BBQ & Grilled Chicken Salad Recipes

Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this grilled chicken salad recipe uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries) and orange segments in winter. This composed salad will bring rave reviews any time of the year.
All the flavors of summer are packed into this arugula and strawberry salad. Perfect for a light dinner on those days you don't want to heat up the house using the oven. Use any mild-flavored oil for the dressing and your favorite seasoning on the chicken. Feel free to divide the ingredients between four large bowls instead of arranging on a platter.
Was expecting a few hungry friends to walk in as I started cooking, but they called and had an emergency. Fortunately nothing bad, but there I was with too much food. Chopped everything up, added mayo, and a generous slurp of hot sauce (the way I like it). Not your run-of-the-mill chicken salad. Good way to finish up those leftovers! I put the onion slices and mushrooms in a grill basket so they could be turned without falling apart as they cooked. Hope you like it!
This salad is very filling and is used as a meal in my home. Everyone always loves it! It is also quick and easy. Note: I have also added olives, hard boiled eggs, and red bell pepper to this salad. Enjoy with your favorite dressing!
This light and tangy summer salad combines the smoky flavor of grilled chicken with the crunch and sweetness of apples and grapes. Serve it with croissants or another type of sweet, buttery bread. The salad also works well as a sandwich filling.
"I made this exactly as written with the exception of the fresh mint. I wasn't sure about the fish sauce but I'm glad I got it to use; there was no 'fishy' taste. The salad was very tasty and a big hit." -- PamKat
Sweet and savory come together beautifully in this salad of marinated grilled chicken and pineapple on a healthy bed of baby spinach. We never have leftovers and everyone who eats it wants the recipe! Use fresh pineapple and rosemary; it makes the dish.
I thoroughly enjoyed eating this salad for dinner, but my favorite bites were the chunks of sharp Cheddar, lettuce, dressing, cucumber, and chicken. This is a classic ranch dressing ratio, so it hits your taste buds the way it should. The black pepper is not oppressive as it's balanced out by the tangy buttermilk and creamy mayo. Can't go wrong with this!
The flavoring mixture, which accounts for most of the ingredients, is easy to assemble and, as a bonus, serves as both meat marinade and salad dressing. Simply siphon off some of the mixture as a marinade. Whisk extra oil into the rest for a first-rate dressing.
A great tasting and adaptable recipe from my mother-in-law! Poppy Seed dressing, linguine, veggies, and grilled chicken. You just can't stop eating it! Every ingredient can be adjusted to suit the tastes and needs of your family.
I came up with this delicious meal salad after I found I was all too often relying on prepackaged deli salads that were too expensive and not always the freshest. This is quick and easy, can be prepared ahead and scaled up or down depending on the servings needed.