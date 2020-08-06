BBQ & Grilled Whole Chicken Recipes

Grill whole chicken under a brick, on a rotisserie, find the best marinade, or use the beer can technique. These whole BBQ and grilled chicken recipes will show you how.

Community Picks

Chef John's Barbecue Chicken

155
When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
By Chef John

Grilled Lemon Yogurt Chicken

217
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.

Barbequed Thai Style Chicken

79
Rich, exciting flavors make this grilled chicken an exotic favorite. Arrange cooked chicken pieces on a serving platter lined with salad greens or a banana leaf. Garnish with cilantro (coriander) sprigs and serve with salad or steamed rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Indian Tandoori Chicken

320
This is an authentic recipe for Tandoori chicken. Serve with long grain Basmati rice, cucumber salad, grilled veggies, roasted corn on the cob and finish off the meal with Kulfi (Indian ice cream).
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Chicken Under a Brick

1
This is a very basic recipe for chicken on a brick. Feel free to brine the chicken beforehand or season it with extra herbs or spices.
By Bren

Cranberry BBQ Chicken

224
A very pretty chicken; you can use a whole chicken cut up, or pieces. I generally use Country Legs (thigh & drumstick) as that is the cheapest chicken available.
By Deirdre Dee

Cherry Bomb Chicken

159
Thanks to the magic of brining, this really will almost guarantee a juicy, tasty piece of chicken.
By Chef John

Cornell Chicken

72
This famous grilled chicken recipe was created by Dr. Robert C. Baker at New York's Cornell University. They say Dr. Baker was simply trying to invent an easy and delicious way to grill smaller, younger chickens, so that the local chicken farms could sell more birds. The doc's tasty recipe ended up being such a success that sales in the area soared, and the recipe became a statewide favorite.
By Chef John

Smoked Herb Chicken

10
This is a great recipe for smoked chicken. I use chunks of hickory in my grill to impart a smoky flavor to the meat.
By CAJUN MOMMA

Beer Butt Chicken

943
A whole chicken is seasoned and slowly cooked on the grill. This is a bit unorthodox, but the end result is moist, flavorful, and amazing. All you'll need is some chicken, butter, beer, and seasonings.
By Barrie Tapp

Tipsy Chicken

28
This recipe is a completely redesigned recipe from Beer Can Chicken, sometimes called Drunken Chicken. Beer Can Chicken is used with whole chicken and the beer adds a wonderful flavour, but not a beer flavour. It's hard to describe, but beer seems to enhance the flavor of the spices, and help the other spices permeate deep into the chicken. The alcohol is cooked out, so no worries about intoxication. The problem with Beer Can Chicken is that you can't use it with chicken pieces, only whole chicken; this recipe can be used for chicken pieces. Works well broiled or baked too!
By MNILES

Miso Honey Chicken

15
It's not hard to make a great marinade with just a few ingredients, as long as one of those ingredients is the magical miso. This super savory paste, made from fermented rice, barley, and soybeans, isn't that hard to find. While the marinade is simple, the flavors are anything but.
By Chef John
Crispy, juicy rotisserie chicken cooked on a gas grill that's easy to make.

More BBQ & Grilled Whole Chicken Recipes

BBQ Beer Can Chicken

42
I tried several beer can chicken recipes and changed the ingredients up until I found one the whole family loves!!
By mark'n'karen

Cilantro-Lime Grilled Chicken

104
This marinated grilled chicken is not only fast and easy, it's also budget-friendly and kid-approved! Serve with lime wedges and pico de gallo.
By muchemwa

Grilled Spatchcocked Chicken

4
To spatchcock a chicken you need to remove the backbone of the chicken and spread it open like a book. This method for grilling a whole chicken lets the interior heat up faster and more evenly than the traditional method for a whole bird. Use your favorite rub and sauce, if you like.
By Bibi

Buttermilk Barbecue Chicken

3
Buttermilk is a very popular marinade for fried chicken, but for whatever reason, it isn't often used with other chicken cooking methods. Which is kind of surprising, especially when you taste just how effective it is for something like this beautiful barbecued chicken. Yogurt, a very similar product, is quite popular in grilled chicken marinades. So, why not use buttermilk? This goes great with coleslaw, potato salad, and a squeeze of lemon.

Smoked Whole Chicken

2
Great rub for smoked chicken that doesn't overpower the chicken flavor.
By Brent Rice

Drunk Chicken

46
Make drunken chicken by cooking a whole chicken on a beer can.
By Allrecipes Member

Clay's Grilled Beer Can Chicken

43
I'll keep this brief. This is the best grilled beer can chicken you will ever make.
By Clayton Ballerine

The Best Beer Can Chicken Ever

4
Spicy skin and tender roast chicken!
By Laura

Smoked Pulled Chicken

Embrace the sloppiness of this smoked pulled chicken!
By Greubel Rosie

Smoked Beer Butt Chicken

5
This recipe is very easy to make and you'll love it. It has crispy skin and is very moist on the inside...falls apart. You'll come out with a crispy skin with flavor, very moist inside that will fall apart with a smoked flavor with a hint of garlic - a must try! Use your grill or oven.
By kat

Easy Barbeque Chicken

65
This recipe was passed down to me from my Italian grandmother.
By ANNELIZABETH

Rosemary Buttermilk Chicken

3
A summertime chicken-grilling favorite of my family that I find myself making week after week.
By Blue Buddha

Cherry Cola Chicken

7
I was playing around with different marinades and this seemed to go over well. This recipe can be baked in the oven if you don't want to brave the winter chill at the grill.
By Sheila P

Grilled Huli Huli Chicken

This popular Hawaiian chicken is a favorite at my BBQ's. Huli means "turn". The barbeque sauce for this dish is flavored with pineapple juice, soy sauce, sherry, and ginger.
By Chef Russ

Brined Smoked Chicken

Soak your birds in this brine for yummy smoked chicken. Well wrapped and refrigerated leftovers will keep for 3 to 5 days.
By LargePete

Embarrassingly Easy Barbecue Chicken

21
This chicken is as good as it is easy. It is a real family favorite even in Texas.
By Allrecipes Member

Gkai Kamin

14
This dish is a popular Southern Style Thai dish. Delicious, simple, and really easy to prepare, it is a good recipe for a working woman. Good compliment for papaya salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Darn Good Chicken

47
Quick, easy, cheap.
By Allrecipes Member
