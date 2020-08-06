Superfood Recipes

Explore superfoods, nutrient-rich and good for you, with more than 3,390 recipes using salmon and tuna, red peppers, blueberries, whole grains, beans and much, much more.

Staff Picks

Superfood Breakfast

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
This is a great tasting, quick breakfast concoction jam-packed with superfoods.
By Jean

Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
I love mixing up cheese and fruit in salads! This salad is not only tasty, it is full of great nutrients and antioxidants from the pomegranate seeds.
By Karyn Ulriksen

Superfood Smoothie

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
There's nothing like a nutrient-packed green smoothie to say cheers to your health!
By Greubel Rosie

Berry Delicious

Rating: 4.62 stars
124
After much experimentation I finally got this smoothie recipe right. Frozen berries, strawberry yogurt and a whole banana are pureed in blender for a delicious, drinkable treat.
By Panda Girl

Cedar Planked Salmon

Rating: 4.84 stars
837
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Black Bean Hummus without Tahini

Rating: 5 stars
4
A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
By Megan Olson

Avocado Corn Salsa

Rating: 4.78 stars
343
People cannot get enough of this appetizer! Takes some time putting together but it's worth the work!! Serve with tortilla chips.
By BARBARA VINSON

Cindy's Snappy Sensational Superfood Soup

Rating: 3.83 stars
48
A country, vegan, root-vegetable lentil soup perfect for that cold October night snugglin' and nuzzlin' up with your hubby or wifey. A lil' Johnny Cash or Zac Brown in the background won't let ya down! Root, hog, or die with this-a-here rootin', tootin', high-falutin' superfood soup! Serve over quinoa or basmati or brown rice.
By CJ

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237
This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!
By PHATCAT

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

Rating: 4.7 stars
2247
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.47 stars
3208
Hearty lentil soup, chock full of veggies and very yummy. Serve with warm cornbread.
By Bob Cody

World's Greatest Vegetable Broth

Rating: 4.68 stars
132
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
By Tom West
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
1354

Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.

More Superfood Recipes

Sweet Potato Casserole II

Rating: 4.66 stars
969
Mmm! Sweet potatoes topped with creamy toasted marshmallows.
By Stephanie Phillips

Emily's Famous Hash Browns

Rating: 4.54 stars
1158
Good old fashioned restaurant-style hash browns. Perfect with hot pepper sauce and ketchup!
By your mom

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Potato Pancakes I

Rating: 4.59 stars
273
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
563
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.63 stars
2576
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Anonymous
Pesto Pasta

Rating: 4.3 stars
202
Easy to make, but full of flavor! Good hot or cold.
By Lauren

Maple Salmon

Rating: 4.67 stars
5712
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
By STARFLOWER

Easy Roasted Broccoli

Rating: 4.61 stars
150
Easy roasted broccoli. My favorite part is the roasted sliced stem pieces.
By karenatlincoln

Simple Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.56 stars
2316
This is a very simple and hearty chili with plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day! I serve this with lowfat Cheddar cheese and lowfat sour cream. It's also delicious with crackers.
By Amanda Ingraham

Out of this World Turkey Brine

Rating: 4.83 stars
852
Best brine for smoked turkey around. This recipe was given to me by my uncle. He is always smoking meat. EDITOR'S NOTE: This recipe uses canning or kosher salt, not table salt. Using table salt in this amount will make the brine too salty.
By SUDEMERS

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

Rating: 4.5 stars
329
When you don't have all day to make refried beans and you can't stand the canned ones, these are easy and delicious.
By MarasFlourpower

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
1672
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.6 stars
52
My husband begs me for this. I got the recipe from his mother. It's simple and yummy.
By SWINDHAM

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Rating: 4.49 stars
1284
This is potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish. It's really good to serve with chili.
By jewellkay

Roasted New Red Potatoes

Rating: 4.67 stars
1396
These are roasted potatoes at their best - plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Ben S.

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.53 stars
726
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Easy Baked Tilapia

Rating: 4.5 stars
1240
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful.
By F_Gory

Easy Cranberry Orange Relish

Rating: 4.68 stars
65
A delightful change from the ordinary...the only relish most of my family will eat! Relish can be chilled up to 3 days.
By TXGIRLSX3

German Potato Pancakes

Rating: 4.6 stars
875
These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
1276
The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Daisy

Fresh Raspberry Sauce

Rating: 4.79 stars
81
This stuff is so beautiful and delicious, you and your Valentine may not even need the cake. This will absolutely work even if you use frozen raspberries, but nothing compares to the flavor of the sauce if you can somehow find and use fresh raspberries.
By Chef John

Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

Rating: 3.94 stars
237
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)
By XANTHE

Simple Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.81 stars
2508
Simply a great-tasting and easy-to-make whole wheat bread.
By Nita Crabb
