dee) comes from 'spiedo,' the Italian word for spit, and simply refers to meat grilled on a skewer. This incredibly delicious sandwich, invented in central New York by an Italian immigrant named Camillo Iacovelli, breaks all the accepted rules regarding marinating meats, and not only does it work, it's amazing!
Tangy marinated chicken and mushrooms, wrapped in bacon and skewered. Excellent for entertaining and trying something new! These are a must-try! (They can also be broiled instead of grilled, if you're low on time.)
Growing up in Upstate NY, this is a classic spiedies marinade for any form of meat (I prefer chicken, though lamb is the traditional) from Binghampton/Endicott area. Here is my personal take that I have switched up some adding ingredients from my time in the South and PacNW. Serve skewers on lightly toasted French bread or a hot dog bun. To eat, squeeze the roll and pull the skewer out - shouldn't need condiments (maybe a touch of hot sauce).
This simply marinated chicken tastes just delicious, especially when paired with this spicy peanut sauce for dipping or basting. Fish sauce STINKS, do not let this stop you, the end result is a beautiful flavor!
The closest to my favorite satay served at my Thai restaurant. Prep is quick- best if left to marinade for a few hours or more. Skewer up for the grill or saute on the stove! I buy the chicken tenderloin strips which are already boned, skinned and a nice size piece without slicing to save time.
Grilled, marinated, Mediterranean-style chicken. This recipe was inspired by the Lebanese restaurant for which I used to work. Its flavor is so unique and outside the box and will have everyone trying to guess the ingredients because its flavor is so mouth watering! Goes great with a plain or bland rice pilaf. Also fatoosh or tabbouleh salad goes well with it as a side. You'll need metal skewers or a grilling basket (I prefer the basket).
Pesto can sometimes be overpowering, but not in this recipe! Using it in a marinade adds the wonderful flavors of basil and garlic, without taking away from the natural flavors of the chicken and vegetables.
Fire up the grill for this Indonesian-inspired chicken satay. Skewers of perfectly cooked chicken are served with a fresh and flavourful peanut sauce. So delicious that no one will be able to have just one!