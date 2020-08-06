BBQ & Grilled Chicken Salad Recipes

Grilled chicken takes your salad to the next level. Find 40+ top-rated grilled chicken salad recipes and fire up the grill.

Community Picks

Caribbean Chicken Salad

172
With just a few things done ahead of time, your dinner can be a breeze.
By Marcy Dzurisin

Indian-Style Grilled Chicken Salad

8
Grilled tandoori chicken on a fresh salad with a little tangy lemon dressing. You can find the tandoori spice at any Indian store or possibly a local grocery store.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

269
Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this grilled chicken salad recipe uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries) and orange segments in winter. This composed salad will bring rave reviews any time of the year.
By Allrecipes Member

BBQ Chicken Salad

152
This is a great way to use up grilled chicken leftovers. Serve on a bed of greens.
By Deborah Noe

Strawberry-Mango Grilled Chicken Salad

5
All the flavors of summer are packed into this arugula and strawberry salad. Perfect for a light dinner on those days you don't want to heat up the house using the oven. Use any mild-flavored oil for the dressing and your favorite seasoning on the chicken. Feel free to divide the ingredients between four large bowls instead of arranging on a platter.
By France C

Accidental Grilled Chicken Salad

38
Was expecting a few hungry friends to walk in as I started cooking, but they called and had an emergency. Fortunately nothing bad, but there I was with too much food. Chopped everything up, added mayo, and a generous slurp of hot sauce (the way I like it). Not your run-of-the-mill chicken salad. Good way to finish up those leftovers! I put the onion slices and mushrooms in a grill basket so they could be turned without falling apart as they cooked. Hope you like it!
By Karen

Lime Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

34
Marinated chicken grilled then sliced and served on your favorite salad greens with a topping of parmesan cheese and croutons with creamy Caesar salad dressing. Your man will love it!
By Paula La Sage

Grilled Chicken and Pasta Salad

113
This salad is very filling and is used as a meal in my home. Everyone always loves it! It is also quick and easy. Note: I have also added olives, hard boiled eggs, and red bell pepper to this salad. Enjoy with your favorite dressing!
By Ann Marie

Spinach and Orzo Salad

845
A light, easy-to-make salad that's pleasing to the palate.
By Christine R.

Amy's Sensational Summer Salad

88
A fantastic blend of fruit and feta cheese tops off this tossed salad, making it perfect for summer barbeques!
By Amy

Tarragon-Dill Grilled Chicken Salad

28
This light and tangy summer salad combines the smoky flavor of grilled chicken with the crunch and sweetness of apples and grapes. Serve it with croissants or another type of sweet, buttery bread. The salad also works well as a sandwich filling.
By Timothy Woodward
More BBQ & Grilled Chicken Salad Recipes

Amy's Barbecue Chicken Salad

322
This is very similar to a salad at a popular restaurant near my house. I loved it there and decided to make it at home. It's one of my favorite salads to make now!
By AMYEH

Grilled Pineapple Salad

7
Sweet and savory come together beautifully in this salad of marinated grilled chicken and pineapple on a healthy bed of baby spinach. We never have leftovers and everyone who eats it wants the recipe! Use fresh pineapple and rosemary; it makes the dish.
By S-Zirl

Za'atar Chicken Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

1
Experiment with Middle Eastern flavors in this nutritious dinner salad. Use purchased za'atar seasoning blend or use your own.
By Bibi

Chef's Salad with Grilled Chicken and Black Pepper Ranch

1
I thoroughly enjoyed eating this salad for dinner, but my favorite bites were the chunks of sharp Cheddar, lettuce, dressing, cucumber, and chicken. This is a classic ranch dressing ratio, so it hits your taste buds the way it should. The black pepper is not oppressive as it's balanced out by the tangy buttermilk and creamy mayo. Can't go wrong with this!
By TheOtherJuliaGulia

Grilled Wonton Chicken Salad

31
Great for summer! Crispy fried wonton strips and grilled chicken top lettuce, almonds, sesame seeds, and mandarin oranges; finished with a delicious green onion-based dressing.

Asian Island Grilled Chicken Salad

4
Pineapple-marinated chicken breast and red bell pepper strips top this crunchy Asian salad.
By Dole
Grilled Chicken Salad with Strawberries and Avocado

2
This wonderful summer salad that is a meal all in one with grilled chicken, strawberries, avocado, spinach, and romaine lettuce topped with a sweet poppy seed dressing.
By Sherri

Smoked Chicken Salad

Use leftover smoked chicken, grapes, and pecans to make this easy chicken salad.
By Bibi

Grilled Chicken and Charred Corn Salad

1
This is the perfect salad for any time of the year. Inspired by a recipe in Canadian Living magazine.
By Dawn

Mom's Homestyle Barilla® Gluten Free Macaroni Salad

Nothing beats a good macaroni salad--except maybe one that's gluten free and with chunks of grilled chicken breast and chopped tomatoes.
By Barilla Canada
Sweet Apple-Walnut Chicken Salad

3
This light salad is based on one that is found on the menu of a large chain arcade/restaurant menu.
By Scott K

Grilled Mojo Chicken Salad With Asparagus and Oranges

23
The flavoring mixture, which accounts for most of the ingredients, is easy to assemble and, as a bonus, serves as both meat marinade and salad dressing. Simply siphon off some of the mixture as a marinade. Whisk extra oil into the rest for a first-rate dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad with Gouda

This grilled chicken Caesar salad is a nice summertime meal!
By Stuart

Chicken Poppy Seed Pasta Salad

4
A great tasting and adaptable recipe from my mother-in-law! Poppy Seed dressing, linguine, veggies, and grilled chicken. You just can't stop eating it! Every ingredient can be adjusted to suit the tastes and needs of your family.
By natalieR

Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad

1
I came up with this delicious meal salad after I found I was all too often relying on prepackaged deli salads that were too expensive and not always the freshest. This is quick and easy, can be prepared ahead and scaled up or down depending on the servings needed.
By rainydaze

Smoky Chicken Salad

Lightly smoked breasts make a delicious chicken salad for sandwiches or served with lettuce and fruit. Picture depicts chicken before mayonnaise was added for clarity.
By MadMax

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Chicken Salad

1
Easy, summery salad; great for all those low-carb eaters. I make this lemon-pepper chicken salad for my husband when he is on his Atkins® diet.
By REDNECKGRL

Lemongrass Chicken Rice Vermicelli Salad

2
Grilled lemongrass chicken served over a rice noodle salad with vegetables tossed a Vietnamese dipping sauce-style dressing. Use any recipe for the grilled chicken and dipping sauce that you like.
By Frankie

Arica's Wasabi Secret Salad with Chicken

Surprise kick of wasabi!
By Allrecipes Member

Summer Citrus and Peach Chicken Salad

Spicy and sweet, creamy and crunchy, this summer salad is perfect for year-round enjoyment if you can get your hands on the produce!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Grilled California Nectarine and Butter Lettuce Salad with Bacon and Pistachios

2
Grilled nectarine and chicken breast are tossed with a nectarine dressing, pistachio nuts and bacon in this flavorful and lively salad.
By Allrecipes Member
