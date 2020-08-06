Lemonade Recipes

It's the tastiest way to cool down. Take your pick of top-rated recipes for cold, refreshing, sweet-tart lemonades.

Staff Picks

Best Lemonade Ever

2961
Our refreshing lemonade recipe makes the best-tasting glass ever!
By Allrecipes Member

Watermelon Pink Lemonade

6
It's pink lemonade with a watermelon flavor. Really good!
By i3mydog

Homemade Blackberry Lemonade

7
This homemade lemonade is easy to make and gets a flavor boost from blackberries. The end result is light and refreshing which is perfect for those hot summer days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Basil Lemonade

9
I tweaked this recipe it to make a refreshing drink. I love basil and this recipe has a wonderful basil-infused flavor. Delicious on a warm day or with grilled chicken. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh basil and lemon slices.
By Carolyn

Rhubarb Lemonade

23
A delicious pink rhubarb-flavored lemonade! To serve, mix 1 cup of rhubarb syrup with 3 cups of water and pour over ice.
By Amy

Lavender Lemonade with Hibiscus

6
This recipe was modified from that which I tried at a local restaurant. It was too bitter when I tried it there, so slight modifications were necessary. Hope you all enjoy this recipe.
By BobbieLynn

Old-Fashioned Lemonade

421
Ah, the taste of summer. This classic lemonade recipe is the one my mom used to make for me when I was little. It's the perfect combination of sweet and tart! When using a clear pitcher, adding a few of the juiced lemon halves makes it look prettier.
By EJRIPPY

State Fair Lemonade

92
I'm very excited to be showing you how to make real, authentic, vintage lemonade—the kind you might enjoy on a hot summer day at one of those stands at the state fair. Most of us make lemonade just out of lemon juice, but as you may know, the oils in the lemon peel contain a tremendous amount of flavor, and once you drink this, you won't want to go back to drinking it how you used to.
By Chef John

All Natural Strawberry Lemonade

165
This homemade strawberry lemonade is tart and tasty with a sweet kick!
By David Anthony Tate

Bethy's Cucumber Basil Lemonade

8
I make this refreshing lemonade all summer long. It goes great at any picnic!
By Bethy

Best Strawberry Lemonade Ever

15
Strawberry lemonade is a very refreshing drink and this is my version of the best one ever! So refreshing on a hot summer day! Serve chilled.
By Noemi - No way is she a

Party Lemonade

103
An easy to make fresh lemonade recipe for a crowd. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig and maraschino cherry.
By KKOOKS
Inspiration and Ideas

Watermelon Lemonade
92
Light and refreshing summer drink. Garnish with watermelon slice. Can be made into an adult cocktail by adding a little vodka.
Vodka Lemonade with Mint
1
Here's one for the grownups.
Vintage Lemonade
332
Orangeade
25
Hot Pink Lemonade
71
Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade
65
Old-Fashioned Lemonade
426

Sweet, tart lemonade — the best drink to make when life gives you lemons!

More Lemonade Recipes

Old-Fashioned Pink Lemonade

75
This is a wonderfully refreshing drink. Serve in pitchers garnished with mint leaves and orange or lemon slices.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemonade

197
A cool refreshing summer drink that can be made at any time you have lemons... or limes!
By H.Beatrice

Ginger Lemonade

73
What a great twist on lemonade. Freeze some of this into ice cubes to use in the drinks, so it won't be diluted!
By Jennifer Madigan

Easy Raspberry Lemonade

151
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Lemonade

57
You can use a combination of lemon and lime, or lemon and orange, or lemon, lime AND orange! 3/4 cup is about 3 large lemons, but measure it because you don't want it too tart!
By FISHLOVE

Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

189
This recipe makes for fresh fruit that you can drink! It's best served cold over ice.
By MaryAnn Rajczewski

Malian Ginger Juice

11
A popular and refreshing drink from West Africa. If it's too spicy, dilute with water. All ingredients can be adjusted to taste. This drink is great for cutting the heaviness of fried foods. Enjoy!
By TFRach

Hot Pink Lemonade

71
Refreshing, fun recipe for blueberry lemonade! Tart and sweet with a boost of antioxidants from the blueberries. The finished drink is hot pink, almost purple.

Tasty Lemonade

33
This lemonade is good on hot days, and very successful at lemonade stands.
By EAMON G

Easy Strawberry Lemonade

130
This is a very tasty and extremely easy drink to make. Everyone will love it!
By SUNAMITA

Radler

2
Radler means 'cyclist' in German, and this refreshing drink was invented in Germany in the late 19th or early 20th century as a way to refresh bicyclists worn out by the summer heat. It is a 50/50 or 60/40 mixture of beer and lemonade and is a delicious addition to the menu of your summer barbeque or party.
By Josh R

Pineapple Lemonade

2
A tropical and refreshing lemonade made with fresh pineapple. I find that in-season pineapples tend to be very sweet so little or no sweetener is needed. Adjust to taste.
By Yoly

Never Bitter Lemonade

106
The secret ingredient is salt, which removes any bitterness. Don't be tempted to use reconstituted lemon juice or to add the juice until the sugar water is completely chilled!
By SUEWHO

Amy's Lavender Lemonade

75
This is a fabulous summer drink! Lavender soothes and refreshes on a hot day, and the scent brings back fond summer memories. I can't seem to make enough of it for my family.
By MORDANA

Icy Blender Lemonade

83
A cross between a slushy and old fashioned lemonade. Perfect for a hot summer day. We love this! Adjust the quantities to your taste.
By BEVERLYANN

Southern-Style Vanilla Lemonade

23
This lemon yellow lemonade is what I remember lemonade should taste like. Never watered down with a real lemon kick! Serve over ice or frozen lemonade cubes.
By Nessie-Anne

Just-Right Pineapple Lemonade from Scratch

This is a not too sweet, not too tart pineapple lemonade - thus the name 'just right pineapple lemonade'. Feel free to use store-bought lemonade for even faster preparation.
By thedailygourmet

Chia Fresca

7
This is a refreshing drink much like lemonade.
By Booksie B

Peppermint Lemonade

13
Cool, tingly, and oh so refreshing!
By Debby Ward

Rosemary-Infused Watermelon Lemonade

24
This is a recipe I created in an effort to duplicate my favorite lemonade from a cafe in downtown L.A. called, well, 'Lemonade'. I don't like it too sweet, so if you want to add more sugar, cool. But I think that this recipe is perfect. It also makes a great martini served in a sugar-rimmed glass with a garnish of watermelon wedge and a twist of lemon! Simply fabulous!
By ERINMARIE

Mason Jar Lemonade

9
For those of us who want lemonade but want to make one serving of it. The perfect summer lemonade, still has the twang of lemon but lightly sweetened.
By carver

Citrus Lemonade

9
So simple, so refreshing. What more do you need?
By Valerie Kelly

Easy Brazilian Lemonade

33
This drink is SOO good!
By Ashley Bluth
