Quick and Easy Side Dish Recipes

Potatoes are boiled in chicken broth and mashed with garlic, cream, sour cream, chives and butter.
By sal
Bacon Feta Beans
This is a nice green bean dish for company that's low carb, too. Reheats nicely for leftovers.
Asparagus with Cranberries and Pine Nuts
This is a quick, easy way to saute asparagus. The dish has a light flavor and makes a great accompaniment to Italian meals. I make this year-round, but we especially enjoy it on Thanksgiving.
Instant Potato Pancakes
These crispy, crusty, delicious potato pancakes are nothing more than cold instant mashed potatoes shaped into patties and browned in butter. A sprinkle of chives adds color and flavor.
Superb Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed mushrooms with a hint of wine and teriyaki sauce are the perfect topper for steak and baked potatoes.
Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
It was my first year cooking Christmas dinner for the family and I was just thinking of imaginative vegetables I could have! Turned out great and everyone loved them and have been cooking them ever since. Goes well with everything.
Microwave Corn on the Cob
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member Cream Corn Like No Other
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
By DIANA YOCKEY Glazed Carrots
Simple dish with tender carrots with a buttery glaze and a mild sweetness.
"I love this recipe because it easy, fast and always delicious! Plus I always seem to have these ingredients on hand." – keke
Balsamic Grilled Zucchini
See how to make quick-and-easy grilled zucchini!
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member Easy Roasted Broccoli
Roasted broccoli is quick and easy to prepare using broccoli florets, broccoli stems, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Mexican Rice II
Rice is cooked with cumin and onion, then simmered with tomato sauce and chicken broth for this restaraunt-inspired Mexican rice recipe.
Roasted Baby Potatoes
Tossed in an herb and olive oil blend, these roasted baby potatoes make a quick and easy weeknight side dish.
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Sauteed Green Beans
These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.
Old Fashioned Potato Cakes
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
Quick and Easy Home Fries
A quick way to make crispy home fries. Great for breakfast or as a side dish. Potatoes may be shredded and cooked in the same manner for crispy hash browns.
Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus
Use your air fryer to make roasted asparagus and you will have it on your table in less than 20 minutes—a perfect vegetarian side dish for a weeknight.
Classic Hash Browns
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
Quick and Easy Refried Beans
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
Garlic Mashed Cauliflower
Cauliflower 'mashed potatoes' are a guilt-free and delicious way to cut calories and add veggies to any meal.
Roasted Green Beans
Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.
By samanathon Best Black Beans
This 15-minute black beans recipe is a no-brainer when you're short on time.
By Allrecipes Member Sweet Baby Carrots
Honey, butter, and brown sugar combine to make baby carrots irresistible!
Southern Fried Apples
Just a few basic pantry items are all you need to turn plain apples into a tasty, sweet side dish for meats or to serve with breakfast.
Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore Chef John's Braised Red Cabbage
We're going to cook a very beautiful, super easy cabbage side dish. All ingredients are totally to taste. It's a little bit sweet and a little bit tangy, with a tiny hint of caraway to interest you.
