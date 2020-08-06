BBQ & Grilled Beef Steak Recipes

I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
If you've ever wanted to channel your inner barbarian and cook a large hunk of meat right on the coals, no grill, then this the recipe for you. The flavor of this beef lands somewhere between grilled and smoked, and I've got a great garlicky, acidic pepper sauce to go with it. Try this recipe with a more expensive cut of meat plus any sauce of choice, from chimichurri to barbeque. You can't go wrong!
I've only been to Tuscany once, but I do remember a grilled steak coming off a charcoal fire, which was then sliced and splashed with olive oil, lemon, and rosemary. While I'm sure my version is far from traditional, it's really tasty and the very user-friendly flank steak is the perfect cut.
The (underrated) hoisin sauce is a thickened, fermented soy-sauce-like substance, flavored with chilies, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and, of course, exotic spices. It makes a great marinade. And unless you horribly overcook it, this skirt steak is juicy and tender.
After eating this style of steak in a restaurant a few times, I worked on making my own marinade. The results are tender and do not have an overbearing bourbon taste. This marinade is very different from the only other one I have seen on this site.
Actually, this is an excellent marinade for any steak. The marinade mainly consists of Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. The sugar makes the steaks tender and gives just a hint of sweetness. I sometimes add some Dijon mustard or red pepper flakes for a little zing.
Two great drinks equals one fantastic marinade for skirt steak, the juiciest and most flavorful piece of meat you can put on a grill. It's smoky and subtly sweet. The flavors are balanced perfectly with the bitterness of the coffee in the grill marks. I really hope you'll give this a try.
Steaks 2 inches thick or more generally don't respond well to traditional grilling over high heat. The outside and layer below it tend to be heavily charred and dry by the time that the center reaches the desired temperature (unless you are a black and blue fan). The reverse sear brings the steak up to temperature slowly over low indirect heat, allowing the meat enzymes to work their magic. The steak is then grilled at high temperature to get the appropriate crust.