Vintage Pie Recipes

Lemon Icebox Pie III
A family favorite when a no-bake, fast pie is needed. (And family members too small to use the oven can make dessert!) Very pretty when garnished with whipped cream and mint leaves.
Vinegar Pie VII
This vinegar pie recipe is more simple and quick than most. Top with whipped cream if desired.
Buttermilk Pie II
Very rich and very sweet. Lots of butter and sugar highlight this buttermilk custard pie. It's a great recipe; I've been using it for years.
Brown Sugar Pie I
Brown sugar pie is a basic pie from Quebec, Canada. In French, it is Tarte au Sucre Brun. Delicious!!
Flapper Pie
This is a creamy custard pie topped with broiled meringue, made in a graham cracker crust.
Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way
Summer peach pie made with two crusts, fresh juicy peaches, and cinnamon.
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.