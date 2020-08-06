BBQ & Grilled Whole Chicken Recipes

When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
Rich, exciting flavors make this grilled chicken an exotic favorite. Arrange cooked chicken pieces on a serving platter lined with salad greens or a banana leaf. Garnish with cilantro (coriander) sprigs and serve with salad or steamed rice.
This famous grilled chicken recipe was created by Dr. Robert C. Baker at New York's Cornell University. They say Dr. Baker was simply trying to invent an easy and delicious way to grill smaller, younger chickens, so that the local chicken farms could sell more birds. The doc's tasty recipe ended up being such a success that sales in the area soared, and the recipe became a statewide favorite.
A whole chicken is seasoned and slowly cooked on the grill. This is a bit unorthodox, but the end result is moist, flavorful, and amazing. All you'll need is some chicken, butter, beer, and seasonings.
This recipe is a completely redesigned recipe from Beer Can Chicken, sometimes called Drunken Chicken. Beer Can Chicken is used with whole chicken and the beer adds a wonderful flavour, but not a beer flavour. It's hard to describe, but beer seems to enhance the flavor of the spices, and help the other spices permeate deep into the chicken. The alcohol is cooked out, so no worries about intoxication. The problem with Beer Can Chicken is that you can't use it with chicken pieces, only whole chicken; this recipe can be used for chicken pieces. Works well broiled or baked too!
It's not hard to make a great marinade with just a few ingredients, as long as one of those ingredients is the magical miso. This super savory paste, made from fermented rice, barley, and soybeans, isn't that hard to find. While the marinade is simple, the flavors are anything but.
To spatchcock a chicken you need to remove the backbone of the chicken and spread it open like a book. This method for grilling a whole chicken lets the interior heat up faster and more evenly than the traditional method for a whole bird. Use your favorite rub and sauce, if you like.
Buttermilk is a very popular marinade for fried chicken, but for whatever reason, it isn't often used with other chicken cooking methods. Which is kind of surprising, especially when you taste just how effective it is for something like this beautiful barbecued chicken. Yogurt, a very similar product, is quite popular in grilled chicken marinades. So, why not use buttermilk? This goes great with coleslaw, potato salad, and a squeeze of lemon.
This recipe is very easy to make and you'll love it. It has crispy skin and is very moist on the inside...falls apart. You'll come out with a crispy skin with flavor, very moist inside that will fall apart with a smoked flavor with a hint of garlic - a must try! Use your grill or oven.