BBQ & Grilled Whole Chicken Recipes

Tipsy Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars 28

This recipe is a completely redesigned recipe from Beer Can Chicken, sometimes called Drunken Chicken. Beer Can Chicken is used with whole chicken and the beer adds a wonderful flavour, but not a beer flavour. It's hard to describe, but beer seems to enhance the flavor of the spices, and help the other spices permeate deep into the chicken. The alcohol is cooked out, so no worries about intoxication. The problem with Beer Can Chicken is that you can't use it with chicken pieces, only whole chicken; this recipe can be used for chicken pieces. Works well broiled or baked too!