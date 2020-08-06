100+ Quick and Easy Dessert Recipes

Easy homemade pies, cookies, cake, and more. Treat yourself with no-bake and 30-minute desserts, with tips to help you make them.

Staff Picks

Bananas in Caramel Sauce

Rating: 4.52 stars
105
A delicious, fast dessert. Impressive served when the sauce is still bubbling! Serve with coconut ice cream, if desired.
By Sarah Hand

Blackberry Cobbler II

Rating: 4.75 stars
1085
Throw together this cobbler in minutes using fresh berries from the yard!
By Amanda Johnson-Lindsey

Virginia Apple Pudding

Rating: 4.48 stars
132
This is a wonderful old family recipe served warm, topped with vanilla ice cream.
By LAURIE NANNI

Best Peanut Butter Cookies Ever

Rating: 4.24 stars
1151
This is an amazing no-flour peanut butter cookie. It is so easy, even kids like to make it.
By BAKINGNUTS

Chocolate Fudge Cookies

Rating: 4.59 stars
289
This recipe is so easy to make, and yields delicious chocolaty cookies.
By Kalsmom

Milly's Oatmeal Brownies

Rating: 4.64 stars
318
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Five Minute Ice Cream

Rating: 4.67 stars
605
A fast way to make delicious ice cream without compromising quality. Use any frozen fruit in place of the strawberries. This is a quick recipe to WOW company who drop by.
By Pamela Euless-Barker

Alabama Mud Cake

Rating: 4.22 stars
23
Great special occasion dessert or for any time.
By Sharon

Easy Platz (Coffee Cake)

Rating: 4.58 stars
136
A delicious light fruit cake, to go with a good cup of Java! Or serve as a dessert!
By maple bear

INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

Rating: 4.45 stars
172
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
By Melissa Goff

Easy Red Velvet Cake

Rating: 3.97 stars
94
Simple, simple, simple! The easiest recipe for a red velvet cake I have ever found. My husband LOVES this.
By Andrea

Toasted Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

Rating: 5 stars
10
Super easy, endless combinations...a twist on the waffle cone, this sandwich has the hot-cold appeal of a la mode desserts. Napkins recommended!
By got2swmfree
Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 4.46 stars
1736

This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.

Simple Custard

Rating: 4.35 stars
86
This is my own alteration of a few different recipes. Not too rich or too sweet as many egg custards can be. Can be served warm immediately or cold.
By chloea

Bananas Foster II

Rating: 4.8 stars
1111
On Father's Day we all tried this delicious dessert, which everyone loved. Bananas warmed in buttery rum sauce over vanilla ice cream.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Snow Ice Cream II

Rating: 4.63 stars
251
I have fond memories of my mom making this for us as a child. And now I get to make it for my 3 year old.
By Lil'MadSavy

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
516
This is one of my favorite cookies to make. They are the only peanut butter cookies my family will eat! Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on cookies before baking, if desired.
By heather

Microwave Peanut Brittle

Rating: 4.43 stars
583
This is a wonderful recipe but you should only make it once a year, because you can't stop eating it.
By Joyce

Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse

Rating: 4.77 stars
126
When a sweet craving hits, you'll have this chocolate mousse ready in no time. No need to pre-whip the heavy cream - just throw everything into a bowl and mix! Use any keto-friendly granular sweetener that measures like sugar. I prefer the powdered version of Swerve®, since it dissolves better. Adjust cocoa powder and sweetener amounts to suit your tastes. This is quite rich, so you don't need a lot to feel satisfied.
By France C

Best Ever Popcorn Balls

Rating: 4.42 stars
512
Sweet, crunchy balls of popcorn.
By TABKAT

Easy Rum Cake

Rating: 4.82 stars
308
This is an easy recipe for a rum-soaked cake filled with walnuts and a rum glaze.
By Mariann

Easy Lemon Cookies

Rating: 4.58 stars
1881
The basic cake mix cookie with a twist.
By Lissa

Cocoa Powder Chocolate Mousse

This mousse served in shot glasses is perfect for when you're craving something sweet but just want a small portion. You can enjoy them as soon as you make them, or you can chill them in the fridge for a cooler dessert.
By Yoly

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Rating: 4.81 stars
1227
This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
By Kitten

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 3.89 stars
35
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
By Chantal

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.15 stars
78
No fuss, no bake, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate cookies! One of our Christmas favorites! You can also freeze these! Enjoy!
By Mama Corsilli

Green Grape Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
658
This is a wonderful dessert salad that never failed to be a hit. Made the day before the brown sugar makes the sauce taste like caramel. You can use less brown sugar, if you wish.
By NFOSSAZ

Mini Strawberry Santas

Rating: 4.46 stars
24
You can easily make these little Santas as a holiday dessert yourself. All you need are strawberries, whipped cream, and some chocolate sprinkles to turn a strawberry into a Santa. Your kids will love these yummy treats and can help put them together.
By barbara

Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples

Rating: 4.22 stars
93
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
By imagination_co

Easy Lemon Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
162
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.
By v monte

World's Best Oreo® Fudge

Rating: 4.29 stars
98
This Oreo® Fudge is very sweet with loads of cookies. A pretty addition to any holiday dessert platter.
By Lori

Baked Apples

Rating: 4.19 stars
308
My dad's baked apples.
By LuCynda Hansen

Cinnamon Palmiers

Rating: 4.9 stars
60
This has become a holiday tradition at Christmas. Its crispness and sweet flavor is liked by all!
By Christine

5-Ingredient Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 2.59 stars
85
This is a really basic recipe that only uses 5 ingredients. Enjoy!
By Sapphire Bang

Perfect Vegan Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.33 stars
18
These delicious cookies keep their shape when baked and are perfect for decorating!
By Fioa

Date Balls

Rating: 4 stars
28
A holiday tradition. My mother made these date balls every year at Christmas time. They may be stored in a plastic or glass container. If the weather is warm, keep them in the refrigerator. Make sure balls are cooled thoroughly before storing.
By Mama Biscuits

Simple Lemon Cake

Rating: 4.41 stars
34
This simple lemon cake is perfect for picnics and parties. It's moist and soft.
By BakingTwins
