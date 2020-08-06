BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast Recipes

Chicken breasts are great on the grill! Pick one from more than 200 recipes, including healthy and quick and easy options.

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

3067
Chicken kabobs are an easy and fun alternative to usual barbecue fare.
By Ann Marie
Grilled Chicken, Peach, and Arugula Salad

36
Yummy salad!
By trisha1985

San Diego Grilled Chicken

81
This is a Southern California version of sweet and sour chicken, marinated and grilled with a little extra spice. Great for all barbeque lovers. I usually serve cut into lengths with fresh cilantro, homemade salsa, guacamole, black beans, and flour tortillas warmed on the grill. A little good Southern California karma never hurts anyone. This recipe is light enough to offset the first 2 margaritas. GO CHARGERS!!!
By Osider760

Chicken Tikka Masala

2968
Easy, delicious tikka masala at home with yogurt marinade and spiced sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Tropical Grilled Chicken Breast

58
Living in South Florida, I get to enjoy a diverse culture, from all the Latin and Caribbean influence down here. Friends and family all enjoy this simple recipe, hope you do to . . .
By DOLPHINROB13

Grilled Asian Chicken

548
Grilled chicken with a soy-ginger glaze — perfect for last-minute company!
By Allrecipes Member

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Breast

7
Spicy, Mexican-inspired grilled chicken breasts will turn any backyard BBQ into a fiesta! Chipotles are hot! So only add as many as you like.
By Six Pack To Go

Easy Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

467
Chicken breasts marinated in teriyaki sauce, lemon, garlic, and sesame oil, then grilled to a tasty finish. Very easy and great for a hot summer's evening. Leftovers are great on a green salad or sandwich. Be sure to grill very hot and very fast!!
By prissycat

Grilled Chile-Cilantro-Lime Chicken

16
This easy chile-cilantro-lime chicken is salty, sweet, sour, and spicy. It's great on salads, with rice, or in burritos and wraps!
By boltfan

Fast Grilled Chicken Breast Marinade

3
Tastes like you marinated all day!
By Kacee

Garlic Cream Sauce over Chicken Breasts

76
An easy and very tasty way to perk up your mid-week menu. Very creamy and a sure win for garlic lovers. Goes great over grilled or baked chicken breasts.
By Carolyn Sheppard

Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade

245
This is a simple fajita marinade that has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's simple, tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sauteed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.
By jmcdaneld
Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken
2579
Here's a helpful grilling tip: pound boneless skinless chicken breasts to an even thickness so they'll cook at the same rate on the BBQ.
3 Flavor Boosts for Grilled Chicken
Rekindle your love affair with grilled chicken breasts.
Rosemary-Lemon Grilled Chicken
276
Greek-Style Garlic Chicken Breast
327
Tandoori Chicken Skewers
7
Pickle Brine Chicken
63
Key West Chicken
1574

This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.

Spicy Chicken Breasts

697
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Cajun Chicken

479
Cajun-style grilled chicken breasts for varied meals such as Caesar salad, sandwiches, and a dinner entree! Cajun Chicken can be served hot or cold.
By Wood Halsey

Memorial Day Best BBQ Chicken Ever!

49
This recipe is everything off the shelf, nothing too fancy, but wonderful and perfect for grilling. Marinate, or add sauce directly to the chicken. Send the kids to do the dishes and enjoy the evening!
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Bone-In Chicken Breast with Chimichurri

1
Multiple herbs add fresh flavor to homemade chimichurri that's drizzled over grilled chicken in this easy main dish for summer.
By FrackFamily5 CACT

Homemade Chicken Fajitas

7
Making homemade fajita seasoning is a lot easier than you might think, and you probably already have the ingredients in your spice cabinet. Simply combine a mixture of chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, and voila, you're ready to make fajitas. Brighten up this dish with a mixture of red, orange, yellow, and green peppers. Top with your favorite garnishes. We use sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
By Mark A Sheeler

Smoked Chicken Breasts

6
This is a delicious and different way to enjoy chicken breasts, with plenty of smoky flavor! Brining the chicken before smoking allows it to stay moist and flavorful. They are a great addition to a salad, on a sandwich, or just by themselves!
By Kim

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro Style

587
An easy and delicious recipe for making Greek gyros with souvlaki chicken at home. This Mediterranean-flavored recipe can be served buffet-style allowing your guests to make their own gyros.
By Chris J

Spiedies

115
Speedies are chunks of chicken, pork, lamb (traditional) or venison that are marinated for 1 to 3 days, skewered, grilled and served on Italian bread with no condiments.
By JOYBOWES

Grilled Chicken and Herbs

112
This chicken is easy and tasty. One of my favorite grilled chicken recipes. Your whole family will love it.
By JCKREP

Grilled Greek Chicken Breasts with Whipped Feta

4
Chef John's marinated chicken breasts are served atop whipped feta cheese.

Favorite Barbecue Chicken

291
A not-too-sweet, not-too-tangy barbecue sauce that everyone loves. Finishes in almost a glaze and would also be great on pork chops or ribs.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Cream Cheese-Stuffed Chicken

14
A delicious creamy blend of Greek flavors rolled up in chicken. I just threw this together last night and it turned out amazing. I made 3 chicken breasts and still have a huge bowl of filling. I am going to try to make several other dishes with it. Tonight - stuffed burgers. Tomorrow - filling on rye bread topped with shrimp or cucumber as an appetizer. It might also be delicious with lamb, fish, or in a pita wrap with lettuce. Experiment with this filling because it is delicious all on its own. Serve with Greek salad or side dish of choice.
By chikkin

Cafe Style Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

35
Delicious and tender grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomato and mayo sandwiched between two slices of toasted French bread. Bacon and provolone cheese can also be added to sandwiches.
By Allrecipes Member

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

107
Hot, succulent Jamaican Jerk Chicken is a tropical treat. You'll love the heat and flavor of this fiery marinade.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Chicken with Herbs

312
Boneless chicken breasts marinated in herbs, garlic, oil and vinegar and broiled or grilled to perfection. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Hawaiian Chicken I

207
This was given to me by my best friend years ago and is a favorite of our family!
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Chicken Quinoa Bowl

4
A fresh twist on Mediterranean cuisine.
By MommaBean3

Grilled Balsamic Chicken Breast

11
A delicious and easy way to make honey-balsamic grilled chicken breasts. It is perfect to add to your favorite salad or by itself with your favorite sides.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Grilled Chicken with Rosemary and Bacon

351
This recipe comes together so easily with minimal prep. Grilled chicken breasts with bacon, garlic powder, and rosemary are cooked to perfection. What could be better? I'm always thinking up easy rosemary recipes since my yard has five huge bushes of rosemary. Great with grilled vegetables and rice. Enjoy!
By Skoo

Jenny's Grilled Chicken Breasts

568
This is the recipe that my friends and family still beg me to make when the grill is brought out. It's so easy and versatile, and can be tried on several different meats. I like it with scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes or rice pilaf. Try it with cilantro or oregano instead of parsley. Save leftovers for salad the next day.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

25
The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!
By France C

Lemon Basil Grilled Chicken

87
Tart, fresh marinade livens up simple grilled chicken.
By Mazola
Grilled Honey-Lemon Chicken

177
Tangy, moist citrus chicken for the grill! Goes great with grilled potatoes and coleslaw.
By Autumn Pumpkin
