Quick and Easy Side Dish Recipes

Complete the meal with vegetables, grains, salads—simple sides that help get dinner on the table fast.

Garlicky Potatoes

77
Potatoes are boiled in chicken broth and mashed with garlic, cream, sour cream, chives and butter.
By sal

Bacon Feta Beans

116
This is a nice green bean dish for company that's low carb, too. Reheats nicely for leftovers.
By FOODAC

Fast and Easy Spinach with Shallots

135
Here's a simple, healthy side dish that's fast and easy to prepare.
By motherteresa

Asparagus with Cranberries and Pine Nuts

80
This is a quick, easy way to saute asparagus. The dish has a light flavor and makes a great accompaniment to Italian meals. I make this year-round, but we especially enjoy it on Thanksgiving.
By JenM

Instant Potato Pancakes

64
These crispy, crusty, delicious potato pancakes are nothing more than cold instant mashed potatoes shaped into patties and browned in butter. A sprinkle of chives adds color and flavor.
By Chef John

Quick and Simple Broccoli and Cheese

98
This recipe is great for just-getting-started-cooks.
By KGASKINS

Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

655
Sauteed mushrooms with a hint of wine and teriyaki sauce are the perfect topper for steak and baked potatoes.
By IrishMountainGirl

Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

423
It was my first year cooking Christmas dinner for the family and I was just thinking of imaginative vegetables I could have! Turned out great and everyone loved them and have been cooking them ever since. Goes well with everything.
By Toronto Worm Company

Microwave Corn on the Cob

515
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

39
These sweet potato fries are simply addictive. Made in the air fryer, they take barely any time at all.
By Deb C

Cream Corn Like No Other

2225
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
By DIANA YOCKEY

Glazed Carrots

Simple dish with tender carrots with a buttery glaze and a mild sweetness.
By Tricia McTamaney
Mexican Rice
"I love this recipe because it easy, fast and always delicious! Plus I always seem to have these ingredients on hand." – keke
Balsamic Grilled Zucchini
See how to make quick-and-easy grilled zucchini!
Grilled Corn on the Cob
21 Top-Rated Side Dish Recipes Ready in 15 Minutes
Pan-Fried Asparagus
1746

More Quick and Easy Side Dish Recipes

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1746
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Roasted Broccoli

135
Roasted broccoli is quick and easy to prepare using broccoli florets, broccoli stems, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By karenatlincoln

Mexican Rice II

3129
Rice is cooked with cumin and onion, then simmered with tomato sauce and chicken broth for this restaraunt-inspired Mexican rice recipe.

Roasted Baby Potatoes

4
Tossed in an herb and olive oil blend, these roasted baby potatoes make a quick and easy weeknight side dish.
By Jenny

Grilled Asparagus

877
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Sauteed Green Beans

130
These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.
By Cookin Ray

Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

195
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
By DaMonkey

Quick and Easy Home Fries

527
A quick way to make crispy home fries. Great for breakfast or as a side dish. Potatoes may be shredded and cooked in the same manner for crispy hash browns.
By magicallydelicious

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

8
Use your air fryer to make roasted asparagus and you will have it on your table in less than 20 minutes—a perfect vegetarian side dish for a weeknight.
By Yoly

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

428
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
By heatherjane

Classic Hash Browns

321
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
By MarasFlourpower

Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

815
Cauliflower 'mashed potatoes' are a guilt-free and delicious way to cut calories and add veggies to any meal.
By Andie
Roasted Green Beans

244
Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.
By samanathon

Best Black Beans

808
This 15-minute black beans recipe is a no-brainer when you're short on time.
By Cameron

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan

466
Roasted Parmesan asparagus seasoned with garlic powder is a quick and simple side dish.
By Diane
Sweet Baby Carrots

457
Honey, butter, and brown sugar combine to make baby carrots irresistible!
By Lisa Altmiller

Southern Fried Apples

220
Just a few basic pantry items are all you need to turn plain apples into a tasty, sweet side dish for meats or to serve with breakfast.
By lscrisp

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

164
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore

Chef John's Braised Red Cabbage

76
We're going to cook a very beautiful, super easy cabbage side dish. All ingredients are totally to taste. It's a little bit sweet and a little bit tangy, with a tiny hint of caraway to interest you.
By Chef John
