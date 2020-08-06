BBQ & Grilled Beef Steak Recipes

Fire up the grill, and enjoy these mouthwatering steak recipes perfect for summer grilling. Add great flavor with these rubs, marinades, and grilling tips.

Staff Picks

Miso-Glazed Skirt Steak

41
This succulent grilled skirt steak recipe would be perfect for your summer cookout.
By Chef John

California-Thai Flank Steak

45
This Thai-inspired marinated steak is a family favorite. Serve with basmati rice, a fresh salad and/or soup, and fresh fruit for desert!
By Karyn Ulriksen

Teriyaki Rib Eye Steaks

97
Great Japanese teriyaki-style marinated ribeye steak with a from-scratch teriyaki sauce.
By Agent48

Grilled Delmonico Steaks

462
Marinated steaks so tender you can cut with a fork! Friends and family always come running when they know I'm grilling.
By MACAW06

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Rock's T-Bone Steaks

181
This seasoning makes any steak awesome. This is the best. It doesn't overpower the steak. I can't eat a steak out anymore because I always compare it to this seasoning.
By Rocky

New York Strip Chicago Style

62
New York Strip on a grill has never been easier. This recipe is easy and ingredients are usually around the house!
By TEDM

BBQ Steak

195
This recipe will yield the most tasty and delicious steak that you can ever imagine.
By SILAU

Barbarian Beef

If you've ever wanted to channel your inner barbarian and cook a large hunk of meat right on the coals, no grill, then this the recipe for you. The flavor of this beef lands somewhere between grilled and smoked, and I've got a great garlicky, acidic pepper sauce to go with it. Try this recipe with a more expensive cut of meat plus any sauce of choice, from chimichurri to barbeque. You can't go wrong!
By Chef John

Barbequed Steak

32
A tender cut like Porterhouse, T-Bone, Rib Eye, New York or Top Sirloin are all good steaks for this simple marinade. Serve with a dollop of garlic butter, if desired.
By Barb

Smothered Filet Mignon

380
A great combination of flavors. Serve with some mashed garlic red potatoes and sweetened green beans for a fabulous special occasion meal. Don't forget to serve a bottle of Cabernet or Zinfandel.
By JDVMD

Foolproof Flat Iron Steaks

20
My special recipe combines balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and spices creating a simple, delicious marinade. My technique yields the most tender and juicy steak.
By Allrecipes Member
More BBQ & Grilled Beef Steak Recipes

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

574
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada, and this is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti

Surf and Turf for Two

36
This is a simple way to make a special dinner any night of the week. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already. Serve shrimp alongside steaks with your favorite sides.
By Staci

Tuscan Flank Steak

68
I've only been to Tuscany once, but I do remember a grilled steak coming off a charcoal fire, which was then sliced and splashed with olive oil, lemon, and rosemary. While I'm sure my version is far from traditional, it's really tasty and the very user-friendly flank steak is the perfect cut.
By Chef John

Savory Garlic Marinated Steaks

1359
This beautiful marinade adds an exquisite flavor to these already tender steaks. The final result will be so tender and juicy, it will melt in your mouth.
By Angie Gorkoff

London Broil

169
A zesty and flavorful summertime favorite. This recipe should marinate a 1 to 1 1/2 pound cut. Triple the recipe for four pounds.
By Stella

London Broil I

528
'London broil' most often refers to a thick flank steak, broiled and thinly sliced, but can also refer to thick cuts of sirloin or top round.
By Char Finamore

Grilled Hoisin Beef

78
The (underrated) hoisin sauce is a thickened, fermented soy-sauce-like substance, flavored with chilies, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and, of course, exotic spices. It makes a great marinade. And unless you horribly overcook it, this skirt steak is juicy and tender.
By Chef John

Bourbon Street Rib-Eye Steak

126
After eating this style of steak in a restaurant a few times, I worked on making my own marinade. The results are tender and do not have an overbearing bourbon taste. This marinade is very different from the only other one I have seen on this site.
By Judy Diercks OReilly

Marinated Flat Iron Steak

85
Marinating and grilling makes a delicious, tender and juicy flat iron steak.
By Jill Brune Lash

Marinated Rib-Eyes

94
Actually, this is an excellent marinade for any steak. The marinade mainly consists of Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. The sugar makes the steaks tender and gives just a hint of sweetness. I sometimes add some Dijon mustard or red pepper flakes for a little zing.
By DELLAKAY

Chef John's Grilled Mojo Beef

86
This Cuban-inspired mojo marinade would work great as an all-purpose marinade for just about anything destined for the grill, but skirt steak is my top choice.
By Chef John

Cola Marinated Sirloin Steak

17
This simple marinade uses ingredients commonly found in your pantry and refrigerator. Heat remaining marinade to a boil and drizzle over steak when done or use as a dipping sauce.
By kbodal

Cuban Marinated Steak

137
This Latin-inspired steak pairs perfectly with rice and beans. Slice leftovers really thin and serve on crusty day-old rolls for an amazing lunch or snack afterwards.
By Michael Batt

Grilled Coffee and Cola Skirt Steak

109
Two great drinks equals one fantastic marinade for skirt steak, the juiciest and most flavorful piece of meat you can put on a grill. It's smoky and subtly sweet. The flavors are balanced perfectly with the bitterness of the coffee in the grill marks. I really hope you'll give this a try.
By Chef John

Beer and Brown Sugar Steak Marinade

446
I concocted this marinade on a lark and it turned out great. The flavors complement and do not overwhelm the natural taste of beef.
By Craig Jones

Grilling Thick Steaks - The Reverse Sear

6
Steaks 2 inches thick or more generally don't respond well to traditional grilling over high heat. The outside and layer below it tend to be heavily charred and dry by the time that the center reaches the desired temperature (unless you are a black and blue fan). The reverse sear brings the steak up to temperature slowly over low indirect heat, allowing the meat enzymes to work their magic. The steak is then grilled at high temperature to get the appropriate crust.
By Eric Davis

Baked Round Steak in Barbeque Sauce

43
Thick cut strips of round steak baked in a tangy, mouthwatering bbq sauce. This recipe was passed down from my grandmother and is just delicious! I love it with parmesan potatoes!
By Jamie Loman Verhoff

Garlic Steak with Garlic

41
If you are a fan of garlic, this garlic steak with garlic confit will surely put a smile on your face.
By Chef John
