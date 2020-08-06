100+ Quick and Easy Dessert Recipes

These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
When a sweet craving hits, you'll have this chocolate mousse ready in no time. No need to pre-whip the heavy cream - just throw everything into a bowl and mix! Use any keto-friendly granular sweetener that measures like sugar. I prefer the powdered version of Swerve®, since it dissolves better. Adjust cocoa powder and sweetener amounts to suit your tastes. This is quite rich, so you don't need a lot to feel satisfied.
This mousse served in shot glasses is perfect for when you're craving something sweet but just want a small portion. You can enjoy them as soon as you make them, or you can chill them in the fridge for a cooler dessert.
This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
You can easily make these little Santas as a holiday dessert yourself. All you need are strawberries, whipped cream, and some chocolate sprinkles to turn a strawberry into a Santa. Your kids will love these yummy treats and can help put them together.
A holiday tradition. My mother made these date balls every year at Christmas time. They may be stored in a plastic or glass container. If the weather is warm, keep them in the refrigerator. Make sure balls are cooled thoroughly before storing.