BBQ & Grilled Chicken Skewers and Kabob Recipes

Get marinades and grilling tips for moist, tasty chicken kabobs. Find recipes for dipping sauces, too.

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4751
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Skewers with Miso Ranch

17
If 'teri' means 'shine,' and 'yaki' refers to grilling, then these chicken skewers are the poster children for teriyaki. Marinated in soy sauce, sake, and mirin, the chicken is grilled to sweet, smoky perfection and dipped in a refreshing, herby miso 'ranch' sauce that'll send your summer cookout guests into a frenzy. The only bottles not invited to this party are bottled teriyaki sauces! Garnish with sesame seeds if desired.
By Chef John

Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

800
These kabobs are tender, sweet, and delicious. They're easy to make and only require a few ingredients.
By dailyn2003

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

3092
Honey chicken kabobs with veggies. You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare! Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)
By Ann Marie

Marty's Thai Chicken Satay

71
This is my own take on the classic Thai chicken satay! It's yum!
By ThaiChefMarty
Chili-Lime Chicken Kabobs

1006
I invented this recipe for a quick dinner. I only marinated the chicken for one hour, but I am sure if you marinate longer, it would taste even better.
By Simmi G

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

77
A lemongrass and fish sauce marinade makes this flavorful grilled chicken.
By LUCHAPROV

Slayer's Sweet, Tangy, and Spicy Kabobs

37
I acquired both my nickname and the idea for this recipe while working at an awful franchised restaurant in my college years. These are great for Summertime cookouts at tailgate partys or just for get-togethers. The sauce is fairly versatile and can be used for an array of different meats and applications (I originally used the sauce for chicken wings). For people such as myself who have acid reflux I have indicated some ingredients that can be left out in order to help curb the heartburn.
By Snacks

Best Ever Kabob Marinade

38
This is perfect for kabobs! We generally use chicken or pork and it is great with onions, zucchini, and portobello mushrooms! You'll wow your crowd with this one! This is enough marinade for 2 pounds of meat and the veggies.
By Lindsay Clark

Chicken Kabobs Mexicana

200
Chicken and veggie skewers marinated in cilantro, lime, and cumin. Serve with rice, salsa, and warm tortillas.
By Allrecipes Member

Reshmi Kebab (Silken Kebabs)

20
This is a traditional Muglai dish prepared in India. It gets its name from the succulence of the meat after prolonged marinating and light braising. Traditionally, chicken, beef or lamb meat is used, but prawns or scallops are good substitutes too for this smooth as silk kebabs. Serve with chatnis (dips made from coconut, cilantro and mint, usually found in Indian grocery stores) or tomato sauce.
By NITISHA

Pineapple Chicken Tenders

883
Delicious little bites for an appetizer or a light meal with a salad!
By HJR
Caribbean-Inspired Grilled Chicken Kabobs
39
"Great recipe. This will be in our family's steady rotation." – John Mudroch
Grill the Tastiest Chicken Kabobs
Get tender, juicy meat with flame-kissed flavor.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Skewers
248
Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce
486
Singapore Satay
19
Chicken Satay With Peanut Sauce
114
Chicken Kabobs

60
Here's a colorful, quick, and easy way to do your veggies and chicken on the grill--with no marinating!
By DAVESARAH

Chicken Satay

664
Why go out for Thai food when you can make it at home? These delicious Thai-style chicken satay are made of chicken marinated in a peanutty sauce, and then grilled.
By BROWNYN

Shish Tawook Grilled Chicken

310
These are served in every restaurant in the Middle East. You can easily make them at home and make them taste just as good, if not better. Don't substitute sour cream for the yogurt, as the yogurt is a meat tenderizer.
By Noor

Easy Chicken Satay

425
Savory chicken served on skewers with a slightly sweet peanut sauce.
By Shannon

Grilled Chicken Spiedies

49
The term 'spiedie' (SPEE-dee) comes from 'spiedo,' the Italian word for spit, and simply refers to meat grilled on a skewer. This incredibly delicious sandwich, invented in central New York by an Italian immigrant named Camillo Iacovelli, breaks all the accepted rules regarding marinating meats, and not only does it work, it's amazing!
By Chef John

Chicken on a Stick

39
Easy recipe for marinated chicken breast cooked on skewers on the grill. These are so simple, and your family will love them!
By Allrecipes Member

Ultra Easy Pineapple Chicken Kabobs

74
For people who love chicken, pineapple, and pepper.
By c siebester

Marinated Greek Chicken Kabobs

307
This is a chicken kabob recipe that I would love to share! Plan to marinate for 3 hours. Serve with Greek rice!
By katplusgoll

Indonesian Satay

461
This is an original Indonesian satay. I send it from a long way. Hope all over the world, readers can enjoy it.
By Bunda Estherlita Suryoputro

Chicken and Bacon Shish Kabobs

1107
Tangy marinated chicken and mushrooms, wrapped in bacon and skewered. Excellent for entertaining and trying something new! These are a must-try! (They can also be broiled instead of grilled, if you're low on time.)
By Angie

Spiedies Marinade

1
Growing up in Upstate NY, this is a classic spiedies marinade for any form of meat (I prefer chicken, though lamb is the traditional) from Binghampton/Endicott area. Here is my personal take that I have switched up some adding ingredients from my time in the South and PacNW. Serve skewers on lightly toasted French bread or a hot dog bun. To eat, squeeze the roll and pull the skewer out - shouldn't need condiments (maybe a touch of hot sauce).
By middkdr

Chicken Satay with Homemade Peanut Sauce

82
This simply marinated chicken tastes just delicious, especially when paired with this spicy peanut sauce for dipping or basting. Fish sauce STINKS, do not let this stop you, the end result is a beautiful flavor!
By HANZOtheRAZOR

Tahini Chicken Skewers

4
These tahini Asian chicken skewers are marinated and grilled. Delicious for a easy, quick summer BBQ!
By Hannah Elliott

Thai Chicken Satay

60
The closest to my favorite satay served at my Thai restaurant. Prep is quick- best if left to marinade for a few hours or more. Skewer up for the grill or saute on the stove! I buy the chicken tenderloin strips which are already boned, skinned and a nice size piece without slicing to save time.
By STACEYLYNN0822

Mango Chicken Kabobs

22
Marinated chicken is grilled on skewers with pieces of juicy mango. Serve with a mango chutney or plain. Great for summery appetizers. Enjoy!
By FOOD_DIVA

Jujeh Kabob (Persian Chicken Kabobs)

10
This is a classic Persian chicken kabob that is very delicious and tasty. Serve with roasted tomatoes, fresh onions, sliced lemons, and rice.
By Reza Michael

Shish Tawook (Mediterranean Chicken Kabobs)

1
Grilled, marinated, Mediterranean-style chicken. This recipe was inspired by the Lebanese restaurant for which I used to work. Its flavor is so unique and outside the box and will have everyone trying to guess the ingredients because its flavor is so mouth watering! Goes great with a plain or bland rice pilaf. Also fatoosh or tabbouleh salad goes well with it as a side. You'll need metal skewers or a grilling basket (I prefer the basket).
By soulman

Teriyaki Chicken Kabobs

Delicious teriyaki chicken kabobs. Great with fried rice.
By karatekidguy

Grilled Pesto Chicken Kabobs

4
Pesto can sometimes be overpowering, but not in this recipe! Using it in a marinade adds the wonderful flavors of basil and garlic, without taking away from the natural flavors of the chicken and vegetables.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Thigh Skewers

You'll want to plan ahead with this recipe to allow the thighs to marinate long enough.
By thedailygourmet

Grilled Chicken Satay

4
Fire up the grill for this Indonesian-inspired chicken satay. Skewers of perfectly cooked chicken are served with a fresh and flavourful peanut sauce. So delicious that no one will be able to have just one!
By Allrecipes Member
