Vintage Pie Recipes

Feeling nostalgic for shoofly pie, buttermilk pie, or chess pie? Browse vintage pie recipes that will take you back to earlier days.

Community Picks

Lemon Icebox Pie III

441
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
By Heather Simpson

Vinegar Pie VII

3
This vinegar pie recipe is more simple and quick than most. Top with whipped cream if desired.
By Sue

My Grandma's Shoofly Pie

123
A classic pie with an deliciously sweet molasses filling. Hard to resist!
By D Stultz

Buttermilk Pie II

18
Very rich and very sweet. Lots of butter and sugar highlight this buttermilk custard pie. It's a great recipe; I've been using it for years.
By Sherry Mayo

Brown Sugar Pie I

105
Brown sugar pie is a basic pie from Quebec, Canada. In French, it is Tarte au Sucre Brun. Delicious!!
By Suzanne

Flapper Pie

29
This is a creamy custard pie topped with broiled meringue, made in a graham cracker crust.
By Linda A

Chess Pie IV

14
This was my grandmother's recipe; it's simple and wonderful.
By Elise Childs

Sour Cream Raisin Pie V

73
This one is topped with a unique brown sugar meringue!
By Susan

Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

751
Summer peach pie made with two crusts, fresh juicy peaches, and cinnamon.
By BERNIERONE

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

3091
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.

Key Lime Pie

4136
Refreshing key lime pie made with sour cream and sweetened condensed milk.
By ANNRICHARDSON

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

12472
Sliced apples under a lattice crust are bathed in a sweet buttery sauce.
By MOSHASMAMA
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Shoofly Pie V
25
"I cannot seem to duplicate the awesome shoofly pie in Pennsylvania Dutch country, but this one is certainly the closest I have ever found!" – loving3angels
Buttermilk Pie with Molasses
21
"This is a good pie for BBQs or picnics. Someone's always asking me what is in this pie." – Esther Nelson
Mock Apple Pie
71
Custard Pie Recipes for a Slice of Old-Fashioned Comfort
The Most Popular Dessert From Each U.S. State
Blueberry Pie
1995
Fresh Rhubarb Pie
1287

Pretty double-crust rhubarb pie with a lusciously sweet and tart filling.

More Vintage Pie Recipes

Skillet Peach Pie

25
Peach cobbler made in a skillet. In place of pie crust, try using biscuits.
By Arvilla

Peanut Butter Pie

441
Homemade peanut butter pie made from scratch with just a few ingredients.

Impossibly Easy Coconut Pie

9
Enjoy a scrumptious coconut pie that's impossibly easy to make because there's no crust to roll.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1885
Coconut cream pie made with homemade custard covered with whipped topping.
By Carol H.

Strawberry Pie

1284
So delicious, and so picture-perfect! A must-try after berry picking.
By OKBEE

Easy Key Lime Pie

1509
An easy, tart and creamy blue-ribbon key lime pie baked in a graham crust.
By DINNER2

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

1002
A sensational strawberry rhubarb pie with a sweet-tart flavor that's easy to put together.
By Terri

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

116
Chef John shows you how to perfect the world-famous Portuguese custard tarts.
By Chef John

Saskatoon Pie

103
A not-too-sweet and fruity pie. Saskatoon berries are known as serviceberries in the United States. This berry has often been compared with blueberries though it has more of an apple flavor.
By Elizabeth Toews

Fruit Pizza

787
A delicious dessert with cookie crust, cream cheese, and fruit topping.
By Anne

Blueberry Cornmeal Galette

2
Chef John's rustic blueberry tart is a perfect summer dessert.
By Chef John

Buttermilk Pie

489
Deliciously tender and tangy, and one of the easiest pies to make!
By Tracy Mulder

Lemon Icebox Pie III

444
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.

Pecan Pie

806
This easy Southern pecan pie is simply the best.
By Linda Seay

No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

2297
This easy-to-make, creamy pie is sure to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.
By MEGAN5

Summer Fruit Tart from Almond Breeze®

8
Bring summertime flavor anywhere with this easy mixed berry tart with almondmilk vanilla custard.
By Almond Breeze
Sponsored By Almond Breeze

Summer Fresh Raspberry Pie

35
This pie is best with the big, locally grown raspberries you pick yourself. In a pinch, you can make it with frozen.
By cpchef

Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust

1544
This recipe is over 100 years old. My sister-in-law's grandmother said it was a no-fail recipe. It's the best I ever had.

Raspberry Pie

126
This rich raspberry pie is a delicious way to use up garden raspberries.
By Nancy Sabatino

Grandma's Blackberry Pie

18
I know apples in a blackberry pie seem a little weird but my grandma swears they soak up the juice and now I can't enjoy a blackberry pie without them.
By SYRAH4689

Kool-Aid Pie

84
Super-quick and easy: no cooking, no baking, just mixing and letting it set!
By blue

Chocolate Cream Pie

702
A deliciously decadent cream pie with a rich chocolaty custard filling!
By Cecil

No Bake Sugar Free Strawberry Cheesecake

93
I have a grandmother who is diabetic, and I wanted to create a cheesecake with no added sugar. My whole family loved it, it's now the only one I make
By RLCLARK93654

Strawberry Cream Pie To Die For

66
I have been baking this pie since my daughters were very small. They are now 40 and 42. So as you can see, I have been making this pie for a long time. It is always the one they request when we have BBQs in the summertime. I even make it for them in the winter when and if I can find fresh strawberries. I think you will like it also. My grand-daughter said I should name it 'To Die For Strawberry Cream Pie.'
By paniece
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com