BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast Recipes

This is a Southern California version of sweet and sour chicken, marinated and grilled with a little extra spice. Great for all barbeque lovers. I usually serve cut into lengths with fresh cilantro, homemade salsa, guacamole, black beans, and flour tortillas warmed on the grill. A little good Southern California karma never hurts anyone. This recipe is light enough to offset the first 2 margaritas. GO CHARGERS!!!
Chicken breasts marinated in teriyaki sauce, lemon, garlic, and sesame oil, then grilled to a tasty finish. Very easy and great for a hot summer's evening. Leftovers are great on a green salad or sandwich. Be sure to grill very hot and very fast!!
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
This recipe is everything off the shelf, nothing too fancy, but wonderful and perfect for grilling. Marinate, or add sauce directly to the chicken. Send the kids to do the dishes and enjoy the evening!
Making homemade fajita seasoning is a lot easier than you might think, and you probably already have the ingredients in your spice cabinet. Simply combine a mixture of chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, and voila, you're ready to make fajitas. Brighten up this dish with a mixture of red, orange, yellow, and green peppers. Top with your favorite garnishes. We use sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
This is a delicious and different way to enjoy chicken breasts, with plenty of smoky flavor! Brining the chicken before smoking allows it to stay moist and flavorful. They are a great addition to a salad, on a sandwich, or just by themselves!
A delicious creamy blend of Greek flavors rolled up in chicken. I just threw this together last night and it turned out amazing. I made 3 chicken breasts and still have a huge bowl of filling. I am going to try to make several other dishes with it. Tonight - stuffed burgers. Tomorrow - filling on rye bread topped with shrimp or cucumber as an appetizer. It might also be delicious with lamb, fish, or in a pita wrap with lettuce. Experiment with this filling because it is delicious all on its own. Serve with Greek salad or side dish of choice.
Boneless chicken breasts marinated in herbs, garlic, oil and vinegar and broiled or grilled to perfection. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes.
Chicken breasts marinated in teriyaki sauce, lemon, garlic, and sesame oil, then grilled to a tasty finish. Very easy and great for a hot summer's evening. Leftovers are great on a green salad or sandwich. Be sure to grill very hot and very fast!!
This recipe comes together so easily with minimal prep. Grilled chicken breasts with bacon, garlic powder, and rosemary are cooked to perfection. What could be better? I'm always thinking up easy rosemary recipes since my yard has five huge bushes of rosemary. Great with grilled vegetables and rice. Enjoy!
This is the recipe that my friends and family still beg me to make when the grill is brought out. It's so easy and versatile, and can be tried on several different meats. I like it with scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes or rice pilaf. Try it with cilantro or oregano instead of parsley. Save leftovers for salad the next day.
The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!