Lemonade Recipes

I tweaked this recipe it to make a refreshing drink. I love basil and this recipe has a wonderful basil-infused flavor. Delicious on a warm day or with grilled chicken. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh basil and lemon slices.
Ah, the taste of summer. This classic lemonade recipe is the one my mom used to make for me when I was little. It's the perfect combination of sweet and tart! When using a clear pitcher, adding a few of the juiced lemon halves makes it look prettier.
I'm very excited to be showing you how to make real, authentic, vintage lemonade—the kind you might enjoy on a hot summer day at one of those stands at the state fair. Most of us make lemonade just out of lemon juice, but as you may know, the oils in the lemon peel contain a tremendous amount of flavor, and once you drink this, you won't want to go back to drinking it how you used to.
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
Radler means 'cyclist' in German, and this refreshing drink was invented in Germany in the late 19th or early 20th century as a way to refresh bicyclists worn out by the summer heat. It is a 50/50 or 60/40 mixture of beer and lemonade and is a delicious addition to the menu of your summer barbeque or party.
This is a recipe I created in an effort to duplicate my favorite lemonade from a cafe in downtown L.A. called, well, 'Lemonade'. I don't like it too sweet, so if you want to add more sugar, cool. But I think that this recipe is perfect. It also makes a great martini served in a sugar-rimmed glass with a garnish of watermelon wedge and a twist of lemon! Simply fabulous!