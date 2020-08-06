BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast Recipes

Greek Cream Cheese-Stuffed Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars 14

A delicious creamy blend of Greek flavors rolled up in chicken. I just threw this together last night and it turned out amazing. I made 3 chicken breasts and still have a huge bowl of filling. I am going to try to make several other dishes with it. Tonight - stuffed burgers. Tomorrow - filling on rye bread topped with shrimp or cucumber as an appetizer. It might also be delicious with lamb, fish, or in a pita wrap with lettuce. Experiment with this filling because it is delicious all on its own. Serve with Greek salad or side dish of choice.