Superfood Recipes

A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
A country, vegan, root-vegetable lentil soup perfect for that cold October night snugglin' and nuzzlin' up with your hubby or wifey. A lil' Johnny Cash or Zac Brown in the background won't let ya down! Root, hog, or die with this-a-here rootin', tootin', high-falutin' superfood soup! Serve over quinoa or basmati or brown rice.
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
This is the best and most delicious salmon recipe, and very easy to prepare. I love maple in everything and put this together one night. My husband totally loved it; he did not like salmon that much until he had this.
Best brine for smoked turkey around. This recipe was given to me by my uncle. He is always smoking meat. EDITOR'S NOTE: This recipe uses canning or kosher salt, not table salt. Using table salt in this amount will make the brine too salty.
This stuff is so beautiful and delicious, you and your Valentine may not even need the cake. This will absolutely work even if you use frozen raspberries, but nothing compares to the flavor of the sauce if you can somehow find and use fresh raspberries.
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)